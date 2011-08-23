Road to rebellion
An anti-Gaddafi rebel prays and chants along a road during clashes with pro-Qaddafi forces near Ras Lanuf March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A pair of shoes are left behind after an injured rebel was taken to hospital after getting hit during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jawad March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A rebel fighter points his gun at a suspected Gaddafi supporter as other rebels try to protect the suspected supporter, on a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah, near Ajdabiyah March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An anti-Gaddafi rebel talks with his knife saying "We will kill Gaddafi" as rebels clash with pro-Gaddafi forces close to the area of Bin Jawad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Rebels run for cover from artillery fired by forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi near Brega in eastern Libya, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Rebel fighters sit at a check point along a Benghazi-Ajdabiyah road near Ajdabiyah March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rebel fighter sits on a sofa at a check point in Ajdabiyah, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighter move under fire after forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi attacked them near Bin Jawad in eastern Libya, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A rebel fighter fires his rifle at a military aircraft loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi at a checkpoint in Ras Lanuf March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rebel fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade launcher during a battle on the road between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jawad, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explode after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rebel rides a horse along the road outside Brega April 4, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A fighter gets a lift towards the front line near Wadi al Hamra, Libya, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A rebel fighter sits at a checkpoint as rebels fight in Al-Qawalish in the western mountains of Libya July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Libyan rebel fighter mans a checkpoint near the Zawiyah oil refinery in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Rebel fighters pray during a battle near Ras Lanuf, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighters jump away from shrapnel during heavy shelling by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi near Bin Jawad, March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Anti-Gaddafi rebels react as they retreat after coming under rocket fire during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces near Ras Lanuf March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A rebel runs to help an injured compatriot during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jawad March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A pickup truck belonging to rebel fighters drives past as workers repair electricity lines on the road from the Libyan rebel-held city of Misrata to the western frontline, where rebels trying to advance on the capital Tripoli are fighting forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, June 20, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters hold a checkpoint near Misrata's eastern front line, some 25 km (16 miles) from the city centre June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan police officers direct traffic in the rebel-held city of Misrata, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rebels make their way to the front line, 18 km (11 miles) west of Ajdabiyah, July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A rebel fighter prepares to tow away a government vehicle mounted with heavy machine gun after it was hit by a NATO airstrike on the eastern outskirts of Brega April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A tank heads to the industrial area where there were clashes with the forces of Muammar Gaddafi in Brega August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A rebel fighter carries a shell as he runs during a battle near Ras Lanuf, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rebel fighter rests on the back of a vehicle outside the northeastern Libyan town of Ajdabiyah, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Rebel fighters patrol in the desert south of the Libyan rebel-held town of Chakchuk in the Western Mountains, some 160 km (99.4 miles) southwest of Tripoli, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A rebel fighter fires his anti-aircraft gun as he flees together with other rebel fighters from Ajdabiyah, outside Ajdabiyah on the road to Benghazi, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rebel fighter prays in front of a burnt-out Libyan Army tank at a checkpoint, west of Ajdabiyah, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Libyan rebel fighters play with soccer balls as they wait at a staging area near the village of Shal Ghouda in western Libya, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A rebel holds his rifle at a checkpoint in Brega March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Rebel fighters man a checkpoint between the village of Rujban and the city of Zentani, southwest of the capital Tripoli June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Traffic from Ajdabiyah streams past a rebel checkpoint towards Benghazi in Libya March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A burnt tank is seen on the road to Sirte near Bin Jawad March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Rebel fighters drive back after taking over Bir Ayyad near the city of Zintan in the Western Mountains, some 120 km (75 miles) southwest of the capital Tripoli, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Libyan rebel fighter walks during a reconnaissance patrol near Zlitan after Dafniyah's western front line, some 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the city centre of Misrata May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rebel fighters evacuate their injured comrades from the outskirts of Zlitan, near Misrata's western frontline, July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Libyan rebel fighters run for cover from incoming fire as they advance through the town of Maia, 25 kms (15 miles) from Tripoli, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Libyan rebel fighters celebrate as they drive through Tripoli's Qarqarsh district August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
