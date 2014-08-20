Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Aug 20, 2014 | 1:41pm BST

Rights for Times Square mascots

A woman dressed as Minnie Mouse speaks during a rally in support of organizing costumed characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman dressed as Minnie Mouse speaks during a rally in support of organizing costumed characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A woman dressed as Minnie Mouse speaks during a rally in support of organizing costumed characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 10
A man dressed as the Statue of Liberty holds a placard during a rally of Costumed Characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man dressed as the Statue of Liberty holds a placard during a rally of Costumed Characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A man dressed as the Statue of Liberty holds a placard during a rally of Costumed Characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 10
Lucia Gomez of La Fuente, a not-for-profit organization that brings together organized labor, speaks on behalf of Costumed Characters during a rally in support of organizing in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Lucia Gomez of La Fuente, a not-for-profit organization that brings together organized labor, speaks on behalf of Costumed Characters during a rally in support of organizing in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Lucia Gomez of La Fuente, a not-for-profit organization that brings together organized labor, speaks on behalf of Costumed Characters during a rally in support of organizing in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 10
A woman dressed as the Sesame Street character Cookie Monster looks out from under her costume following a rally in support of organizing costumed characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman dressed as the Sesame Street character Cookie Monster looks out from under her costume following a rally in support of organizing costumed characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A woman dressed as the Sesame Street character Cookie Monster looks out from under her costume following a rally in support of organizing costumed characters in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 10
A man signs a petition in solidarity with Costumed Characters during a rally in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man signs a petition in solidarity with Costumed Characters during a rally in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A man signs a petition in solidarity with Costumed Characters during a rally in New York's Times Square August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 10
A person dressed in an Elmo costume stands in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A person dressed in an Elmo costume stands in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A person dressed in an Elmo costume stands in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 10
A person dressed in a Cookie Monster costume stands with a boy in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A person dressed in a Cookie Monster costume stands with a boy in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A person dressed in a Cookie Monster costume stands with a boy in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 10
People dressed in costumes pose for a photograph with a family in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People dressed in costumes pose for a photograph with a family in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
People dressed in costumes pose for a photograph with a family in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 10
A person dressed in a Spiderman costume stands with children in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A person dressed in a Spiderman costume stands with children in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A person dressed in a Spiderman costume stands with children in the Times Square region of New York August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 10
People dressed in costumes pose with women in Times Square, New York July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People dressed in costumes pose with women in Times Square, New York July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
People dressed in costumes pose with women in Times Square, New York July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Krishna

Celebrating Krishna

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Krishna

Celebrating Krishna

Hindus celebrate Janmashtami, which marks the birthday of the god Krishna.

19 Aug 2014
Japan's pachinko parlours

Japan's pachinko parlours

Japan's once-booming pachinko industry, grappling with the threat of new competition from casinos, is adopting a softer touch to lure a new generation of...

19 Aug 2014
Tank biathlon

Tank biathlon

Teams from 12 countries compete in tests of driving and shooting.

18 Aug 2014
Classic cars of California

Classic cars of California

Classic cars compete for best in show at Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California.

18 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures