Pictures | Mon Jan 19, 2015 | 7:10pm GMT

Road to the Super Bowl

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy as he is interviewed after the AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts. REUTERS/David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell (41) celebrates his second quarter interception with Bobby Wagner (54) and Kam Chancellor (31) against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. REUTERS/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game. REUTERS/David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrates with the Lamar Kraft Trophy while being interviewed by CBS announcer Jim Nantz after the New England Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game. REUTERS/Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) celebrates with wide receiver Ricardo Lockette (83) and wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second half in the NFC Championship game. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (left) and Russell Wilson (right) hold the twelfth man banner as they celebrate their victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. The Seahawks defeated the Packers 28-22 in overtime. REUTERS/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game. REUTERS/Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell (41) celebrates his second quarter interception against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. REUTERS/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hoists the NFC trophy following their victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. REUTERS/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs a quarterback sneak during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game. REUTERS/Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Seattle Seahawks tackle Garry Gilliam (79) celebrates his 19 yard touchdown catch on a fake field goal with J.R. Sweezy (64) and Alvin Bailey (78) against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game. REUTERS/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) catches a 35 yard pass from quarterback Russell Wilson (not pictured) for the game winning touchdown ahead of Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) during overtime in the NFC Championship game. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (52) in the second half in the AFC Championship Game. REUTERS/David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields (37) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) during the first half in the NFC Championship game. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (left) greets quarterback Tom Brady (12) after the AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts. REUTERS/David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
New England Patriots fullback James Develin (46) gets past Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (52) and cornerback Greg Toler (28) to score a touchdown in the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game. REUTERS/David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
January 18, 2015; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) celebrates with tight end Luke Willson (82) after catching the game winning touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers during overtime. REUTERS/Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (left) and head coach Pete Carroll celebrate on the podium following the victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. REUTERS/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) is hit by New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork (75) after throwing a pass in the second half in the AFC Championship Game. REUTERS/David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril (56) celebrates with middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) after he sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (not pictured) during the second half in the NFC Championship game. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs the ball against the defense of Green Bay Packers free safety Micah Hyde (33) and strong safety Morgan Burnett (42) during the second half in the NFC Championship game. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) pumps his fists as he heads to the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts during the AFC Championship Game. REUTERS/David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates with Lamar Hunt Trophy while being interviews by CBS announcer Jim Nantz after the New England Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game. REUTERS/Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks downfield to throw during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. REUTERS/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs the ball ahead of Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Nick Perry (53) during the second half in the NFC Championship game. REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates after beating the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game. REUTERS/Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (29) gets past Indianapolis Colts strong safety Mike Adams (29) in the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game. REUTERS/David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Chris Matthews (13) recovers an onside kick during the fourth quarter ahead of Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) in the NFC Championship Game. REUTERS/Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates with the Lamar Kraft Trophy while being interviewed by CBS announcer Jim Nantz after the New England Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game. REUTERS/Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril (56) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half in the NFC Championship game. REUTERS/Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
