Rise of the Islamic State
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Masked Sunni gunmen chant slogans during a protest against Iraq's Shiite-led government, demanding that the Iraqi army not try to enter the city, in Falluja, west of Baghdad January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces fire an artillery gun during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Jurf al-Sakhar, 60 km (40 miles) from the capital April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Iraqi security forces personnel take part in clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Babel province south of Baghdad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A family, who fled from the violence in Mosul, sits inside a tent at a camp on the outskirts of Arbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Personnel from the Iraqi security forces arrest suspected militants of the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, during clashes with Iraqi security forces in Jurf al-Sakhar, 60 km (40 miles) from the capital February 15, 2014....more
A tank of the Iraqi security forces patrols during a search for militants from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in the city of Ramadi, May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant celebrate while sitting on vehicles in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant who have taken over Mosul and other northern provinces, stand in line for a medical check up in...more
Shi'ite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, take part in a military-style training in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, June 25, 2014. ...more
Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in the city of Ramadi June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi security forces member with his weapon takes position as people, who fled from the violence in Mosul, arrive in their vehicles at a camp for internally displaced people on the outskirts of Arbil in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 14, 2014....more
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant celebrate on vehicles taken from Iraqi security forces, at a street in city of Mosul, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant stand guard at a checkpoint in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A convoy of the Iraqi security forces is seen during a patrol, as smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State fighters, in Diyala province July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces prepare before going out on a patrol in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Shi'ite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, take part in weapons training in Najaf, July 18, 2014. ...more
Personnel from the Kurdish security forces detain a man suspected of being a militant belonging to the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in the outskirts of Kirkuk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/ Ako Rasheed
Displaced demonstrators from the minority Yazidi sect gather during a protest against militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in Arbil, north of Baghdad August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah...more
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Displaced people, who fled from the violence in the province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants on the front line in Khazer August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Sailors guide an F/A-18C Hornet assigned to the Valions of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 15 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Gulf, in this handout image taken and released on August 8, 2014. ...more
Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops watch as smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes with Islamic State (IS) militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride a truck as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of...more
Members of the Kurdish Red Cresent help a displaced woman from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain,...more
Displaced families from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence, walk on the outskirts of Sinjar, west of Mosul, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops watch as smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes with Islamic State (IS) militants August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Next Slideshows
Fighting Ebola
Travel bans are imposed as West Africa tries to stop the spread of the worst Ebola outbreak in history.
Robin Williams: 1951 - 2014
Famed actor and comedian Robin Williams dies at the age of 63.
Ceasefire in Gaza
Israeli and Palestinian negotiators resume indirect talks mediated by Egypt.
Teen Choice Awards
Highlights from the Teen Choice Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.