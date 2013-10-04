Riots in Mombasa
Residents who are briefly detained as police search for weapons lie on the ground during riots following the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Makunda
Residents who are briefly detained as police search for weapons lie on the ground during riots following the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Makunda
A police officer clears barricades erected by demonstrators during riots following the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A police officer clears barricades erected by demonstrators during riots following the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Demonstrators are handcuffed together as they are detained during riots following the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Demonstrators are handcuffed together as they are detained during riots following the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A man walks out of his house as police officers search for demonstrators reacting to the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A man walks out of his house as police officers search for demonstrators reacting to the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Kenyan administration policemen check on a car damaged by youths protesting the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Kenyan administration policemen check on a car damaged by youths protesting the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Salim Aboud talks on his phone after he survived the shooting at their vehicle in which Sheikh Ibrahim Ismael and three others were killed near Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Makunda
Salim Aboud talks on his phone after he survived the shooting at their vehicle in which Sheikh Ibrahim Ismael and three others were killed near Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Makunda
Security agents and residents gather around the vehicle in which Sheikh Ibrahim Ismael and three others were killed near Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Makunda
Security agents and residents gather around the vehicle in which Sheikh Ibrahim Ismael and three others were killed near Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Makunda
A woman walks past an overturned car during riots at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Makunda
A woman walks past an overturned car during riots at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Makunda
Stone throwing youths clash with policemen during a protest against the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Stone throwing youths clash with policemen during a protest against the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Kenyan administration policemen detain youths after a protest of the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Kenyan administration policemen detain youths after a protest of the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Armed policemen walk past a Salvation Army Church compound set on fire by youths after a protest against the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Armed policemen walk past a Salvation Army Church compound set on fire by youths after a protest against the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Firefighters attempt to extinguish the fire at the church set ablaze by rioting youths in the Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Makunda
Firefighters attempt to extinguish the fire at the church set ablaze by rioting youths in the Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Makunda
A Kenyan administration policeman removes a rug which was set on fire by youths protesting the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A Kenyan administration policeman removes a rug which was set on fire by youths protesting the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A Kenyan administration policeman detains youths after a protest against the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
A Kenyan administration policeman detains youths after a protest against the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Kenyan policemen clash with youths after a protest against the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Kenyan policemen clash with youths after a protest against the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Kenyan administration policemen clash with youths after a protest of the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Kenyan administration policemen clash with youths after a protest of the killing of an Islamic cleric in the coastal Port town of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Police hold their positions outside the Masjid Mussa mosque as they attempt to suppress demonstrators reacting to the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Police hold their positions outside the Masjid Mussa mosque as they attempt to suppress demonstrators reacting to the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Kenya police attempt to suppress demonstrators reacting to the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Kenya police attempt to suppress demonstrators reacting to the killing of an Islamic cleric at Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
Next Slideshows
Broken lives of Fukushima
Damir Sagolj, who covered the impact of the 2011 Sendai tsunami and the following Fukushima disaster returned to the region to document the lives of people who...
Housing California's most dangerous
Corcoran was the first prison in California with a separate facility built for housing some of the state's most dangerous prisoners. A look inside the prison...
Gunfire on Capitol Hill
The U.S. Capitol is briefly locked down after shots were fired outside the building.
Syria's female rebel soldiers
The women fighting on the frontlines in Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Attack outside UK parliament
The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.
Trapped in Mosul
About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."
The day after in London
Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.
Drought brings disease fears in Kenya
Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the region's worst drought in five years.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
The child jockeys of camel racing
Young jockeys, mostly small children aged 11 or under, race during the International Camel Racing festival in Egypt.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.