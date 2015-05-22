Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 22, 2015 | 2:20am BST

Ring around the sun

A plane flies past a solar halo in Mexico City, May 21, 2015. According to meteorologists, the weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun and is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A plane flies past a solar halo in Mexico City, May 21, 2015. According to meteorologists, the weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun and is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A plane flies past a solar halo in Mexico City, May 21, 2015. According to meteorologists, the weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun and is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
1 / 13
The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2009
The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
2 / 13
A woman walks on a street with her umbrella as an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A woman walks on a street with her umbrella as an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2013
A woman walks on a street with her umbrella as an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
3 / 13
A total solar eclipse over Great Hungarian Plainsy. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A total solar eclipse over Great Hungarian Plainsy. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A total solar eclipse over Great Hungarian Plainsy. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
4 / 13
A bird flies underneath an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in the sky over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A bird flies underneath an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in the sky over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2013
A bird flies underneath an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in the sky over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 13
An annular solar eclipse is seen at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An annular solar eclipse is seen at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2012
An annular solar eclipse is seen at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
6 / 13
A "sun dog" atmospheric phenomenon appears over a farm in southern Minnesota, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A "sun dog" atmospheric phenomenon appears over a farm in southern Minnesota, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2014
A "sun dog" atmospheric phenomenon appears over a farm in southern Minnesota, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Close
7 / 13
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix

A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix
Close
8 / 13
A drone flies in the sky as a solar halo is observed in Lima, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

A drone flies in the sky as a solar halo is observed in Lima, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2014
A drone flies in the sky as a solar halo is observed in Lima, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Close
9 / 13
Annular solar eclipse occurs over the skies of the southern Indian town of Rameswaram, January 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Annular solar eclipse occurs over the skies of the southern Indian town of Rameswaram, January 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2010
Annular solar eclipse occurs over the skies of the southern Indian town of Rameswaram, January 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
10 / 13
The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2009
The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
11 / 13
An atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

An atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2013
An atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
12 / 13
Tourists watch the sun being blocked by the moon during a solar eclipse in the Australian outback town of Lyndhurst, December 4, 2002. REUTERS/David Gray

Tourists watch the sun being blocked by the moon during a solar eclipse in the Australian outback town of Lyndhurst, December 4, 2002. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Tourists watch the sun being blocked by the moon during a solar eclipse in the Australian outback town of Lyndhurst, December 4, 2002. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Unusual homes

Unusual homes

Next Slideshows

Unusual homes

Unusual homes

Unique houses in all shapes, sizes and locations.

21 May 2015
Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Popes over the years struggle with the wind.

20 May 2015
Among alpacas

Among alpacas

A British woman follows her dreams of breeding alpacas to Portugal.

19 May 2015
Blind track meet

Blind track meet

Over 80 students from five different schools for the blind participated in the event.

19 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures