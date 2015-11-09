Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Nov 9, 2015 | 10:20pm GMT

Rising from the salt water

Visitors tour by ruined houses in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. Over the past few years the town of Epecuen, located 341 miles (550 km) southwest of Buenos Aires, has been attracting tourists with its eerie apocalyptic atmosphere after a flood submerged it in salt water for more than two decades. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Visitors tour by ruined houses in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. Over the past few years the town of Epecuen, located 341 miles (550 km) southwest of Buenos Aires, has been attracting tourists with its eerie apocalyptic...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Visitors tour by ruined houses in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. Over the past few years the town of Epecuen, located 341 miles (550 km) southwest of Buenos Aires, has been attracting tourists with its eerie apocalyptic atmosphere after a flood submerged it in salt water for more than two decades. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
1 / 18
A picture taken in the 70s compares the place with the current state of a ruined house in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. Originally a busy lakeside tourist village in the 1920s renowned for its saltwater baths, Epecuen came to a sudden end in November 10, 1985 when a succession of rainy winters caused Lago Epecuen to overflow and water surged through a special retaining wall and into the town. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

A picture taken in the 70s compares the place with the current state of a ruined house in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. Originally a busy lakeside tourist village in the 1920s renowned for its saltwater baths, Epecuen...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A picture taken in the 70s compares the place with the current state of a ruined house in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. Originally a busy lakeside tourist village in the 1920s renowned for its saltwater baths, Epecuen came to a sudden end in November 10, 1985 when a succession of rainy winters caused Lago Epecuen to overflow and water surged through a special retaining wall and into the town. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
2 / 18
Viviana Castro, a former resident walks by ruined houses in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. Residents and tourists were forced to evacuate and in just a few days homes and buildings were covered by almost 33 feet (10 meters) of salt water. Now, 30 years on, the water has evaporated and former residents can walk amidst the rusted out ruins of what was once their town. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Viviana Castro, a former resident walks by ruined houses in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. Residents and tourists were forced to evacuate and in just a few days homes and buildings were covered by almost 33 feet (10...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Viviana Castro, a former resident walks by ruined houses in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. Residents and tourists were forced to evacuate and in just a few days homes and buildings were covered by almost 33 feet (10 meters) of salt water. Now, 30 years on, the water has evaporated and former residents can walk amidst the rusted out ruins of what was once their town. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
3 / 18
A rusty car is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

A rusty car is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A rusty car is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
4 / 18
Deadwood is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Deadwood is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Deadwood is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
5 / 18
Mirta Estoessel, sits on her former home in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Mirta Estoessel, sits on her former home in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Mirta Estoessel, sits on her former home in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
6 / 18
A ruined house is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

A ruined house is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A ruined house is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
7 / 18
A bottle is seen on the mud in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

A bottle is seen on the mud in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A bottle is seen on the mud in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
8 / 18
Lone inhabitant Pablo Novak, aged 85, rides his bike by a ruined house in the Epecuen Village, November 6, 2015.REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Lone inhabitant Pablo Novak, aged 85, rides his bike by a ruined house in the Epecuen Village, November 6, 2015.REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Lone inhabitant Pablo Novak, aged 85, rides his bike by a ruined house in the Epecuen Village, November 6, 2015.REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
9 / 18
A ruined house is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town of Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

A ruined house is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town of Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A ruined house is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town of Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
10 / 18
Viviana Castro, places a plaque with the name of the former owner on a ruined house in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Viviana Castro, places a plaque with the name of the former owner on a ruined house in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Viviana Castro, places a plaque with the name of the former owner on a ruined house in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
11 / 18
Ruined houses are pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Ruined houses are pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Ruined houses are pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
12 / 18
A ruined house is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

A ruined house is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A ruined house is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
13 / 18
Deadwood is seen at the sunset in Epecuen Village, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Deadwood is seen at the sunset in Epecuen Village, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Deadwood is seen at the sunset in Epecuen Village, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
14 / 18
A picture taken in the '70s compares the place with the current state of a hydrothermal center in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

A picture taken in the '70s compares the place with the current state of a hydrothermal center in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A picture taken in the '70s compares the place with the current state of a hydrothermal center in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
15 / 18
A shoe is seen on the mud in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

A shoe is seen on the mud in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A shoe is seen on the mud in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
16 / 18
A picture taken in the '70s compares the place with the current state of a ruined houses in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

A picture taken in the '70s compares the place with the current state of a ruined houses in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A picture taken in the '70s compares the place with the current state of a ruined houses in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
17 / 18
A picture taken in the '70s compares the place with the current state of a ruined house in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

A picture taken in the '70s compares the place with the current state of a ruined house in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A picture taken in the '70s compares the place with the current state of a ruined house in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Gender pay gap

Gender pay gap

Next Slideshows

Gender pay gap

Gender pay gap

The top 10 occupations with the biggest pay gap between men and women.

09 Nov 2015
SeaWorld's killer whales

SeaWorld's killer whales

SeaWorld plans to phase out its killer whale show at its San Diego park next year.

09 Nov 2015
The war on polio

The war on polio

A global vaccination campaign has all but beaten the crippling virus, with only Pakistan and Afghanistan reporting cases this year.

09 Nov 2015
Meeting of the rabbis

Meeting of the rabbis

Some 4,400 Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic rabbis from around the world gather for an annual conference in Brooklyn.

09 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures