Rise of the machines

A humanoid robot works side by side with employees in the assembly line at a factory of Glory Ltd., a manufacturer of automatic change dispensers, in Kazo, north of Tokyo, Japan, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
ChihiraAico, a communication android robot, talks to show goers at the Toshiba booth at the International Consumer Electronics show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2015. The robot is controlled by pneumatics. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
ASIMO, a humanoid robot created by Honda, serves tea to a visitor during the Johannesburg International Motor Show at Nasrec in Johannesburg, October 6 2011.REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2011
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata during a photocall on the third day of the 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Sunday, September 21, 2014
A robot Ecce by the Robot studio is pictured at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. The ECCERobot project aims to build a robot that not only looks human but works like one as well. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Honda's latest version of the Asimo humanoid robot walks up stairs during a presentation near Brussels, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
The hitchBOT, a robot hitch-hiking across Canada, is seen posed next to Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong

Reuters / Wednesday, August 06, 2014
SoftBank's human-like robot 'pepper' during a news conference east of Tokyo, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
A baby chick looks at Japanese toy maker Sega Toy's robot chick "Yume Hiyoko" (Dream Chick) at a chicken farm in Ome, outskirts of Tokyo April 6, 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2007
An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2013
A humanoid robot named "I-Fairy" acts as a witness at the wedding ceremony between Tomohiro Shibata (L) and Satoko Inoue in Tokyo, May 16, 2010. The couple decided to use the robot, which conducted the ceremony with its audio functions, from Inoue's company to perform the witness' duties since they first met over a common work interest in robots. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2010
Andoroid Repliee Q2 (L) faces graduate student Motoko Noma in Tokyo, October 31, 2006. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2006
Japan's Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd's concept robots, the "Murata Cheerleaders", demonstrate how they balance on balls and synchronize as a team by utilizing sensing and communication technology, east of Tokyo, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A robot named "Robovie-II", developed by Japanese robotics research institution ATR, moves around at a grocery store during a shopping assisting experiment by utilizing the robot in an ubiquitous network technology platform in Kyoto, Japan, January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2010
Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool in Tokyo, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2011
Honda's Asimo humanoid robot opens the top of a bottle to pour the drink into a cup in Tokyo, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2011
Robots deliver dishes to customers at a Robot Restaurant in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2013
A pair of next generation dexterous humanoid robots named Robonaut2 in an image courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2010
Ping pong-playing robot "Topio" is displayed in Tokyo November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2009
