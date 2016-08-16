Edition:
Rio Olympics: Day 10

Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold ahead of Allyson Felix of USA in the women's 400m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the rain in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Athit Perawongmetha
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Simone Biles stumbles during her routine on the beam during the artistic gymnastics balance beam. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Photographer
Michael Dalder
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Karem Achach and Nuria Diosdado of Mexico compete in the synchronized swimming duets preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Mohamed Flissi of Algeria competes during men's fly 52kg boxing. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-hoon of South Korea crash in the men's omnium 40km final. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Mijain Lopez of Cuba celebrates with his coach after winning the gold medal in men's 130kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Photographer
Laszlo Balogh
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Men's Australian water polo teammates on the tribunes. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Elia Viviani of Italy reacts after winning gold in the men's track cycling omnium 40km. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Photographer
Marcelo del Pozo
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia put their heads to the ground as they celebrate winning their match against Zhang Nan and Zhao Yunlei of China in badminton mixed doubles semifinals. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Photographer
Athit Perawongmetha
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in synchronized swimming duets. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Xue Changrui of China reacts in the men's pole vault final. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Photographer
Alessandro Bianchi
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Water splashes up as Sam Kendricks of USA lands after a jump in the men's pole vault final. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Sanne Wevers of Netherlands looks at her gold medal on the podium of the women's balance beam gymnastics. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Photographer
Alkis Konstantinidis
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Jun Mizutani of Japan celebrates after winning his match against Bastian Steger of Germany, which gave Japan the victory over Germany in the men's table tennis team semifinals. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Fredrik Petersen of Sweden and Jose Toledo of Brazil in action at men's handball preliminary. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Park Sang-Hoon of South Korea is assisted by medical personnel after crashing in the men's track cycling omnium 40km. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Matthieu Rosset of France is seen underwater after diving in the men's 3m springboard preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
David Gray
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Veronica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica runs in the wrong lane in the women's 200m preliminary. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
Vasily Fedosenko
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Lauren Crandall (R) and Katelyn Falgowski of USA argue with the referee during their match against Germany in women's field hockey quarterfinals. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland covers her finger in the women's hammer throw final. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Photographer
Issei Kato
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Habibollah Akhlaghi of Iran and Denis Kudla of Germany compete in men's 85kg wrestling repechage. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

A woman is transported to an ambulance after being hit by an overhead television camera that fell and injured two people near the Olympic Park venues for basketball and judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Emma Coburn of the U.S. celebrates with supporters after winning bronze in the women's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Ri Se Gwang of North Korea holds his national flag after winning the gold in men's vault. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Photographer
Laszlo Balogh
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson of USA plays Brazil in the women's water polo quarterfinals. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Photographer
Athit Perawongmetha
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Igor Radivilov of Ukraine competes during the men's vault. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Photographer
Paul Hanna
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada crash during the women's omnium 10km scratch race. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Photographer
David Gray
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Third-placed Emma Coburn of the U.S. reacts next to winner Ruth Jebet of Bahrain and second placed Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi of Kenya after the women's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Swimmers, including Isabelle Haerle of Germany, wait to start the women's 10km marathon swim. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Samia Ahmed and Dara Hassanien of Egypt compete during the synchronized swimming duets preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Issei Kato
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Zhan Belenyuk of Ukraine and Davit Chakvetadze of Russia compete in the men's 85kg wrestling gold medal match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

Demian Gonzalez of Argentina talks to children after his team's victory over Egypt in men's volleyball preliminary. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016

The men's and women's 470 fleet prepares to compete. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

