Rio Olympics: Day 9
Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Sarah Robles of the U.S. reacts after a successful lift. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Larissa of Brazil is embraced by her nephew Enzo Buaruqe, 9, after defeating Switzerland in the beach volleyball. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
He Zi of China receives a marriage proposal from Olympic diver Qin Kai of China after the medal ceremony for the 3m springboard. She accepted Qin's proposal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Simone Biles of the U.S. celebrates winning the gold in the women's vault final. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jemima Sumgong of Kenya and Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa of Bahrain celebrate after the women's marathon REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after winning his tennis match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa runs towards the finish line on his way to setting a new world record in the 400m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
France celebrates winning the epee team final match. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Lasse Hansen of Denmark competes in the men's omnium 4km individual pursuit. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Alisa Kiriliuk of Russia and Liudmila Dmitrieva of Russia sail after the competition. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Saeid Mourad Abdvali of Iran and Viktor Nemes of Serbia compete in the greco-woman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Dorian van Rijsselberghe of the Netherlands celebrates a gold medal. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Cotterill of Australia and Konstantinos Mourikis of Greece compete in the water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Elena Vesnina of Russia and team mate Ekaterina Makarova celebrate after winning their match against Switzerland's Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Timea Bacsinszky. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Max Heinzer of Switzerland competes with Vadim Anokhin of Russia in the epee team event. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Roman Vlasov of Russia and Bozo Starcevic of Croatia compete in the Greco-Roman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Stefana Veljkovic of Serbia (C) reacts as Tijana Malesevic talks to her in the preliminary volleyball. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates victory in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez