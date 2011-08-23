Edition:
United Kingdom

Road to rebellion

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi rebel prays and chants along a road during clashes with pro-Qaddafi forces near Ras Lanuf March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi rebel prays and chants along a road during clashes with pro-Qaddafi forces near Ras Lanuf March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
1 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A pair of shoes are left behind after an injured rebel was taken to hospital after getting hit during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jawad March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A pair of shoes are left behind after an injured rebel was taken to hospital after getting hit during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jawad March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
2 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter points his gun at a suspected Gaddafi supporter as other rebels try to protect the suspected supporter, on a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah, near Ajdabiyah March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter points his gun at a suspected Gaddafi supporter as other rebels try to protect the suspected supporter, on a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah, near Ajdabiyah March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
3 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi rebel talks with his knife saying "We will kill Gaddafi" as rebels clash with pro-Gaddafi forces close to the area of Bin Jawad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

An anti-Gaddafi rebel talks with his knife saying "We will kill Gaddafi" as rebels clash with pro-Gaddafi forces close to the area of Bin Jawad March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
4 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebels run for cover from artillery fired by forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi near Brega in eastern Libya, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebels run for cover from artillery fired by forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi near Brega in eastern Libya, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
5 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebel fighters sit at a check point along a Benghazi-Ajdabiyah road near Ajdabiyah March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebel fighters sit at a check point along a Benghazi-Ajdabiyah road near Ajdabiyah March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
6 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter sits on a sofa at a check point in Ajdabiyah, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter sits on a sofa at a check point in Ajdabiyah, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
7 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebel fighter move under fire after forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi attacked them near Bin Jawad in eastern Libya, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebel fighter move under fire after forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi attacked them near Bin Jawad in eastern Libya, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
8 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter fires his rifle at a military aircraft loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi at a checkpoint in Ras Lanuf March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter fires his rifle at a military aircraft loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi at a checkpoint in Ras Lanuf March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
9 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade launcher during a battle on the road between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jawad, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade launcher during a battle on the road between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jawad, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
10 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explode after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Vehicles belonging to forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi explode after an air strike by coalition forces, along a road between Benghazi and Ajdabiyah March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
11 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel rides a horse along the road outside Brega April 4, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel rides a horse along the road outside Brega April 4, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
12 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A fighter gets a lift towards the front line near Wadi al Hamra, Libya, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A fighter gets a lift towards the front line near Wadi al Hamra, Libya, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
13 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter sits at a checkpoint as rebels fight in Al-Qawalish in the western mountains of Libya July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter sits at a checkpoint as rebels fight in Al-Qawalish in the western mountains of Libya July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
14 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter mans a checkpoint near the Zawiyah oil refinery in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter mans a checkpoint near the Zawiyah oil refinery in Zawiyah, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
15 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebel fighters pray during a battle near Ras Lanuf, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebel fighters pray during a battle near Ras Lanuf, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
16 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebel fighters jump away from shrapnel during heavy shelling by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi near Bin Jawad, March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebel fighters jump away from shrapnel during heavy shelling by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi near Bin Jawad, March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
17 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Anti-Gaddafi rebels react as they retreat after coming under rocket fire during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces near Ras Lanuf March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Anti-Gaddafi rebels react as they retreat after coming under rocket fire during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces near Ras Lanuf March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
18 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel runs to help an injured compatriot during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jawad March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel runs to help an injured compatriot during clashes with pro-Gaddafi forces between Ras Lanuf and Bin Jawad March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
19 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A pickup truck belonging to rebel fighters drives past as workers repair electricity lines on the road from the Libyan rebel-held city of Misrata to the western frontline, where rebels trying to advance on the capital Tripoli are fighting forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, June 20, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A pickup truck belonging to rebel fighters drives past as workers repair electricity lines on the road from the Libyan rebel-held city of Misrata to the western frontline, where rebels trying to advance on the capital Tripoli are fighting forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, June 20, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
20 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters hold a checkpoint near Misrata's eastern front line, some 25 km (16 miles) from the city centre June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters hold a checkpoint near Misrata's eastern front line, some 25 km (16 miles) from the city centre June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
21 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan police officers direct traffic in the rebel-held city of Misrata, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan police officers direct traffic in the rebel-held city of Misrata, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
22 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebels make their way to the front line, 18 km (11 miles) west of Ajdabiyah, July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebels make their way to the front line, 18 km (11 miles) west of Ajdabiyah, July 14, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
23 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter prepares to tow away a government vehicle mounted with heavy machine gun after it was hit by a NATO airstrike on the eastern outskirts of Brega April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter prepares to tow away a government vehicle mounted with heavy machine gun after it was hit by a NATO airstrike on the eastern outskirts of Brega April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
24 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A tank heads to the industrial area where there were clashes with the forces of Muammar Gaddafi in Brega August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A tank heads to the industrial area where there were clashes with the forces of Muammar Gaddafi in Brega August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
25 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter carries a shell as he runs during a battle near Ras Lanuf, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter carries a shell as he runs during a battle near Ras Lanuf, March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
26 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter rests on the back of a vehicle outside the northeastern Libyan town of Ajdabiyah, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter rests on the back of a vehicle outside the northeastern Libyan town of Ajdabiyah, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
27 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebel fighters patrol in the desert south of the Libyan rebel-held town of Chakchuk in the Western Mountains, some 160 km (99.4 miles) southwest of Tripoli, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebel fighters patrol in the desert south of the Libyan rebel-held town of Chakchuk in the Western Mountains, some 160 km (99.4 miles) southwest of Tripoli, June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
28 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter fires his anti-aircraft gun as he flees together with other rebel fighters from Ajdabiyah, outside Ajdabiyah on the road to Benghazi, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter fires his anti-aircraft gun as he flees together with other rebel fighters from Ajdabiyah, outside Ajdabiyah on the road to Benghazi, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
29 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter prays in front of a burnt-out Libyan Army tank at a checkpoint, west of Ajdabiyah, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel fighter prays in front of a burnt-out Libyan Army tank at a checkpoint, west of Ajdabiyah, March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
30 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters play with soccer balls as they wait at a staging area near the village of Shal Ghouda in western Libya, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters play with soccer balls as they wait at a staging area near the village of Shal Ghouda in western Libya, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
31 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel holds his rifle at a checkpoint in Brega March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A rebel holds his rifle at a checkpoint in Brega March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
32 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebel fighters man a checkpoint between the village of Rujban and the city of Zentani, southwest of the capital Tripoli June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebel fighters man a checkpoint between the village of Rujban and the city of Zentani, southwest of the capital Tripoli June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
33 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Traffic from Ajdabiyah streams past a rebel checkpoint towards Benghazi in Libya March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Traffic from Ajdabiyah streams past a rebel checkpoint towards Benghazi in Libya March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
34 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A burnt tank is seen on the road to Sirte near Bin Jawad March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A burnt tank is seen on the road to Sirte near Bin Jawad March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
35 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebel fighters drive back after taking over Bir Ayyad near the city of Zintan in the Western Mountains, some 120 km (75 miles) southwest of the capital Tripoli, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebel fighters drive back after taking over Bir Ayyad near the city of Zintan in the Western Mountains, some 120 km (75 miles) southwest of the capital Tripoli, June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
36 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter walks during a reconnaissance patrol near Zlitan after Dafniyah's western front line, some 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the city centre of Misrata May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

A Libyan rebel fighter walks during a reconnaissance patrol near Zlitan after Dafniyah's western front line, some 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the city centre of Misrata May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
37 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebel fighters evacuate their injured comrades from the outskirts of Zlitan, near Misrata's western frontline, July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Rebel fighters evacuate their injured comrades from the outskirts of Zlitan, near Misrata's western frontline, July 8, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Close
38 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters run for cover from incoming fire as they advance through the town of Maia, 25 kms (15 miles) from Tripoli, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters run for cover from incoming fire as they advance through the town of Maia, 25 kms (15 miles) from Tripoli, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
39 / 40
Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters celebrate as they drive through Tripoli's Qarqarsh district August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Tuesday, August 23, 2011

Libyan rebel fighters celebrate as they drive through Tripoli's Qarqarsh district August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
40 / 40

Road to rebellion

Road to rebellion Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Rebels take Gaddafi's compound

Rebels take Gaddafi's compound
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Ghosts of Rio's Olympics

All Collections

Ghosts of Rio's Olympics

3:40pm GMT

amfAR New York Gala

All Collections

amfAR New York Gala

2:50pm GMT

Hair styling with fire

All Collections

Hair styling with fire

1:36pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:40pm GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

1:55am GMT

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

All Collections

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

1:20am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Giant sinkholes

All Collections

Giant sinkholes

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

View More Slideshows »