Edition:
United Kingdom

Rio Olympics: Day 5

Photographer
Dominic Ebenbichler
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Allison Schmitt, Leah Smith, Maya DiRado and Katie Ledecky pose with their gold medals after the women's 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Allison Schmitt, Leah Smith, Maya DiRado and Katie Ledecky pose with their gold medals after the women's 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
1 / 47
Photographer
Matthew Childs
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Kristin Armstrong of USA celebrates with her son after winning her third gold medal in women's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Kristin Armstrong of USA celebrates with her son after winning her third gold medal in women's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
2 / 47
Photographer
David Gray
Location
RIO DE JANIERO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Mireia Belmonte of Spain celebrates winning gold in the 200m butterfly final. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Mireia Belmonte of Spain celebrates winning gold in the 200m butterfly final. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
3 / 47
Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Ding Ning of China shakes hands with teammate Li Xiaoxia of China after winning their gold medal table tennis match. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Ding Ning of China shakes hands with teammate Li Xiaoxia of China after winning their gold medal table tennis match. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 47
Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland celebrates on the podium after winning gold in the men's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland celebrates on the podium after winning gold in the men's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
5 / 47
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Xiang Yanmei of China hits her head with the bar as she competes. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Xiang Yanmei of China hits her head with the bar as she competes. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
6 / 47
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Kohei Uchimura of Japan is pictured during the men's individual all-around artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Kohei Uchimura of Japan is pictured during the men's individual all-around artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 47
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Kyle Chalmers of Australia reacts after winning gold in the men's 100m freestyle final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Kyle Chalmers of Australia reacts after winning gold in the men's 100m freestyle final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
8 / 47
Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Rustam Tulaganov of Uzbekistan and Abdulkadir Abdullayev of Azerbaijan compete in the men's heavy 91kg boxing quarterfinals. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Rustam Tulaganov of Uzbekistan and Abdulkadir Abdullayev of Azerbaijan compete in the men's heavy 91kg boxing quarterfinals. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
9 / 47
Photographer
Marcelo del Pozo
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

South Korean team lines up before their volleyball game against Argentina. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
South Korean team lines up before their volleyball game against Argentina. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
10 / 47
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Haruka Tachimoto of Japan reacts during the judo 70kg victory ceremony. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Haruka Tachimoto of Japan reacts during the judo 70kg victory ceremony. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 47
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Britain celebrates after defeating Argentina in the rugby quarterfinals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Britain celebrates after defeating Argentina in the rugby quarterfinals. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
12 / 47
Photographer
Dominic Ebenbichler
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Earrings in the design of the Olympics rings worn by Yulia Efimova of Russia. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Earrings in the design of the Olympics rings worn by Yulia Efimova of Russia. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
13 / 47
Photographer
Laszlo Balogh
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Goalkeeper Branislav Mitrovic of Serbia in action during their water polo match against Brazil. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Goalkeeper Branislav Mitrovic of Serbia in action during their water polo match against Brazil. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
14 / 47
Photographer
Dominic Ebenbichler
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Dmitriy Balandin of Kazakhstan poses with his gold medal after winning the men's 200m breaststroke. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Dmitriy Balandin of Kazakhstan poses with his gold medal after winning the men's 200m breaststroke. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
15 / 47
Photographer
Ivan Alvarado
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Gold medalist Joseph Clarke of Great Britain reacts in the men's kayak final. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Gold medalist Joseph Clarke of Great Britain reacts in the men's kayak final. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
16 / 47
Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Ding Ning of China celebrates after winning her match against teammate Li Xiaoxia to win gold in women's singles table tennis. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Ding Ning of China celebrates after winning her match against teammate Li Xiaoxia to win gold in women's singles table tennis. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 47
Photographer
Peter Cziborra
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Ines Boubakri of Tunisia competes with Elisa Di Francisca of Italy. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Ines Boubakri of Tunisia competes with Elisa Di Francisca of Italy. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
18 / 47
Photographer
Laszlo Balogh
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Kenya Yasuda of Japan is injured in men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Kenya Yasuda of Japan is injured in men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
19 / 47
Photographer
Matthew Childs
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Kristin Armstrong of USA reacts after winning gold in women's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Kristin Armstrong of USA reacts after winning gold in women's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
20 / 47
Photographer
Jim Young
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Team USA's Carmelo Anthony hangs from the net and gestures near the end of their game against Australia. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Team USA's Carmelo Anthony hangs from the net and gestures near the end of their game against Australia. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
21 / 47
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Ines Boubakri of Tunisia celebrates winning the bronze medal in the foil individual fencing. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Ines Boubakri of Tunisia celebrates winning the bronze medal in the foil individual fencing. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
22 / 47
Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Manami Doi of Japan competes in one person dinghy-laser radial sailing. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Manami Doi of Japan competes in one person dinghy-laser radial sailing. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
23 / 47
Photographer
Peter Cziborra
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

A general view of men's fencing sabre individual preliminary. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
A general view of men's fencing sabre individual preliminary. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
24 / 47
Photographer
Jim Young
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Patty Mills of Australia and USA's Deandre Jordan in action during men's preliminary basketball. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Patty Mills of Australia and USA's Deandre Jordan in action during men's preliminary basketball. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
25 / 47
Photographer
David Gray
Location
RIO DE JANIERO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Yusra Mardini of Refugee Olympic Athletes competes in the women's 100m freestyle heats. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Yusra Mardini of Refugee Olympic Athletes competes in the women's 100m freestyle heats. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
26 / 47
Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Goalkeeper Marina Rajcic of Montenegro and Neli Elisei of Romania in action in women's handball preliminary. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Goalkeeper Marina Rajcic of Montenegro and Neli Elisei of Romania in action in women's handball preliminary. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
27 / 47
Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Vladimir Nikitin of Russia gets his head wiped as he competes in the men's bantam 56kg boxing preliminary. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Vladimir Nikitin of Russia gets his head wiped as he competes in the men's bantam 56kg boxing preliminary. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
28 / 47
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Kim Polling of Netherlands and Haruka Tachimoto of Japan compete in women's judo 70kg elimination rounds. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Kim Polling of Netherlands and Haruka Tachimoto of Japan compete in women's judo 70kg elimination rounds. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
29 / 47
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Edward Jenkins of Australia tackles Rosko Specman of South Africa in men's rugby preliminary. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Edward Jenkins of Australia tackles Rosko Specman of South Africa in men's rugby preliminary. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
30 / 47
Photographer
Matthew Childs
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Kristin Armstrong of USA celebrates after winning women's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Kristin Armstrong of USA celebrates after winning women's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
31 / 47
Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Spain's players celebrate victory in women's handball preliminary. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Spain's players celebrate victory in women's handball preliminary. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
32 / 47
Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Yuberjen Martinez Rivas of Colombia and Samuel Carmona Heredia of Spain compete in men's light fly 49kg boxing quarterfinal. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Yuberjen Martinez Rivas of Colombia and Samuel Carmona Heredia of Spain compete in men's light fly 49kg boxing quarterfinal. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
33 / 47
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

James Stannard of Australia leaves after sustaining a head injury in men's rugby preliminary against South Africa. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
James Stannard of Australia leaves after sustaining a head injury in men's rugby preliminary against South Africa. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
34 / 47
Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Cherif Younousse of Qatar takes selfies with the crowd in men's beach volleyball preliminary. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Cherif Younousse of Qatar takes selfies with the crowd in men's beach volleyball preliminary. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
35 / 47
Photographer
Peter Cziborra
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Alexey Yakimenko of Russia and Pancho Paskov of Bulgaria react in men's fencing sabre individual preliminary. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Alexey Yakimenko of Russia and Pancho Paskov of Bulgaria react in men's fencing sabre individual preliminary. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
36 / 47
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Bronte Campbell of Australia competes in women's 100m freestyle preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Bronte Campbell of Australia competes in women's 100m freestyle preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
37 / 47
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

The court is cleaned by personnel as matches were delayed due to rain at the Olympic Tennis Centre. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
The court is cleaned by personnel as matches were delayed due to rain at the Olympic Tennis Centre. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
38 / 47
Photographer
POOL New
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Chris Froome of United Kingdom competes in men's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Bryn Lennon/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Chris Froome of United Kingdom competes in men's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Bryn Lennon/Pool
Close
39 / 47
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Mitsuaki Shiga of Japan and John Cotterill of Australia compete in men's water polo preliminary. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Mitsuaki Shiga of Japan and John Cotterill of Australia compete in men's water polo preliminary. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
40 / 47
Photographer
Laszlo Balogh
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Kenya Yasuda of Japan is injured in men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Kenya Yasuda of Japan is injured in men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
41 / 47
Photographer
Peter Cziborra
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Thi Anh Do of Vietnam celebrates winning the match in women's foil individual preliminary. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Thi Anh Do of Vietnam celebrates winning the match in women's foil individual preliminary. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
42 / 47
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Yolande Bukasa Mabika of Refugee Olympic Athletes and Linda Bolder of Israel compete in women's 70kg judo preliminary. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Yolande Bukasa Mabika of Refugee Olympic Athletes and Linda Bolder of Israel compete in women's 70kg judo preliminary. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
43 / 47
Photographer
Tony Gentile
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Jessica Phoenix of Canada riding A Little Romance competes in the equestrian eventing team jumping final. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Jessica Phoenix of Canada riding A Little Romance competes in the equestrian eventing team jumping final. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
44 / 47
Photographer
Paul Hanna
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Hanna Solovey of Ukraine competes in the women's individual cycling time trial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Hanna Solovey of Ukraine competes in the women's individual cycling time trial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
45 / 47
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Rowers carry their boat from the water as a worker looks on after the competition got postponed due to bad weather conditions at Lagoa Stadium. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Rowers carry their boat from the water as a worker looks on after the competition got postponed due to bad weather conditions at Lagoa Stadium. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
46 / 47
Photographer
Tony Gentile
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016

Akane Kuroki of Japan riding Toots performs in the equestrian dressage team grand prix preliminary. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Akane Kuroki of Japan riding Toots performs in the equestrian dressage team grand prix preliminary. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
47 / 47

Rio Olympics: Day 5

Rio Olympics: Day 5 Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Man scales Trump Tower

Man scales Trump Tower
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »