Riots in Rome
Protesters celebrate as a Carabinieri police vehicles burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A demonstrator throws a bottle during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A demonstrator reacts next a burning Carabinieri paramilitary police vehicle during a protest by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A demonstrator throws a stone against police during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A demonstrator gestures behind a burning car during a protest by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A demonstrator pours water on a burning Carabinieri police vehicle during a demonstration of the "Indignant" group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A banner with Italian Prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's picture is seen as a Carabinieri police vehicle burns in the background during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Demonstrators attempt to break through the entrance of a bank branch during a demonstration against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS//Stefano Rellandini
A car burns during a demonstration against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cars burn during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A statue of the Virgin Mary lies destroyed on the ground during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Demonstrators clash with policemen during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A protester climbs a police truck during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A Carabinieri police vehicle burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A demonstrator gestures as he stands in front of police officers during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Demonstrators clash with Carabinieri police officers during a protest by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Guardia di Finanza police officers face protesters during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Demonstrators clash with police during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A demonstrator throws a stone during a protest of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Demonstrators attempt to break through the entrance of a bank branch during a demonstration against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A demonstrator throws a fire extinguisher during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Riot police stand near a Carabinieri police vehicle burning during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group in Rome October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Demonstrators fight with policemen during a demonstration of the "Indignant" group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Demonstrators attempt to break through the entrance of a bank branch during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A Guardia di Finanza policeman is helped by colleagues after been injured during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Demonstrators clash with police during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A demonstrator throws a road sign during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A slogan which reads "civil war" is painted on a wall as a car burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A demonstrator throws a stone during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
