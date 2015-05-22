Ring around the sun
A plane flies past a solar halo in Mexico City, May 21, 2015. According to meteorologists, the weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun and is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Henry Romero
The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman walks on a street with her umbrella as an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A total solar eclipse over Great Hungarian Plainsy. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A bird flies underneath an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in the sky over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An annular solar eclipse is seen at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A "sun dog" atmospheric phenomenon appears over a farm in southern Minnesota, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix
A drone flies in the sky as a solar halo is observed in Lima, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Annular solar eclipse occurs over the skies of the southern Indian town of Rameswaram, January 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Tourists watch the sun being blocked by the moon during a solar eclipse in the Australian outback town of Lyndhurst, December 4, 2002. REUTERS/David Gray
