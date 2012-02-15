Edition:
Riots in Senegal

<p>A man carries an injured woman during anti-government protests in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>Anti-government protestors run from tear gas in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>A police officer in riot gear fires rubber bullets at anti-government protestors in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>A bread vendor runs from tear gas in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>Young men try to overturn a public bus during street clashes with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>A riot policeman (R) walks past a burning barricade in Senegal's capital Dakar, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriela Barnuaevo </p>

<p>An anti-government demonstrator throws rocks at the police during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>Riot police walk past a bus set on fire by anti-government protestors during street clashes in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>Senegalese anti-government protesters attend an opposition coalition rally during election campaigning in the capital Dakar February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>Senegalese anti-government protesters re-enact the death of a fellow protester at an opposition coalition rally during election campaigning in the capital Dakar February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>An anti-government protester (C) sets up a burning barricade in Senegal's capital Dakar, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriela Barnuaevo </p>

<p>Anti-government protestors take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Young men clash with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>A journalist checks on a man who was beaten by the police during a riot against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>Anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>Riot police stand guard as anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>Anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>An anti-government protestor throws a rock at police during clashes in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>Riot police arrest a man as anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>Anti-government demonstrators burn tires and throw rocks at the police during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>Anti-government protestors run from tear gas in Dakar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>Anti-government protestors run from tear gas in Dakar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>Members of a Senegalese anti-government youth movement Y En A Marre (We're Fed Up) chant slogans during a rally against President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>Anti-government protestors march past burning tyres in Dakar January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

<p>Anti-government demonstrators take to the streets during a protest against Senegal's President Abdoulaye Wade in the capital Dakar January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun </p>

