Rising from the salt water
Visitors tour by ruined houses in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. Over the past few years the town of Epecuen, located 341 miles (550 km) southwest of Buenos Aires, has been attracting tourists with its eerie apocalyptic...more
A picture taken in the 70s compares the place with the current state of a ruined house in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. Originally a busy lakeside tourist village in the 1920s renowned for its saltwater baths, Epecuen...more
Viviana Castro, a former resident walks by ruined houses in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. Residents and tourists were forced to evacuate and in just a few days homes and buildings were covered by almost 33 feet (10...more
A rusty car is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Deadwood is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Mirta Estoessel, sits on her former home in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A ruined house is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A bottle is seen on the mud in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Lone inhabitant Pablo Novak, aged 85, rides his bike by a ruined house in the Epecuen Village, November 6, 2015.REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A ruined house is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town of Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Viviana Castro, places a plaque with the name of the former owner on a ruined house in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Ruined houses are pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A ruined house is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Deadwood is seen at the sunset in Epecuen Village, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A picture taken in the '70s compares the place with the current state of a hydrothermal center in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A shoe is seen on the mud in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A picture taken in the '70s compares the place with the current state of a ruined houses in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A picture taken in the '70s compares the place with the current state of a ruined house in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
