Rio slum eviction
Riot police use pepper gas against residents of the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
Riot police use pepper gas against residents of the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
People run away from tear gas while riot police try to disperse them at the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to...more
People run away from tear gas while riot police try to disperse them at the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
People help to remove a car parked near a burning bus set on fire by residents of the Telerj slum as police attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
People help to remove a car parked near a burning bus set on fire by residents of the Telerj slum as police attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Riot police protect themselves with shields during clashes with demonstrators near the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land occupied by the slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Riot police protect themselves with shields during clashes with demonstrators near the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land occupied by the slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A demonstrator kicks the door of a bank near the Telerj slum as police attempt to repossess the land occupied by the slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A demonstrator kicks the door of a bank near the Telerj slum as police attempt to repossess the land occupied by the slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A resident of the Telerj slum carries his belongings as riot policemen attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
A resident of the Telerj slum carries his belongings as riot policemen attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
A riot policeman arrests a demonstrator at the Telerj slum as police attempt to repossess the land occupied by the slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A riot policeman arrests a demonstrator at the Telerj slum as police attempt to repossess the land occupied by the slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A resident of Telerj slum shows what he says is a rubber bullet wound, as police forces attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
A resident of Telerj slum shows what he says is a rubber bullet wound, as police forces attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
A policeman runs during clashes with demonstrators near the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A policeman runs during clashes with demonstrators near the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Riot policemen try to extinguish a fire started by residents of the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
Riot policemen try to extinguish a fire started by residents of the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
A riot policeman throws a tear gas canister at demonstrators near the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A riot policeman throws a tear gas canister at demonstrators near the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A riot policeman arrests a demonstrator at the Telerj slum as police attempt to repossess the land occupied by the slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to...more
A riot policeman arrests a demonstrator at the Telerj slum as police attempt to repossess the land occupied by the slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POVERTY)
A demonstrator throws a piece of stone towards a bank near the Telerj slum as police attempt to repossess the land occupied by the slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site,...more
A demonstrator throws a piece of stone towards a bank near the Telerj slum as police attempt to repossess the land occupied by the slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POVERTY)
People run away from a burning bus set on fire by residents of the Telerj slum as police attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to...more
People run away from a burning bus set on fire by residents of the Telerj slum as police attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POVERTY)
A police helicopter flies over the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. The police evicted some 5,000 people after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. ...more
A police helicopter flies over the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. The police evicted some 5,000 people after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POVERTY)
A riot police throws a tear gas canister towards protesters near the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to...more
A riot police throws a tear gas canister towards protesters near the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POVERTY)
Residents of the Telerj slum carry their belongings as police attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March...more
Residents of the Telerj slum carry their belongings as police attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POVERTY)
A demonstrator throws a piece of stone at riot police at the Telerj slum as the police attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to...more
A demonstrator throws a piece of stone at riot police at the Telerj slum as the police attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POVERTY)
Policemen walk past a burning bus set on fire by residents of the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to...more
Policemen walk past a burning bus set on fire by residents of the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POVERTY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Riot police walk along the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land, in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. The police evicted some 5,000 people after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. The words on the...more
Riot police walk along the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land, in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. The police evicted some 5,000 people after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. The words on the wall read "Suite better than Paris". REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes (BRAZIL - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POVERTY CRIME LAW)
Next Slideshows
Flashback: Boston bombing
A look back one year after the Boston Marathon bombings.
Gold diggers
High prices are fueling a gold rush in Ivory Coast.
Shadow of Air Force One
The presidential plane over America.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.