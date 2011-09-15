Rise of the machines
Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool during a news conference in Tokyo September 15, 2011. The company said three types of Evolta robots, developed to swim, bike and run, will challenge to complete an ironman triathlon course in Hawaii, a total of about 230km, within one week or 168 hours from October 24, 2011, powered by three AA-size rechargeable Evolta batteries, the company said. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Panasonic's "Evolta" run robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargable batteries, is demonstrated during a news conference in Tokyo September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A combination photo of Panasonic's "Evolta" robots, swim (top), run (R) and bike robot (L), being demonstrated during a news conference in Tokyo September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Ayako Shizo (C), aged 85, taps a therapeutic robot named Paro as she sits with other residents at the Suisyoen retirement home about 30 km (19 miles) south of the tsunami-crippled nuclear plant in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, July 28, 2011. For some elderly survivors of Japan's March earthquake and tsunami, comfort comes in the form of a small white robotic seal named Paro. The residents of the nursing home came back from a nearly two-month-long evacuation since the nuclear crisis in Fukushima. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Alexander Dietrich of the German air and space agency, Deutsches Zentrum fuer Luft und Raumfahrt (DLR), works at humanoid two arm system robot Justin during a presentation in Oberpfaffenhofen near Munich June 1, 2011. The mobile robotic system Justin with its compliant controlled light weight arms and its two four finger hands allows the long range autonomous operation of the system. Sensors and cameras allow the 3D reconstruction of the robot's environment and therefore enable Justin to perform given tasks autonomously such as catching balls or serving coffee. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A man looks at a demonstration of a prototype of the humanoid robot "Nao" during the 2011 IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA 2011) in Shanghai May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
Visitors look at the Salamander bionic robot during a demonstration at the International Workshop on Bio-Inspired Robots in Nantes April 7, 2011. Some 200 bio-robot technicians from 17 countries participate in the three-day event to show the latest developments in robots inspired from the animal world. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Hao Liu, Professor of Biomechanical Engineering of Graduate School of Engineering at Chiba University in Japan, holds the Hummingbird bionic robot at the International Workshop on Bio-Inspired Robots in Nantes April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Fish robots Jessio by Robotswim float in a tank of water during demonstration at the Innorobo Exhibition in Lyon March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A man 'feeds' a Pleo, an interactive robotic baby dinosaur toy, at the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A robot produced by the electrical engineering department of the National Taiwan University mimicking the facial expressions of a human at the Taipei International Robot Show, October 19, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
The HRP-4C humanoid robot performs during a demonstration at the Digital Content Expo 2009 in Tokyo, October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A Sony Corporation employee sets QRIO, Sony's bipedal entertainment robot, on a table before an interaction programme with school children in Sao Paulo, February 7, 2006. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A robot named "Robovie-II", developed by Japanese robotics research institution ATR, moves around at a grocery store during a shopping assisting experiment by utilizing the robot in an ubiquitous network technology platform in Kyoto, western Japan, January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Humanoid robot 'Actroid DER' watches during a media preview of the Asia Robot Dream Exhibition in Hong Kong, November 24, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
A mock intruder, tangled in a net that was launched by the remote-controlled security robot T-34, lies on the floor while posing beside the robot during a photo opportunity in Tokyo, January 21, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Humanoid robot Seisaku-kun pedals a bicycle during a demonstration at the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (CEATEC) in Makuhari, northeast of Tokyo, October 3, 2006. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa
A young Chinese boy covers his ears as an Olympic 'Fuwa' mascot sings at the new Beijing Capital International Airport, July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
A baby chick (R) looks at Japanese toy maker Sega Toy's robot chick "Yume Hiyoko" (Dream Chick) at a chicken farm near Tokyo, April 6, 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
The Care-O-Bot III robot carries a bottle of drink through a kitchen in the Fraunhofer institute in Stuttgart, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Students of the Nippon Institute of Technology look at a humanoid robot developed to get students interested in robotics during an unveiling event in Miyashiro, north of Tokyo, December 19, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Andoroid Repliee Q2 (L) faces graduate student Motoko Noma at an exhibition during Core Technology Symposium in Tokyo, October 31, 2006. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota
Farmer Wu Yulu drives his rickshaw pulled by a his self-made walking robot near his home in a village at the outskirts of Beijing, January 8, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A humanoid robot, jointly developed by University of Tokyo and Japan's public research organization Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, lifts up a basket filled with coral sand weighing around 30 kg (66 pounds) during a demonstration in Tokyo, April 24, 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Zou Ren Ti (L), founder of Xian Superman Sculpture Research Council, poses beside his look-alike creation robot also named Zou Ren Ti, in Beijing December 12, 2006. The robot can move its face and speak and has a lifelike complexion made of silica gel. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
A reception robot named "Actroid" greets visitors at the 2005 World Exposition in Nagoya, central Japan, March 18, 2005. REUTERS/File
Roppie the robot plays a game of tic-tac-toe with a member of the public at the Taipei International Robot Show October 19, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A remote-controlled robot carries a basketball in Seoul, January 22, 2006. REUTERS/File
Visitors touch the new humanoid robot REEM-B, unveiled by Pal Technology Robotics, at its launch in Abu Dhabi, June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mosab Omar
Children pose with Probo, the "intelligent huggable" robot, at the unveiling of the first prototype in Brussels, April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Toyota's partner robots play instruments at the company's showroom in Tokyo, May 4, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Raytron's communication robot "Chapit" makes a facial expression in response to voices, using its voice recognition function, during ROBOTECH, an exhibition on service robot manufacturing technologies, in Tokyo, July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A visitor waves in front of the sensor that triggers the joints of a dummy that is part of "PWM1", an art creation by Taiwan artist Huang Zan-lun, in Taipei, August 20, 2010. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A humanoid robot in a traditional Taiwanese religious costume dances at the Taipei International Robot Show, October 19, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Actor Branch Worsham performs during a rehearsal of the musical "Robots" at the Barnabe Theatre in Servion, near Lausanne, April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud