Rio Olympic woes

Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

A woman is transported to an ambulance after being hit by an overhead television camera that fell and injured two people near the Olympic Park venues for basketball and judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A woman is transported to an ambulance after being hit by an overhead television camera that fell and injured two people near the Olympic Park venues for basketball and judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Photographer
David Gray
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

Ryan Lochte and three fellow American swimmers were robbed by a group of armed men posing as police. The gunmen stole their cash and wallets, he said. They let the swimmers keep their cell phones and credentials. REUTERS/David Gray

Ryan Lochte and three fellow American swimmers were robbed by a group of armed men posing as police. The gunmen stole their cash and wallets, he said. They let the swimmers keep their cell phones and credentials. REUTERS/David Gray
Photographer
Antonio Bronic
Location
RIO DE JANIERO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016

The water in the Rio Olympics diving pool was bright green on Tuesday, baffling competitors in the women's synchronized event, who said they could not see their partner underwater. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

The water in the Rio Olympics diving pool was bright green on Tuesday, baffling competitors in the women's synchronized event, who said they could not see their partner underwater. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Photographer
Antonio Bronic
Location
RIO DE JANIERO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016

The mysterious shade of the water, which contrasted sharply against the blue of the pool beside it, was also clearly visible on television to millions of viewers around the world, many of whom joked about algae and dye on social media. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

The mysterious shade of the water, which contrasted sharply against the blue of the pool beside it, was also clearly visible on television to millions of viewers around the world, many of whom joked about algae and dye on social media. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

On Tuesday night, a bus was ferrying journalists from a basketball venue to the Olympics media center when projectiles shattered two windows. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

On Tuesday night, a bus was ferrying journalists from a basketball venue to the Olympics media center when projectiles shattered two windows. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Some passengers said they heard gunshots but a police investigation concluded that they were stones. Two people suffered minor lacerations in the incident. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Some passengers said they heard gunshots but a police investigation concluded that they were stones. Two people suffered minor lacerations in the incident. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Photographer
Issei Kato
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016

The games got off to a shambolic and nervous start with organizers apologizing to angry fans kept waiting for hours at security checkpoints to enter venues while, outside, shootings and bomb scares kept visitors on edge. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The games got off to a shambolic and nervous start with organizers apologizing to angry fans kept waiting for hours at security checkpoints to enter venues while, outside, shootings and bomb scares kept visitors on edge. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Photographer
Tony Gentile
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016

Police discovered a second bullet inside the Olympic equestrian center close to the stable area, a security source said on Wednesday, the second time a stray shot has been picked up at the venue over the past week. On Saturday, a stray bullet tore through the roof of the equestrian press center, passing over the head of the New Zealand press attache and landing at the feet of a photographer. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Police discovered a second bullet inside the Olympic equestrian center close to the stable area, a security source said on Wednesday, the second time a stray shot has been picked up at the venue over the past week. On Saturday, a stray bullet tore through the roof of the equestrian press center, passing over the head of the New Zealand press attache and landing at the feet of a photographer. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016

Leading up to the games, concern flared over pollution levels in Rio's Guanabara Bay and nearby sea, where sailing, windsurfing and long-distance swimming events are being held. Two academic studies showed the waters were infected by drug-resistant super bacteria and microbes normally found only in hospitals. More worrying for many competitors is the floating debris which could crash against boats and slow them down in the...more

Leading up to the games, concern flared over pollution levels in Rio's Guanabara Bay and nearby sea, where sailing, windsurfing and long-distance swimming events are being held. Two academic studies showed the waters were infected by drug-resistant super bacteria and microbes normally found only in hospitals. More worrying for many competitors is the floating debris which could crash against boats and slow them down in the competition. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016

Winds wreaked havoc on the second full day of competition, forcing the cancellation of rowing races and delays to tennis and kayaking, while spectators ran for cover from flying signs, cafe umbrellas and other debris torn from their moorings. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Winds wreaked havoc on the second full day of competition, forcing the cancellation of rowing races and delays to tennis and kayaking, while spectators ran for cover from flying signs, cafe umbrellas and other debris torn from their moorings. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016

Pedestrians help a woman who was injured when an advertising sign blew over in a wind storm in the Copacabana neighborhood . REUTERS/Andrew Downie

Pedestrians help a woman who was injured when an advertising sign blew over in a wind storm in the Copacabana neighborhood . REUTERS/Andrew Downie
Photographer
Paul Hanna
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016

A loud blast shook the media seats near the finishing line of the men's cycling road race on the first day when Brazil's bomb squad detonated an unattended backpack, amid tight security at South America's first Games. Police have detonated several unattended bags in controlled explosions around Rio since the games began. Protocol requires any unattended objects to be destroyed. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A loud blast shook the media seats near the finishing line of the men's cycling road race on the first day when Brazil's bomb squad detonated an unattended backpack, amid tight security at South America's first Games. Police have detonated several unattended bags in controlled explosions around Rio since the games began. Protocol requires any unattended objects to be destroyed. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
