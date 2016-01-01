Ringing in the New Year
Fireworks shoot out the side of the sign during New Year celebrations in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People lay in confetti following New Year celebrations in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Revelers gather near the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, during New Year celebrations, early January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
United States Navy Midshipman Mason Kraft dips Cassidy Cunningham as they pose for a photo in Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations in the Manhattan borough of New York, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel, the Big Ben clock tower and the Houses of Parliament to mark the beginning of the New Year in London, Britain, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The Address Downtown Dubai hotel and residential block is seen engulfed by fire as fireworks explode over the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during the New Year celebrations in Dubai January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Hassan Al Rasi
Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel to mark the beginning of the New Year in London, Britain, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People take a selfie during New Year celebrations in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Revelers throw confetti from a balcony to celebrate during New Year festivities above Times Square in New York January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fireworks explode over the castle in Edinburgh, Scotland, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Egyptians celebrate in front of great pyramids during New Year's day celebrations on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon atop Acropolis hill during New Year's day celebrations in Athens, Greece, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman helps her friend stand up after he had fallen to the ground following New Year's Eve celebrations in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year in the coastal city of Valparaiso, Chile January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Revelers look at the gathered crowds as they wait for the start of New Year's festivities inside Times Square in New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Revellers watch as fireworks explode in front of Vienna's city hall as Austria's capital ushers in the New Year, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Fireworks explode next to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg gate during New Year celebrations in Berlin January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People dance in the streets during the Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
The numbers "2016" are written in the air with a sparkler on a bank of the Yenisei River in the Taiga district, near the town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Fireworks light the sky over Kremlin during celebrations of New Year's Day in central Moscow, Russia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Fireworks explode in Marina Bay against the skyline of Singapore during New Year's Day celebrations January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman cheers during New Year celebrations in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Dancers perform to celebrate the new year during a countdown event at Tai Miao, the imperial ancestral temple in the Forbidden City, in Beijing, China, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia's largest city ushers in the New Year, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People wait in a line to access Madrid's landmark Puerta del Sol square, after it was cleared to allow controlled access by New Year's revelers, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People hold balloons to release them at the turn of the New Year at a hotel in front of the landmark Tokyo Tower in Tokyo, Japan, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A girl blows a party horn at midnight during New Year celebrations in Manila, Philippines January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
A man lights firecrackers on the street during the New Year celebrations in Mumbai, India, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Fireworks explode over Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during New Year celebrations January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Revelers watch as fireworks explode during New Year celebrations outside the Philippine Arena in Bocaue town, Bulacan province, north of Manila January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
A woman takes photographs of balloons released by people in Seoul, South Korea, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour during a pyrotechnic show in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People gather to celebrate the new year in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Revelers celebrate New Year's Day in central Moscow, Russia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia's largest city ushers in the New Year, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A couple kisses inside a giant inflatable ball during a countdown event in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Fireworks explode from Taiwan's tallest skyscraper, the Taipei 101, in Taipei, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
People wait in a queue to access Madrid's landmark Puerta del Sol square after it was cleared for controlled access by New Year's revelers, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Shinto priests walk to the main shrine for a ritual to usher in the New Year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Revelers dance in front of lit sparklers while celebrating New Year's Eve in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
People release balloons at the turn of the New Year at a hotel in front of the landmark Tokyo Tower in Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man gets a haircut depicting 2016 at a barbershop in Ahmedabad, India, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
School students offer prayers for the world peace in the upcoming year of 2016 in Ahmedabad, India, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Party-goers wear 2016-themed hats as they wait to ring in the new year at the Sydney Harbour in Australia December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
More than 180 high school students form the words "Hello! 2016" at a campus in Shanghai, China December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman rides on the shoulders of her partner as they watch the first sunrise of the new year hit the water on Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People look at the sun during sunrise in Odawara, Kanagawa prefecture, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
