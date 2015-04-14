Edition:
Riot police remove Brazil squatters

A squatter shouts from inside an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, before its eviction in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. Dozens of riot police removed squatters from a derelict building in Rio de Janeiro, which was supposed to be turned into a luxury hotel for the Olympic Games by Brazil's once-richest-man Eike Batista, whose oil and mining empire collapsed. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Squatters react as they are evicted from a abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Squatters argue with riot policemen as they are evicted from an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A squatter is detained as he is evicted from an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A squatter is detained as he is evicted from an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Squatters react as they are evicted from an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A squatter argues with riot policemen as she is evicted from a abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A squatter looks on from inside an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, before its eviction in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A squatter sits with her belongings after being evicted from a abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A squatter looks on from inside an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, before their eviction in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Squatters look on from inside an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, before its eviction in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

