Rio Olympics: Day 11

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Omar McLeod of Jamaica (R) crosses the finish line to win the gold, ahead of bronze medallist Dimitri Bascou of France (L) in the men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Omar McLeod of Jamaica (R) crosses the finish line to win the gold, ahead of bronze medallist Dimitri Bascou of France (L) in the men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar reacts after winning silver in the men's high jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar reacts after winning silver in the men's high jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Photographer
Edgard Garrido
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Jeffrey Julmis of Haiti falls during the men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Jeffrey Julmis of Haiti falls during the men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Darya Klishina of Russia competes in women's long jump qualifying. Klishina booked a place in the Olympic long jump final, keeping alive her country's slim hopes of an athletics medal in Rio following the exclusion of its track and field squad over doping allegations. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) banned Russia's track and field team in June over allegations of state-sponsored cheating but initially...more

Darya Klishina of Russia competes in women's long jump qualifying. Klishina booked a place in the Olympic long jump final, keeping alive her country's slim hopes of an athletics medal in Rio following the exclusion of its track and field squad over doping allegations. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) banned Russia's track and field team in June over allegations of state-sponsored cheating but initially allowed Klishina to compete as she trains and undergoes drug testing in the United States. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Photographer
Marcos Brindicci
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Cao Yuan of China competes in men's individual 3m springboard diving, winning gold. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Cao Yuan of China competes in men's individual 3m springboard diving, winning gold. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of USA after D'Agostino suffered a cramp in the women's 5000m preliminary. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of USA after D'Agostino suffered a cramp in the women's 5000m preliminary. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
April Ross of the U.S. diving for the ball against Brazil in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

April Ross of the U.S. diving for the ball against Brazil in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Laura Trott of Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in women's omnium track cycling, becoming Britain's most decorated female Olympian. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Laura Trott of Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in women's omnium track cycling, becoming Britain's most decorated female Olympian. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil
Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe of Canada heads the ball as goalkeeper Almuth Schult of Germany prepares to make a save in the final minutes of the women's soccer semifinal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe of Canada heads the ball as goalkeeper Almuth Schult of Germany prepares to make a save in the final minutes of the women's soccer semifinal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenya lies on the track after winning gold in the women's 1500m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenya lies on the track after winning gold in the women's 1500m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Derek Drouin of Canada competes in the men's high jump, taking gold. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Derek Drouin of Canada competes in the men's high jump, taking gold. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Photographer
Matthew Childs
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Azizul Hasni Awang of Malaysia celebrates with his bronze medal in men's keirin track cycling. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Azizul Hasni Awang of Malaysia celebrates with his bronze medal in men's keirin track cycling. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Bernardo Rocha of Brazil reacts after Brazil's loss against Croatia in men's water polo quarterfinal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Bernardo Rocha of Brazil reacts after Brazil's loss against Croatia in men's water polo quarterfinal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia wears the Georgian flag as he celebrates winning the gold medal in men's +105kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia wears the Georgian flag as he celebrates winning the gold medal in men's +105kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Photographer
Dominic Ebenbichler
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Omar McLeod of Jamaica celebrates after winning the men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Omar McLeod of Jamaica celebrates after winning the men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Dani Lins, Sheilla Castro de Paula Blassioli, Juciely Barreto and Natalia Pereira of Brazil react in the women's volleyball quarterfinals against China. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Dani Lins, Sheilla Castro de Paula Blassioli, Juciely Barreto and Natalia Pereira of Brazil react in the women's volleyball quarterfinals against China. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Yvonne Trevino of Mexico competes. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Yvonne Trevino of Mexico competes. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Photographer
Jim Young
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Canada fans and a France fan cheer during the women's basketball quarterfinal. REUTERS/Jim Young

Canada fans and a France fan cheer during the women's basketball quarterfinal. REUTERS/Jim Young
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Jenny Simpson of USA celebrates winning bronze in the women's 1500m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jenny Simpson of USA celebrates winning bronze in the women's 1500m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Photographer
Jim Young
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe of Canada (L) and Endene Miyem of France compete in women's basketball quarterfinals. REUTERS/Jim Young

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe of Canada (L) and Endene Miyem of France compete in women's basketball quarterfinals. REUTERS/Jim Young
Photographer
Leonhard Foeger
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Lisa Dahlkvist of Sweden (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal during the penalty shoot out to beat Brazil in the women's soccer semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Lisa Dahlkvist of Sweden (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal during the penalty shoot out to beat Brazil in the women's soccer semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Simone Biles (L) and Alexandra Raisman of USA celebrate winning the gold and the silver respectively in women's gymnastics floor final. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Simone Biles (L) and Alexandra Raisman of USA celebrate winning the gold and the silver respectively in women's gymnastics floor final. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Photographer
Bruno Kelly
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Rafaelle (L) and Erika of Brazil (R) console teammate Marta after their women's soccer semifinal loss to Sweden. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Rafaelle (L) and Erika of Brazil (R) console teammate Marta after their women's soccer semifinal loss to Sweden. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Silver winners Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in women's synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Silver winners Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in women's synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Dutch players celebrate in the women's volleyball quarterfinal against South Korea. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Dutch players celebrate in the women's volleyball quarterfinal against South Korea. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil
Sophie Schmidt and Ashley Lawrence of Canada react after their women's soccer semifinal loss to Germany. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Sophie Schmidt and Ashley Lawrence of Canada react after their women's soccer semifinal loss to Germany. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Photographer
Issei Kato
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Artur Aleksanyan of Armenia receives congratulations from supporters as he celebrates winning the gold medal in men's Greco-Roman 98kg wrestling. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Artur Aleksanyan of Armenia receives congratulations from supporters as he celebrates winning the gold medal in men's Greco-Roman 98kg wrestling. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Christian Taylor of USA competes on the way to winning the gold medal in men's triple jump final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Christian Taylor of USA competes on the way to winning the gold medal in men's triple jump final. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Photographer
Pilar Olivares
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Bruno Oscar Schmidt of Brazil celebrates after winning the match against Netherlands in men's beach volleyball semifinal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Bruno Oscar Schmidt of Brazil celebrates after winning the match against Netherlands in men's beach volleyball semifinal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Migran Arutyunyan of Armenia and Adham Ahmed Saleh Ibrahim Kahk of Egypt compete in men's 66kg wrestling final. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Migran Arutyunyan of Armenia and Adham Ahmed Saleh Ibrahim Kahk of Egypt compete in men's 66kg wrestling final. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Kira Walkenhorst and Laura Ludwig of Germany celebrate with fans after winning the women's beach volleyball semifinal match against Brazil. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Kira Walkenhorst and Laura Ludwig of Germany celebrate with fans after winning the women's beach volleyball semifinal match against Brazil. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Photographer
Peter Cziborra
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Vladimir Nikitin of Russia celebrates after winning his bout in the men's bantam 56kg boxing quarterfinal. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Vladimir Nikitin of Russia celebrates after winning his bout in the men's bantam 56kg boxing quarterfinal. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Spiros Gianniotis of Greece kisses the camera after finishing the 10km marathon swim. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Spiros Gianniotis of Greece kisses the camera after finishing the 10km marathon swim. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Dani Samuels of Australia competes in discus. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Dani Samuels of Australia competes in discus. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Photographer
Damir Sagolj
Location
Rio, Brazil
Silver medalist Isaquias Queiroz Dos Santos of Brazil kneels on dock as he celebrates after the 1000m men's canoe sprint. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Silver medalist Isaquias Queiroz Dos Santos of Brazil kneels on dock as he celebrates after the 1000m men's canoe sprint. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Competitors get refreshments during the 10km marathon swim. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Competitors get refreshments during the 10km marathon swim. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Photographer
David Gray
Location
Rio, Brazil
Miyuki Uehara of Japan leads during the women's 5000m preliminary. REUTERS/David Gray

Miyuki Uehara of Japan leads during the women's 5000m preliminary. REUTERS/David Gray
