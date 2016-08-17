Rio Olympics: Day 11
Omar McLeod of Jamaica (R) crosses the finish line to win the gold, ahead of bronze medallist Dimitri Bascou of France (L) in the men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar reacts after winning silver in the men's high jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jeffrey Julmis of Haiti falls during the men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Darya Klishina of Russia competes in women's long jump qualifying. Klishina booked a place in the Olympic long jump final, keeping alive her country's slim hopes of an athletics medal in Rio following the exclusion of its track and field squad over doping allegations. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) banned Russia's track and field team in June over allegations of state-sponsored cheating but initially...more
Cao Yuan of China competes in men's individual 3m springboard diving, winning gold. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of USA after D'Agostino suffered a cramp in the women's 5000m preliminary. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
April Ross of the U.S. diving for the ball against Brazil in women's volleyball. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Laura Trott of Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in women's omnium track cycling, becoming Britain's most decorated female Olympian. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe of Canada heads the ball as goalkeeper Almuth Schult of Germany prepares to make a save in the final minutes of the women's soccer semifinal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenya lies on the track after winning gold in the women's 1500m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Derek Drouin of Canada competes in the men's high jump, taking gold. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Azizul Hasni Awang of Malaysia celebrates with his bronze medal in men's keirin track cycling. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Bernardo Rocha of Brazil reacts after Brazil's loss against Croatia in men's water polo quarterfinal. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Lasha Talakhadze of Georgia wears the Georgian flag as he celebrates winning the gold medal in men's +105kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Omar McLeod of Jamaica celebrates after winning the men's 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Dani Lins, Sheilla Castro de Paula Blassioli, Juciely Barreto and Natalia Pereira of Brazil react in the women's volleyball quarterfinals against China. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Yvonne Trevino of Mexico competes. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Canada fans and a France fan cheer during the women's basketball quarterfinal. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jenny Simpson of USA celebrates winning bronze in the women's 1500m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe of Canada (L) and Endene Miyem of France compete in women's basketball quarterfinals. REUTERS/Jim Young
Lisa Dahlkvist of Sweden (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal during the penalty shoot out to beat Brazil in the women's soccer semifinal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Simone Biles (L) and Alexandra Raisman of USA celebrate winning the gold and the silver respectively in women's gymnastics floor final. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rafaelle (L) and Erika of Brazil (R) console teammate Marta after their women's soccer semifinal loss to Sweden. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Silver winners Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in women's synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Dutch players celebrate in the women's volleyball quarterfinal against South Korea. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Sophie Schmidt and Ashley Lawrence of Canada react after their women's soccer semifinal loss to Germany. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Artur Aleksanyan of Armenia receives congratulations from supporters as he celebrates winning the gold medal in men's Greco-Roman 98kg wrestling. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Christian Taylor of USA competes on the way to winning the gold medal in men's triple jump final. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Bruno Oscar Schmidt of Brazil celebrates after winning the match against Netherlands in men's beach volleyball semifinal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Migran Arutyunyan of Armenia and Adham Ahmed Saleh Ibrahim Kahk of Egypt compete in men's 66kg wrestling final. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Kira Walkenhorst and Laura Ludwig of Germany celebrate with fans after winning the women's beach volleyball semifinal match against Brazil. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Vladimir Nikitin of Russia celebrates after winning his bout in the men's bantam 56kg boxing quarterfinal. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Spiros Gianniotis of Greece kisses the camera after finishing the 10km marathon swim. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Dani Samuels of Australia competes in discus. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Silver medalist Isaquias Queiroz Dos Santos of Brazil kneels on dock as he celebrates after the 1000m men's canoe sprint. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Competitors get refreshments during the 10km marathon swim. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Miyuki Uehara of Japan leads during the women's 5000m preliminary. REUTERS/David Gray