Rio building collapse
A destroyed kitchen is seen in the rubble of collapsed buildings in Rio de Janeiro, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A destroyed kitchen is seen in the rubble of collapsed buildings in Rio de Janeiro, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of collapsed buildings behind the Municipal Theater (R) on a street in Rio de Janeiro, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of collapsed buildings behind the Municipal Theater (R) on a street in Rio de Janeiro, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A general view of the debris of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A general view of the debris of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man takes pictures as rescue workers search for victims among the debris of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man takes pictures as rescue workers search for victims among the debris of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Firefighters work among the debris of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
Firefighters work among the debris of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
Firefighters work on the debris of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Firefighters work on the debris of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A general view of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A general view of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Rescuers work amidst the debris of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Rescuers work amidst the debris of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Firefighters carry the body of a victim among the debris of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Firefighters carry the body of a victim among the debris of a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view shows a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view shows a collapsed building in Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes