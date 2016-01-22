Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 22, 2016 | 4:20pm GMT

Ring around the sun

Sun dogs are seen around the sun in Stockholm, Sweden January 22, 2016. Sun dogs are created when ice crystals in the atmosphere refract the sunlight. REUTERS/Marcus Ericsson/TT News Agency

Sun dogs are seen around the sun in Stockholm, Sweden January 22, 2016. Sun dogs are created when ice crystals in the atmosphere refract the sunlight. REUTERS/Marcus Ericsson/TT News Agency

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Sun dogs are seen around the sun in Stockholm, Sweden January 22, 2016. Sun dogs are created when ice crystals in the atmosphere refract the sunlight. REUTERS/Marcus Ericsson/TT News Agency
Close
1 / 15
A man cycles past the solar halo occurring in the sky of Kathmandu July 8, 2015. This weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun, and according to meteorologist, the halo is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man cycles past the solar halo occurring in the sky of Kathmandu July 8, 2015. This weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun, and according to meteorologist, the halo is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A man cycles past the solar halo occurring in the sky of Kathmandu July 8, 2015. This weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun, and according to meteorologist, the halo is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
2 / 15
A plane flies past a solar halo in Mexico City, May 21, 2015. According to meteorologists, the weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun and is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A plane flies past a solar halo in Mexico City, May 21, 2015. According to meteorologists, the weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun and is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A plane flies past a solar halo in Mexico City, May 21, 2015. According to meteorologists, the weather phenomenon creates rainbows around the sun and is formed by the reflection of ice crystals. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
3 / 15
The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2009
The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
4 / 15
A woman walks on a street with her umbrella as an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A woman walks on a street with her umbrella as an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2013
A woman walks on a street with her umbrella as an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
5 / 15
A total solar eclipse over Great Hungarian Plainsy. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A total solar eclipse over Great Hungarian Plainsy. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A total solar eclipse over Great Hungarian Plainsy. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
6 / 15
A bird flies underneath an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in the sky over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A bird flies underneath an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in the sky over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2013
A bird flies underneath an atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" in the sky over Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 15
An annular solar eclipse is seen at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An annular solar eclipse is seen at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2012
An annular solar eclipse is seen at Hirai Daini Elementary School in Tokyo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 15
A "sun dog" atmospheric phenomenon appears over a farm in southern Minnesota, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

A "sun dog" atmospheric phenomenon appears over a farm in southern Minnesota, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2014
A "sun dog" atmospheric phenomenon appears over a farm in southern Minnesota, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Close
9 / 15
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix

A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix
Close
10 / 15
A drone flies in the sky as a solar halo is observed in Lima, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

A drone flies in the sky as a solar halo is observed in Lima, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 05, 2014
A drone flies in the sky as a solar halo is observed in Lima, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Close
11 / 15
Annular solar eclipse occurs over the skies of the southern Indian town of Rameswaram, January 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Annular solar eclipse occurs over the skies of the southern Indian town of Rameswaram, January 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2010
Annular solar eclipse occurs over the skies of the southern Indian town of Rameswaram, January 15, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
12 / 15
The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2009
The moon passes between the sun and the earth during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Bandar Lampung, Indonesia Lampung province, January 26, 2009. Photograph taken with solar filter on a lens. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
13 / 15
An atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

An atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2013
An atmospheric phenomenon known as a "sun dog" is seen in the sky over Havana, April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
14 / 15
Tourists watch the sun being blocked by the moon during a solar eclipse in the Australian outback town of Lyndhurst, December 4, 2002. REUTERS/David Gray

Tourists watch the sun being blocked by the moon during a solar eclipse in the Australian outback town of Lyndhurst, December 4, 2002. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Tourists watch the sun being blocked by the moon during a solar eclipse in the Australian outback town of Lyndhurst, December 4, 2002. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Welcome to Algiers Al Casbah

Welcome to Algiers Al Casbah

Next Slideshows

Welcome to Algiers Al Casbah

Welcome to Algiers Al Casbah

The Algiers Casbah is a UNESCO World heritage site that includes the Sidi Ramdane mosque and a 1,000-year-old fortress.

21 Jan 2016
Introducing Planet Nine

Introducing Planet Nine

Views of the solar system, as astronomers announce there may be a ninth planet about 10 times bigger than Earth and orbiting far beyond Neptune.

21 Jan 2016
Sympathy for the devil

Sympathy for the devil

Spanish villagers barrage a devil-like character with hundreds of turnips.

20 Jan 2016
Humans of Iran

Humans of Iran

A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.

20 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

Chanel's cruise collection

Chanel's cruise collection

Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures