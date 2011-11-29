Rise and fall of Herman Cain
Republican presidential candidate, businessman Herman Cain, listens to moderators at the end of the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Radio personality Herman Cain takes the stage to address the Conservative Political Action conference (CPAC) in Washington, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Herman Cain, an Atlanta talk radio show host and Tea Party member, talks to supporters of the proposed bill by Republican Governor Scott Walker on the State Capitol grounds in Madison, February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Republican presidential hopeful Herman Cain speaks during the Republican Leadership Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Republican presidential hopeful Herman Cain talks to reporters as dozens of Tea Party supporters rally near the U.S. Capitol against raising the debt limit in Washington, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain delivers a speech at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Herman Cain's supporters Sandra Nicholson (L), Kris Mitten (C) and John Mitten, from Brooksville, Florida, react as he is proclaimed the winner of the straw poll during the Republican Party of Florida Presidency 5 Convention in Orlando, Florida, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain gets a standing ovation during remarks to the Family Research Council's Values Voters Summit in Washington, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential hopefuls (L-R) businessman Herman Cain and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney participate in a Republican presidential debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Former CEO of Godfather's Pizza and Republican presidential hopeful Herman Cain speaks during the Western Republican Leadership Conference at The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas October 19, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
A cupcake featuring three number 9's, representing Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain's tax plan, is pictured on his plate before speaking at a National Press Club luncheon in Washington, October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, October 31, 2011. Cain acknowledged that he was accused of sexual harassment in the 1990s but insisted the allegations were baseless, as he grappled with the toughest challenge of his U.S. presidential campaign. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain arrives to address a Northern Virginia Technology Council meeting in McLean, Virginia, November 2, 2011. Cain said that his opponents are "trying to destroy me" over allegations of sexual harassment that have rocked his 2012 bid. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain wipes his brow during remarks to legislators in the Congressional Health Care Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain (3rd R) is trailed by reporters after speaking to legislators in the Congressional Health Care Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joel Bennett, the lawyer for an unnamed woman who accused U.S. Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain of sexual harassment, speaks to the media from his office in Washington November 4, 2011. The woman who accused Cain of sexual harassment said she was the victim of "very specific" instances of unwanted advances by Cain, her lawyer said. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Sharon Bialek speaks during a news conference accusing Republican presidential hopeful Herman Cain of sexual harassment with her lawyer Gloria Allred (R) in New York, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain speaks during a news conference in Scottsdale, Arizona November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Republican presidential candidates former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) reacts as businessman Herman Cain speaks at the CNBC Republican presidential debate in Rochester, Michigan, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Republican candidate for president Herman Cain makes an appearance at the iconic Cuban restaurant 'Versailles' in the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami, Florida November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain departs the State House in Concord, New Hampshire November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain (R) greets supporters at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain wears a t-shirt with the faces of President Barack Obama and Cain at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidates businessman Herman Cain (C) speaks to an aide (L) as former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich listens during a break in the CNN GOP National Security debate in Washington, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential candidate businessman Herman Cain takes the stage at the start of the CNN GOP National Security debate in Washington, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
