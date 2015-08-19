Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Aug 19, 2015 | 12:30pm BST

Riskiest airlines?

Indonesian airline Lion Air is one of dozens of airlines blacklisted from operating within the airspace of the European Union, according to the EU's transport ministry. Other notable air carriers currently banned include: REUTERS/Indonesian Police

Indonesian airline Lion Air is one of dozens of airlines blacklisted from operating within the airspace of the European Union, according to the EU's transport ministry. Other notable air carriers currently banned include: REUTERS/Indonesian Police

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2013
Indonesian airline Lion Air is one of dozens of airlines blacklisted from operating within the airspace of the European Union, according to the EU's transport ministry. Other notable air carriers currently banned include: REUTERS/Indonesian Police
Close
1 / 10
Nepalese airline Sita Air. REUTERS/Stringer

Nepalese airline Sita Air. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2012
Nepalese airline Sita Air. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 10
Afghan airline Ariana. REUTERS/File

Afghan airline Ariana. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
Afghan airline Ariana. REUTERS/File
Close
3 / 10
Nepalese airline Yeti Airlines. REUTERS/Krishna Fuyal

Nepalese airline Yeti Airlines. REUTERS/Krishna Fuyal

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2008
Nepalese airline Yeti Airlines. REUTERS/Krishna Fuyal
Close
4 / 10
Nepalese airline Buddha Air. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nepalese airline Buddha Air. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2011
Nepalese airline Buddha Air. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
5 / 10
Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2013
Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
6 / 10
Surinamese airline Blue Wing Airlines. REUTERS/Guillaume Aubertin

Surinamese airline Blue Wing Airlines. REUTERS/Guillaume Aubertin

Reuters / Friday, April 04, 2008
Surinamese airline Blue Wing Airlines. REUTERS/Guillaume Aubertin
Close
7 / 10
Indonesian airline Trigana Air. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Indonesian airline Trigana Air. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Indonesian airline Trigana Air. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
8 / 10
Afghan airline Pamir. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Afghan airline Pamir. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2009
Afghan airline Pamir. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Close
9 / 10
North Korean airline Air Koryo is subject to operational restrictions. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

North Korean airline Air Koryo is subject to operational restrictions. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2006
North Korean airline Air Koryo is subject to operational restrictions. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Cliffhanger vacation in Peru

Cliffhanger vacation in Peru

Next Slideshows

Cliffhanger vacation in Peru

Cliffhanger vacation in Peru

Tourists let it all hang out for a night in a transparent mountaintop sleeping pod in Peru's Sacred Valley.

19 Aug 2015
India's abandoned airport

India's abandoned airport

Not a single passenger has passed through the gates of Jaisalmer Airport, two years after the completion of a $17 million terminal.

19 Aug 2015
Communist nation

Communist nation

From Vietnam to Cuba via North Korea and Russia, a look at the culture of communism.

18 Aug 2015
Island of migrants

Island of migrants

The Greek island of Kos has been overwhelmed in recent weeks by migrants and refugees trying to enter the EU.

18 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures