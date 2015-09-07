Road to Europe
A migrant carries her child after crossing the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A policer officer hits a man with a baton as he tries to maintain order while migrants wait for trains at a temporary camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. Several thousand migrants in Macedonia boarded trains on Sunday to travel north...more
A migrant holding a child suffering with heatstroke walks next to rail tracks in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants board a train after crossing the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Young boys eat cookies in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Police try to stop migrants going under a fence to board a train at a station near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A blind migrant is assisted by fellows as his boards a train after crossing the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants line-up at a registration camp after crossing the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A group of migrants leaves a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015, as they decided to go the nearest town of Szeged. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pregnant migrant looks at a Macedonian policeman as she waits for a registration procedure after crossing the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants cross the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants walk through a field as they arrive to a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 6, 2015, after crossing the border from Serbia. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A migrant family from Syria walks along rail tracks as they arrive to a collection point in the village of Roszke in Hungary after crossing the border from Serbia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Macedonian police officer beats a migrant as others board a train near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A Hungarian police officer speaks to a family of migrants wishing to leave a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Greek policeman gestures as migrants walk towards the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Hungarian policemen guide migrants as they wait for buses in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Police officers stand guard in front of migrants waiting for trains at a temporary camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants walk along rail tracks as they arrive to a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 6, 2015, after crossing the border from Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk on a dirt road after crossing the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants rest after they arrived to a collection point in the village of Roszke in Hungary after crossing the border from Serbia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
