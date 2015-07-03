Rise of the machines

A humanoid robot named "I-Fairy" acts as a witness at the wedding ceremony between Tomohiro Shibata (L) and Satoko Inoue in Tokyo, May 16, 2010. The couple decided to use the robot, which conducted the ceremony with its audio functions, from Inoue's...more

A humanoid robot named "I-Fairy" acts as a witness at the wedding ceremony between Tomohiro Shibata (L) and Satoko Inoue in Tokyo, May 16, 2010. The couple decided to use the robot, which conducted the ceremony with its audio functions, from Inoue's company to perform the witness' duties since they first met over a common work interest in robots. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close