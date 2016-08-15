Edition:
United Kingdom

Rio Olympics: Day 9

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 19
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Sarah Robles of the U.S. reacts after a successful lift. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Sarah Robles of the U.S. reacts after a successful lift. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
2 / 19
Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Larissa of Brazil is embraced by her nephew Enzo Buaruqe, 9, after defeating Switzerland in the beach volleyball. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Larissa of Brazil is embraced by her nephew Enzo Buaruqe, 9, after defeating Switzerland in the beach volleyball. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
3 / 19
Photographer
Michael Dalder
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

He Zi of China receives a marriage proposal from Olympic diver Qin Kai of China after the medal ceremony for the 3m springboard. She accepted Qin's proposal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
He Zi of China receives a marriage proposal from Olympic diver Qin Kai of China after the medal ceremony for the 3m springboard. She accepted Qin's proposal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
4 / 19
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Simone Biles of the U.S. celebrates winning the gold in the women's vault final. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Simone Biles of the U.S. celebrates winning the gold in the women's vault final. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 19
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Jemima Sumgong of Kenya and Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa of Bahrain celebrate after the women's marathon REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Jemima Sumgong of Kenya and Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa of Bahrain celebrate after the women's marathon REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
6 / 19
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after winning his tennis match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after winning his tennis match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 19
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa runs towards the finish line on his way to setting a new world record in the 400m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa runs towards the finish line on his way to setting a new world record in the 400m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
8 / 19
Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

France celebrates winning the epee team final match. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
France celebrates winning the epee team final match. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
9 / 19
Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Lasse Hansen of Denmark competes in the men's omnium 4km individual pursuit. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Lasse Hansen of Denmark competes in the men's omnium 4km individual pursuit. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
10 / 19
Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Alisa Kiriliuk of Russia and Liudmila Dmitrieva of Russia sail after the competition. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Alisa Kiriliuk of Russia and Liudmila Dmitrieva of Russia sail after the competition. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
11 / 19
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Saeid Mourad Abdvali of Iran and Viktor Nemes of Serbia compete in the greco-woman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Saeid Mourad Abdvali of Iran and Viktor Nemes of Serbia compete in the greco-woman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
12 / 19
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Dorian van Rijsselberghe of the Netherlands celebrates a gold medal. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Dorian van Rijsselberghe of the Netherlands celebrates a gold medal. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 19
Photographer
Laszlo Balogh
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

John Cotterill of Australia and Konstantinos Mourikis of Greece compete in the water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
John Cotterill of Australia and Konstantinos Mourikis of Greece compete in the water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
14 / 19
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Elena Vesnina of Russia and team mate Ekaterina Makarova celebrate after winning their match against Switzerland's Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Timea Bacsinszky. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Elena Vesnina of Russia and team mate Ekaterina Makarova celebrate after winning their match against Switzerland's Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Timea Bacsinszky. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 19
Photographer
Issei Kato
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Max Heinzer of Switzerland competes with Vadim Anokhin of Russia in the epee team event. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Max Heinzer of Switzerland competes with Vadim Anokhin of Russia in the epee team event. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
16 / 19
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Roman Vlasov of Russia and Bozo Starcevic of Croatia compete in the Greco-Roman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Roman Vlasov of Russia and Bozo Starcevic of Croatia compete in the Greco-Roman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
17 / 19
Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016

Stefana Veljkovic of Serbia (C) reacts as Tijana Malesevic talks to her in the preliminary volleyball. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Stefana Veljkovic of Serbia (C) reacts as Tijana Malesevic talks to her in the preliminary volleyball. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
18 / 19
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates victory in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates victory in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
19 / 19

Rio Olympics: Day 9

Rio Olympics: Day 9 Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Usain Bolt wins the 100m

Usain Bolt wins the 100m
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »