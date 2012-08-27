Road to the RNC
Workers carry a Romney Ryan 2012 sign on the floor at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Workers carry a Romney Ryan 2012 sign on the floor at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Thousands of seats sit empty at the Republican National Convention as preparations continue for the delayed start of the convention in Tampa, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Thousands of seats sit empty at the Republican National Convention as preparations continue for the delayed start of the convention in Tampa, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A delegate is interviewed by a member of the media at a Republican National Convention kickoff party St. Petersburg, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A delegate is interviewed by a member of the media at a Republican National Convention kickoff party St. Petersburg, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Protesters take cover from the rain in the luggage hold of a bus, near a Republican National Convention kickoff party in St. Petersburg, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Protesters take cover from the rain in the luggage hold of a bus, near a Republican National Convention kickoff party in St. Petersburg, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann leave Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire August 27, 2012 after preparing their speeches for the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Brian...more
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and his wife Ann leave Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire August 27, 2012 after preparing their speeches for the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Technicians raise balloons to be dropped from the ceiling at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Technicians raise balloons to be dropped from the ceiling at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Republican National Convention stagehand Scott Kiss peels protective plastic off large mirrors as preparations continue for the delayed start of the Republican National Convention in Tampa August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Republican National Convention stagehand Scott Kiss peels protective plastic off large mirrors as preparations continue for the delayed start of the Republican National Convention in Tampa August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Worker Scott Kiss from Tampa, Florida, installs the Iowa state delegation sign on the floor at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 26, 2012. The Convention starts on August 28. . REUTERS/Mike Segar
Worker Scott Kiss from Tampa, Florida, installs the Iowa state delegation sign on the floor at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 26, 2012. The Convention starts on August 28. . REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman carries balloons to be dropped from the ceiling at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman carries balloons to be dropped from the ceiling at the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A television journalist reports from the site of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A television journalist reports from the site of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave from their campaign bus as they arrive at a rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave from their campaign bus as they arrive at a rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan after introducing him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan after introducing him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Supporters of Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan cheer during a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan cheer during a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter holds Mitt Romney's book "No Apology" and a copy of The Book of Mormon at a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A supporter holds Mitt Romney's book "No Apology" and a copy of The Book of Mormon at a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan cheer during a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan cheer during a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan speak to a crowd during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan speak to a crowd during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney speaks with Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney speaks with Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of Mitt Romney wears a hat as he stands during a campaign stop at Tom's Ice Cream Bowl in Zanesville, Ohio, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of Mitt Romney wears a hat as he stands during a campaign stop at Tom's Ice Cream Bowl in Zanesville, Ohio, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney give the thumbs up to supporters at the Chillicothe Victory rally in Chillicothe, Ohio, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney give the thumbs up to supporters at the Chillicothe Victory rally in Chillicothe, Ohio, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters wait for Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan at a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters wait for Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan at a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney looks on as Paul Ryan speaks at a campaign event at the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, North Carolina, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney looks on as Paul Ryan speaks at a campaign event at the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, North Carolina, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Paul Ryan waves with his daughter Liza as his wife Janna Little speaks with Mitt Romney after Romney announced Ryan as his running mate at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. Sons, Charlie (L) and Sam (C) join...more
Paul Ryan waves with his daughter Liza as his wife Janna Little speaks with Mitt Romney after Romney announced Ryan as his running mate at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. Sons, Charlie (L) and Sam (C) join Ryan on stage. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A supporter of Paul Ryan takes his photo as he works the rope line during during a campaign event at The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A supporter of Paul Ryan takes his photo as he works the rope line during during a campaign event at The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Jason Williams and his son Tristan, from Jackson, Ohio, cheer with supporters of Mitt Romney at the Chillicothe Victory rally in Chillicothe, Ohio, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jason Williams and his son Tristan, from Jackson, Ohio, cheer with supporters of Mitt Romney at the Chillicothe Victory rally in Chillicothe, Ohio, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Paul Ryan hugs his son Sam and his other children, as his wife Janna Little walks across the stage with Mitt Romney's wife Ann after Ryan was introduced as Romney's running mate at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012....more
Paul Ryan hugs his son Sam and his other children, as his wife Janna Little walks across the stage with Mitt Romney's wife Ann after Ryan was introduced as Romney's running mate at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave to supporters during a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave to supporters during a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People listen to Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan speak during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People listen to Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan speak during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Mitt Romney sing the U.S. national anthem as they wait for Romney to introduce Paul Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Mitt Romney sing the U.S. national anthem as they wait for Romney to introduce Paul Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney smiles as Paul Ryan reacts after arriving on stage at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mitt Romney smiles as Paul Ryan reacts after arriving on stage at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Sick pets, free care
Brazil’s Sao Paulo has opened its first public veterinary hospital, providing free care to cats and dogs of poor families.
Footless soccer player
An Argentinian boy born without feet aspires to be a pro soccer player just like his idol Lionel Messi.
How to be ugly
Making faces at Bilbao's annual Ugly Competition.
Strange and unusual
Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town
Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.