Rio Olympics: Day 6
USA's Michael Phelps gestures to refer to the four gold medals he has won at this Olympics, after winning his 22nd career Olympic gold medal in the 200m individual medley. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Simone Biles of USA celebrates winning gold in the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
USA's Simone Biles bites her gold medal on the podium after winning the women's individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
USA's Kayla Harrison celebrates winning the judo 78k gold medal as Audrey Tcheumeo of France reacts. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Sailors compete under the Christ the Redeemer statue. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Blood is seen on the face of Vladimir Margaryan of Armenia as he competes in men's boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Wallace Leandro De Souza of Brazil spikes the ball against (L-R) Aaron Russell, David Lee and Matt Anderson of USA. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cyrille Maret of France receives congratulations after winning the bronze medal in men's 100kg judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
USA's Simone Manuel reacts after winning the women's 100m freestyle final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Violetta Kolobova of Russia celebrates winning the women's team fencing final. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Jovina Bei Fen Choo and Amanda Ng of Singapore capsized in women's two person dinghy sailing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Romania celebrates winning the gold medal in epee team fencing. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Jun Mizutani of Japan drops his racquet as he celebrates winning his match against Vladimir Samsonov of Belarus in the men's singles table tennis bronze medal match. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
USA's Ryan Murphy reacts after winning gold in the 200m backstroke. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
UISA's Kayla Harrison celebrates with supporters after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Carlotta Ferlito of Italy drinks honey before her routine on the vault in the artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ma Long of China eyes the ball during play against Zhang Jike of China during the men's singles table tennis gold medal match. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Laura Trott and Kate Archibald of Great Britain celebrate setting a world record in women's team pursuit track cycling. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Audrey Tcheumeo of France celebrates in women's 78kg judo semifinal. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Lukas Krpalek of Czech Republic celebrates winning the gold medal in men's 100kg judo. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Asuka Teramoto of Japan competes on the beam during the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Brooke Sweat of USA competes in women's beach volleyball preliminary. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Simone Biles and Alexandra Raisman of USA win gold and silver respectively at the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kayla Harrison of USA celebrates with supporters after winning the gold medal in women's 78kg judo. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Tim Agaba of South Africa evades James Rodwell of United Kingdom men's rugby semifinal. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Mohammed Rabii of Morocco competes men's welter 69kg boxing preliminary. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
USA's Simone Biles strikes her finishing pose on the floor during the women's individual all-around final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Seda Tutkhalian of Russia competes on the uneven bars during the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Joao Kiyotake, of Japanese descent, plays with his father's camera during a visit to the Olympic Park. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Gael Monfils of France celebrates after winning his match against Marin Cilic of Croatia in men's tennis singles preliminary. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ramadan Darwish of Egypt competes in men's 100kg judo repechage. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Kai Hafner of Germany and Jose Toledo of Brazil in action in men's handball preliminary. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning his match against Gilles Simon of France in men's tennis singles. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ben Saxton and Nicola Groves of United Kingdom compete in mixed multihull sailing. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close up of the hands and feet of Simone Biles of USA as she competes on the uneven bars during the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Lauren Smith jumps to return a shot as Heather Olver of United Kingdom looks on during their match against Kah Mun Vivian Hoo and Khe Wei Woon of Malaysia. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil celebrates after winning match against David Goffin of Belgium in men's tennis singles. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ma Long of China celebrates after winning his match against Jun Mizutani of Japan during mens' singles table tennis. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Ryunosuke Haga of Japan and Rafael Buzacarini of Brazil compete in men's judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Luuka Jones of New Zealand competes in the woman's single kayak. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
David Florence and Richard Hounslow of the United Kingdom compete in men's double canoe. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Bronze medalists Kjetil Borch and Olaf Tufte of Norway pose with children on their shoulders during medal ceremony for men's double sculls. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A player from Poland casts a shadow as she competes in woman's volleyball. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Claire Lambe and Sinead Lynch of Ireland celebrate after the finish in the lightweight woman's double sculls. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Mami Umeki of Japan and Abigel Joo of Hungary compete during woman's 78 kg judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Goalkeeper Victoria Chamorro of Brazil in action during woman's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh