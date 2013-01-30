Rihanna back with Chris Brown
Rihanna leans her head on Chris Brown as they sit together courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rihanna leans her head on Chris Brown as they sit together courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chris Brown (L) and Rihanna laugh as they sit together courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chris Brown (L) and Rihanna laugh as they sit together courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chris Brown (L) and Rihanna laugh together while sitting courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chris Brown (L) and Rihanna laugh together while sitting courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chris Brown (L) and Rihanna sit together courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chris Brown (L) and Rihanna sit together courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chris Brown (R) and Rihanna leave the court at half time after sitting together courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chris Brown (R) and Rihanna leave the court at half time after sitting together courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chris Brown and Rihanna perform during the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chris Brown and Rihanna perform during the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chris Brown and Rihanna perform during the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chris Brown and Rihanna perform during the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rihanna and Chris Brown embrace on stage after their performance at the Jingle Ball concert in Anaheim, California December 6, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rihanna and Chris Brown embrace on stage after their performance at the Jingle Ball concert in Anaheim, California December 6, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rihanna and Chris Brown perform at the Jingle Ball concert in Anaheim, California December 6, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rihanna and Chris Brown perform at the Jingle Ball concert in Anaheim, California December 6, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rihanna and Chris Brown perform at the Jingle Ball concert in Anaheim, California December 6, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Rihanna and Chris Brown perform at the Jingle Ball concert in Anaheim, California December 6, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Recording artists (L-R) Timbaland, Kanye West, Robin Thicke, Rihanna, and Chris Brown pose for a photograph following a Video Music Awards nomination special "TRL" show at the MTV studios in New York August 7, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Recording artists (L-R) Timbaland, Kanye West, Robin Thicke, Rihanna, and Chris Brown pose for a photograph following a Video Music Awards nomination special "TRL" show at the MTV studios in New York August 7, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chris Brown (L) and Kanye West (C) laugh with Rihanna during a Video Music Awards nomination special "TRL" show at the MTV studios in New York August 7, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chris Brown (L) and Kanye West (C) laugh with Rihanna during a Video Music Awards nomination special "TRL" show at the MTV studios in New York August 7, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
A day with a model
Life for a top French model during Paris Fashion Week.
SAG red carpet
Style highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The SAG Awards
Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Spotted at Sundance
Celebrity sightings at the Sundance Film Festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.