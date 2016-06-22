Rising waters in China
A man rows on a flooded area in Poyang County, Jiangxi province, China June 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A bus goes through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. Flooding, an annual problem in China, has been exacerbated by urban sprawl and poor drainage infrastructure in many cities. China Daily/via REUTERS
A man pushes a car at a flooded street in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. China Daily/via REUTERS
Residents make their way with an inflatable boat through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. About 200,000 people from eight southern provinces and regions, including Hubei, Sichuan, Guizhou, Jiangxi, Yunnan, Zhejiang and Anhui, had been...more
Rescuers save a man wading in flood water after heavy rainfall in Hengyang, Hunan Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents walk at a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. Storms had pushed water levels in rivers to dangerous levels, leading to crop damage and the collapse of 10,500 houses, the official Xinhua news agency reported. Estimated economic...more
A worker tries to make his way through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. Chinese officials had warned of the potential for record floods this year due to a strong El Nino weather pattern, which warms sea-surface temperatures in the...more
Residents riding a vehicle try to make their way through a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Residential buildings are flooded after heavy rainfall in Hengyang, Hunan Province. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks on a flooded street in Wuhan, Hubei Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers grab a rope to prevent a raft carrying residents from being flushed away as residents are evacuated from a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Part of a road is flooded in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident walks past a car at a flooded area during heavy rain in Huangshan, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringer
A man wades through a flooded street with a vehicle during heavy rain in Huangshan, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers save a resident from a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Wildfire ignites in California
Wildfires spread in California from the coastal foothills outside Santa Barbara to desert brush near the Mexican border, as a heat wave bakes the region in...
Brazil's Olympic torch relay
The Olympic flame traverses 12,000 miles of Brazil before the start of the Rio 2016 Games.
Emu on the run
An emu, a flightless bird, flees from Southern California wildfires.
A year with refugees
To mark World Refugee Day, a look at the refugees who have left their war-torn homelands over the past year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday�s presidential run-off.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.