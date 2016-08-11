Rio Olympics: Day 5
Allison Schmitt, Leah Smith, Maya DiRado and Katie Ledecky pose with their gold medals after the women's 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Kristin Armstrong of USA celebrates with her son after winning her third gold medal in women's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Mireia Belmonte of Spain celebrates winning gold in the 200m butterfly final. REUTERS/David Gray
Ding Ning of China shakes hands with teammate Li Xiaoxia of China after winning their gold medal table tennis match. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland celebrates on the podium after winning gold in the men's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Xiang Yanmei of China hits her head with the bar as she competes. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Kohei Uchimura of Japan is pictured during the men's individual all-around artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kyle Chalmers of Australia reacts after winning gold in the men's 100m freestyle final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rustam Tulaganov of Uzbekistan and Abdulkadir Abdullayev of Azerbaijan compete in the men's heavy 91kg boxing quarterfinals. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
South Korean team lines up before their volleyball game against Argentina. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Haruka Tachimoto of Japan reacts during the judo 70kg victory ceremony. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Britain celebrates after defeating Argentina in the rugby quarterfinals. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Earrings in the design of the Olympics rings worn by Yulia Efimova of Russia. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Goalkeeper Branislav Mitrovic of Serbia in action during their water polo match against Brazil. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Dmitriy Balandin of Kazakhstan poses with his gold medal after winning the men's 200m breaststroke. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Gold medalist Joseph Clarke of Great Britain reacts in the men's kayak final. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Ding Ning of China celebrates after winning her match against teammate Li Xiaoxia to win gold in women's singles table tennis. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Ines Boubakri of Tunisia competes with Elisa Di Francisca of Italy. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Kenya Yasuda of Japan is injured in men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Kristin Armstrong of USA reacts after winning gold in women's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Team USA's Carmelo Anthony hangs from the net and gestures near the end of their game against Australia. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ines Boubakri of Tunisia celebrates winning the bronze medal in the foil individual fencing. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Manami Doi of Japan competes in one person dinghy-laser radial sailing. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A general view of men's fencing sabre individual preliminary. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Patty Mills of Australia and USA's Deandre Jordan in action during men's preliminary basketball. REUTERS/Jim Young
Yusra Mardini of Refugee Olympic Athletes competes in the women's 100m freestyle heats. REUTERS/David Gray
Goalkeeper Marina Rajcic of Montenegro and Neli Elisei of Romania in action in women's handball preliminary. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Vladimir Nikitin of Russia gets his head wiped as he competes in the men's bantam 56kg boxing preliminary. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Kim Polling of Netherlands and Haruka Tachimoto of Japan compete in women's judo 70kg elimination rounds. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Edward Jenkins of Australia tackles Rosko Specman of South Africa in men's rugby preliminary. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kristin Armstrong of USA celebrates after winning women's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Spain's players celebrate victory in women's handball preliminary. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Yuberjen Martinez Rivas of Colombia and Samuel Carmona Heredia of Spain compete in men's light fly 49kg boxing quarterfinal. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
James Stannard of Australia leaves after sustaining a head injury in men's rugby preliminary against South Africa. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Cherif Younousse of Qatar takes selfies with the crowd in men's beach volleyball preliminary. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Alexey Yakimenko of Russia and Pancho Paskov of Bulgaria react in men's fencing sabre individual preliminary. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Bronte Campbell of Australia competes in women's 100m freestyle preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The court is cleaned by personnel as matches were delayed due to rain at the Olympic Tennis Centre. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Chris Froome of United Kingdom competes in men's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Bryn Lennon/Pool
Mitsuaki Shiga of Japan and John Cotterill of Australia compete in men's water polo preliminary. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kenya Yasuda of Japan is injured in men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Thi Anh Do of Vietnam celebrates winning the match in women's foil individual preliminary. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Yolande Bukasa Mabika of Refugee Olympic Athletes and Linda Bolder of Israel compete in women's 70kg judo preliminary. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Jessica Phoenix of Canada riding A Little Romance competes in the equestrian eventing team jumping final. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Hanna Solovey of Ukraine competes in the women's individual cycling time trial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Rowers carry their boat from the water as a worker looks on after the competition got postponed due to bad weather conditions at Lagoa Stadium. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Akane Kuroki of Japan riding Toots performs in the equestrian dressage team grand prix preliminary. REUTERS/Tony Gentile