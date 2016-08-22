Edition:
United Kingdom

Rio closing ceremony

Photographer
Pawel Kopczynski
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
1 / 32
Photographer
Leonhard Foeger
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Fireworks go off above the stadium. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Fireworks go off above the stadium. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
2 / 32
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Participants celebrate during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Participants celebrate during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
3 / 32
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
4 / 32
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe is seen on stage. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe is seen on stage. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
5 / 32
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
6 / 32
Photographer
Vasily Fedosenko
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
7 / 32
Photographer
Marcos Brindicci
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016

The Olympic cauldron before the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
The Olympic cauldron before the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
8 / 32
Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
9 / 32
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
10 / 32
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 32
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
12 / 32
Photographer
Marcos Brindicci
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
13 / 32
Photographer
Pawel Kopczynski
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

The Japanese flag is formed during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
The Japanese flag is formed during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
14 / 32
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
15 / 32
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
16 / 32
Photographer
Vasily Fedosenko
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A performer takes part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A performer takes part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
17 / 32
Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A performer takes part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A performer takes part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
18 / 32
Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

The Brazilian national flag is seen projected on the stage. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
The Brazilian national flag is seen projected on the stage. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
19 / 32
Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
20 / 32
Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A performer takes part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A performer takes part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
21 / 32
Photographer
Marcos Brindicci
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Children sing the Brazilian national anthem during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Children sing the Brazilian national anthem during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
22 / 32
Photographer
Vasily Fedosenko
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Athletes take part in a parade during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Athletes take part in a parade during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
23 / 32
Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes part in the flag handover ceremony. The 2020 Olympics will be held in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes part in the flag handover ceremony. The 2020 Olympics will be held in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
24 / 32
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Athletes of France take selfies as they parade during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Athletes of France take selfies as they parade during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
25 / 32
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
26 / 32
Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
27 / 32
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A projection is seen during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A projection is seen during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
28 / 32
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A participant takes a selfie in the rain during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A participant takes a selfie in the rain during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
29 / 32
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Singer Julia Michaels and Kygo perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Singer Julia Michaels and Kygo perform during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
30 / 32
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

Singer Lenine performs during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Singer Lenine performs during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
31 / 32
Photographer
Marcos Brindicci
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

The Olympic flag is lowered during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
The Olympic flag is lowered during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
32 / 32

Rio closing ceremony

Rio closing ceremony Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Rio Olympics: Day 16

Rio Olympics: Day 16
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »