Rio Olympics: Day 6

Photographer
Michael Dalder
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

USA's Michael Phelps gestures to refer to the four gold medals he has won at this Olympics, after winning his 22nd career Olympic gold medal in the 200m individual medley. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Simone Biles of USA celebrates winning gold in the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

USA's Simone Biles bites her gold medal on the podium after winning the women's individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

USA's Kayla Harrison celebrates winning the judo 78k gold medal as Audrey Tcheumeo of France reacts. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

Sailors compete under the Christ the Redeemer statue. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Photographer
Peter Cziborra
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Blood is seen on the face of Vladimir Margaryan of Armenia as he competes in men's boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

Wallace Leandro De Souza of Brazil spikes the ball against (L-R) Aaron Russell, David Lee and Matt Anderson of USA. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Cyrille Maret of France receives congratulations after winning the bronze medal in men's 100kg judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

USA's Simone Manuel reacts after winning the women's 100m freestyle final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Sergio Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Violetta Kolobova of Russia celebrates winning the women's team fencing final. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Jovina Bei Fen Choo and Amanda Ng of Singapore capsized in women's two person dinghy sailing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Photographer
Issei Kato
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

Romania celebrates winning the gold medal in epee team fencing. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

Jun Mizutani of Japan drops his racquet as he celebrates winning his match against Vladimir Samsonov of Belarus in the men's singles table tennis bronze medal match. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Photographer
Michael Dalder
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

USA's Ryan Murphy reacts after winning gold in the 200m backstroke. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

UISA's Kayla Harrison celebrates with supporters after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Carlotta Ferlito of Italy drinks honey before her routine on the vault in the artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016

Ma Long of China eyes the ball during play against Zhang Jike of China during the men's singles table tennis gold medal match. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Photographer
Paul Hanna
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Laura Trott and Kate Archibald of Great Britain celebrate setting a world record in women's team pursuit track cycling. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Audrey Tcheumeo of France celebrates in women's 78kg judo semifinal. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Lukas Krpalek of Czech Republic celebrates winning the gold medal in men's 100kg judo. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Asuka Teramoto of Japan competes on the beam during the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Brooke Sweat of USA competes in women's beach volleyball preliminary. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Simone Biles and Alexandra Raisman of USA win gold and silver respectively at the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Kayla Harrison of USA celebrates with supporters after winning the gold medal in women's 78kg judo. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Tim Agaba of South Africa evades James Rodwell of United Kingdom men's rugby semifinal. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Photographer
Peter Cziborra
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Mohammed Rabii of Morocco competes men's welter 69kg boxing preliminary. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

USA's Simone Biles strikes her finishing pose on the floor during the women's individual all-around final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Seda Tutkhalian of Russia competes on the uneven bars during the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Joao Kiyotake, of Japanese descent, plays with his father's camera during a visit to the Olympic Park. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Gael Monfils of France celebrates after winning his match against Marin Cilic of Croatia in men's tennis singles preliminary. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Ramadan Darwish of Egypt competes in men's 100kg judo repechage. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Photographer
Shannon Stapleton
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Kai Hafner of Germany and Jose Toledo of Brazil in action in men's handball preliminary. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his match against Gilles Simon of France in men's tennis singles. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves of United Kingdom compete in mixed multihull sailing. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Close up of the hands and feet of Simone Biles of USA as she competes on the uneven bars during the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Photographer
Marcelo del Pozo
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Lauren Smith jumps to return a shot as Heather Olver of United Kingdom looks on during their match against Kah Mun Vivian Hoo and Khe Wei Woon of Malaysia. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil celebrates after winning match against David Goffin of Belgium in men's tennis singles. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Ma Long of China celebrates after winning his match against Jun Mizutani of Japan during mens' singles table tennis. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Ryunosuke Haga of Japan and Rafael Buzacarini of Brazil compete in men's judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Photographer
Ivan Alvarado
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Luuka Jones of New Zealand competes in the woman's single kayak. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Photographer
Ivan Alvarado
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

David Florence and Richard Hounslow of the United Kingdom compete in men's double canoe. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Bronze medalists Kjetil Borch and Olaf Tufte of Norway pose with children on their shoulders during medal ceremony for men's double sculls. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Ricardo Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

A player from Poland casts a shadow as she competes in woman's volleyball. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Claire Lambe and Sinead Lynch of Ireland celebrate after the finish in the lightweight woman's double sculls. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Mami Umeki of Japan and Abigel Joo of Hungary compete during woman's 78 kg judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Photographer
Laszlo Balogh
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016

Goalkeeper Victoria Chamorro of Brazil in action during woman's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

