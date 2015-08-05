Edition:
Rio's Olympic countdown

Passengers hang on the doors of a train as it passes the Olympic rings placed at the Madureira Park ahead the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro May 22, 2015.

Passengers hang on the doors of a train as it passes the Olympic rings placed at the Madureira Park ahead the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Passengers hang on the doors of a train as it passes the Olympic rings placed at the Madureira Park ahead the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fisherman Fabricio, resident of the Vila Autodromo favela, rides on his boat in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015.

Fisherman Fabricio, resident of the Vila Autodromo favela, rides on his boat in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Fisherman Fabricio, resident of the Vila Autodromo favela, rides on his boat in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Rio 2016 Olympic mascot Vinicius is seen on the top of the Sugarloaf cable car, to mark 500 days to go until the Opening Ceremony of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, in this handout photograph released March 24, 2015.

Rio 2016 Olympic mascot Vinicius is seen on the top of the Sugarloaf cable car, to mark 500 days to go until the Opening Ceremony of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, in this handout photograph released March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Ferro/Rio...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Rio 2016 Olympic mascot Vinicius is seen on the top of the Sugarloaf cable car, to mark 500 days to go until the Opening Ceremony of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, in this handout photograph released March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Ferro/Rio 2016
A view shows the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Aquatic sports venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 24, 2015.

A view shows the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Aquatic sports venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A view shows the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Aquatic sports venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Rio de Janeiro's Governor Luiz Fernando Pezao (2nd L), Rio de Janeiro's Mayor Eduardo Paes (C) and Rio 2016 Olympic Games Organising Committee President Carlos Arthur Nuzman (2nd R) walk through a wall broken during a ceremony to mark the last detonation of rocks at one of the two tunnels on the Transolimpica freeway route, which will connect the Rio 2016 Olympic Park and the Deodoro Sports Complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 4, 2015.

Rio de Janeiro's Governor Luiz Fernando Pezao (2nd L), Rio de Janeiro's Mayor Eduardo Paes (C) and Rio 2016 Olympic Games Organising Committee President Carlos Arthur Nuzman (2nd R) walk through a wall broken during a ceremony to mark the last...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Rio de Janeiro's Governor Luiz Fernando Pezao (2nd L), Rio de Janeiro's Mayor Eduardo Paes (C) and Rio 2016 Olympic Games Organising Committee President Carlos Arthur Nuzman (2nd R) walk through a wall broken during a ceremony to mark the last detonation of rocks at one of the two tunnels on the Transolimpica freeway route, which will connect the Rio 2016 Olympic Park and the Deodoro Sports Complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Rio 2016 Olympic Golf venue is pictured under construction in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2015.

The Rio 2016 Olympic Golf venue is pictured under construction in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
The Rio 2016 Olympic Golf venue is pictured under construction in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Workers are pictured at the construction site of the handball venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 5, 2015.

Workers are pictured at the construction site of the handball venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Workers are pictured at the construction site of the handball venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Athletes start the swimming leg of the men's triathlon at the ITU World Olympic Qualification event on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 2, 2015.

Athletes start the swimming leg of the men's triathlon at the ITU World Olympic Qualification event on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Athletes start the swimming leg of the men's triathlon at the ITU World Olympic Qualification event on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A view of the construction site of the handball venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 5, 2015.

A view of the construction site of the handball venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A view of the construction site of the handball venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A child inside a car looks at partially demolished houses next to the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 9, 2015.

A child inside a car looks at partially demolished houses next to the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A child inside a car looks at partially demolished houses next to the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Rowing athletes carry their boat after a training session at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 5, 2015.

Rowing athletes carry their boat after a training session at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Rowing athletes carry their boat after a training session at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela picks up her clothes in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015.

A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela picks up her clothes in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela picks up her clothes in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A view of construction works of the mountain bike venue at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2015.

A view of construction works of the mountain bike venue at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A view of construction works of the mountain bike venue at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A view shows the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Tennis venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 24, 2015.

A view shows the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Tennis venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A view shows the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Tennis venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A boat is pictured with the Sugarloaf Mountain in the background, at the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 30, 2015.

A boat is pictured with the Sugarloaf Mountain in the background, at the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A boat is pictured with the Sugarloaf Mountain in the background, at the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A worker inside a garbage-collecting boat collects the remains of garbage from the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 1, 2015.

A worker inside a garbage-collecting boat collects the remains of garbage from the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A worker inside a garbage-collecting boat collects the remains of garbage from the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A boy looks at the construction site for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park by construction firms Odebrecht and Andrade Gutierrez in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 19, 2015.

A boy looks at the construction site for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park by construction firms Odebrecht and Andrade Gutierrez in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A boy looks at the construction site for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park by construction firms Odebrecht and Andrade Gutierrez in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A view shows the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Tennis venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 24, 2015.

A view shows the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Tennis venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A view shows the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Tennis venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A rowing athlete carries paddles ahead of a training session at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 5, 2015.

A rowing athlete carries paddles ahead of a training session at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A rowing athlete carries paddles ahead of a training session at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Men work at the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games athletes village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 21, 2015.

Men work at the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games athletes village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Men work at the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games athletes village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of construction works of the canoe slalom venue at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2015.

A view of construction works of the canoe slalom venue at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A view of construction works of the canoe slalom venue at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Buildings under construction are pictured at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games athletes village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 21, 2015.

Buildings under construction are pictured at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games athletes village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Buildings under construction are pictured at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games athletes village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
