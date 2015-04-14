Riot police remove Brazil squatters
A squatter shouts from inside an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, before its eviction in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. Dozens of riot police removed squatters from a derelict building in Rio de Janeiro, which was supposed to be turned...more
Squatters react as they are evicted from a abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Squatters argue with riot policemen as they are evicted from an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A squatter is detained as he is evicted from an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A squatter is detained as he is evicted from an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Squatters react as they are evicted from an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A squatter argues with riot policemen as she is evicted from a abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A squatter looks on from inside an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, before its eviction in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A squatter sits with her belongings after being evicted from a abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A squatter looks on from inside an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, before their eviction in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Squatters look on from inside an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, before its eviction in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
