Edition:
United Kingdom

Rio's biggest slum

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A girl walks past policemen patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A girl walks past policemen patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
1 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

A woman walks with her child in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A woman walks with her child in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
2 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

A boy plays video games next to his brother in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A boy plays video games next to his brother in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
3 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

A policeman walks at a soccer field in Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A policeman walks at a soccer field in Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
4 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

Residents look at a policeman patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Residents look at a policeman patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
5 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

Policemen patrol the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers, which after its occupation will be to install a Peacekeeping Unit (UPP), in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Policemen patrol the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers, which after its occupation will be to install a Peacekeeping Unit (UPP), in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
6 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

People walk around in the Rocinha, a slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

People walk around in the Rocinha, a slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
7 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

Residents take picture during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) at Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Residents take picture during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) at Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
8 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

Residents look at a policeman patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Residents look at a policeman patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
9 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

A police helicopter flies over Rocinha slum during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A police helicopter flies over Rocinha slum during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
10 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

An elderly woman walks past policemen patroling the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

An elderly woman walks past policemen patroling the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
11 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

A policeman patrols the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A policeman patrols the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
12 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

A policeman patrols the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A policeman patrols the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
13 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

Policemen patrol the Rocinha slum during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Policemen patrol the Rocinha slum during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
14 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

People wait in line to vote at a polling station during Brazil's general elections, at the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Thursday, April 05, 2012

People wait in line to vote at a polling station during Brazil's general elections, at the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Close
15 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

A Brazilian policeman arrests a suspected drug trafficker during an anti-narcotics raid in the Rocinha shantytown of Rio de Janeiro, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A Brazilian policeman arrests a suspected drug trafficker during an anti-narcotics raid in the Rocinha shantytown of Rio de Janeiro, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Close
16 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

An elderly woman walks to her house as policemen patrol the Rocinha Slum during a operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

An elderly woman walks to her house as policemen patrol the Rocinha Slum during a operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
17 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

People look out of a window in Rocinha, a slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

People look out of a window in Rocinha, a slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
18 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

A policeman patrols a street as a boy looks on during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A policeman patrols a street as a boy looks on during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
19 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

A policeman patrols the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A policeman patrols the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
20 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

A policeman takes a position near a woman during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A policeman takes a position near a woman during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
21 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

A woman stands near the window as competitors run during the "Rocinha de Bracos Abertos" (Rocinha with Open Arms) race at Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A woman stands near the window as competitors run during the "Rocinha de Bracos Abertos" (Rocinha with Open Arms) race at Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
22 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

Policemen check a suspect in Rocinha slum during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Policemen check a suspect in Rocinha slum during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
23 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

Brazilian policemen carry the body of a suspected drug trafficker in the Rocinha shantytown of Rio de Janeiro, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Brazilian policemen carry the body of a suspected drug trafficker in the Rocinha shantytown of Rio de Janeiro, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Close
24 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

A policeman patrols the Rocinha slum, while men carry bags of cement, during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A policeman patrols the Rocinha slum, while men carry bags of cement, during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
25 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

Children play in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Children play in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
26 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

Passengers in a bus look at a policeman aiming his weapon as he travels at the back of a police pickup truck with slabs of marijuana seized during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Passengers in a bus look at a policeman aiming his weapon as he travels at the back of a police pickup truck with slabs of marijuana seized during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
27 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

Policemen patrol the Rocinha slum entrance where police have set up a checkpoint, before the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Policemen patrol the Rocinha slum entrance where police have set up a checkpoint, before the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
28 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

Foreign tourists visit Rocinha, a slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Foreign tourists visit Rocinha, a slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
29 / 30
Thursday, April 05, 2012

A man talks with policemen as they patrol the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A man talks with policemen as they patrol the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
30 / 30

Rio's biggest slum

Rio's biggest slum Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Kosher for Passover

Kosher for Passover
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

2:15am GMT

Australia's immigration center on Manus Island

All Collections

Australia's immigration center on Manus Island

1:25am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Russia's military might

All Collections

Russia's military might

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

North Korea's Kim family tree

All Collections

North Korea's Kim family tree

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

View More Slideshows »