Mon May 19, 2014

Robot Ball

<p>A visitor interacts with "The Blind Robot" from Singapore during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Visitors investigate an exhibit during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>A robot musician performs during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>A technician walks in front of a robot as it makes an entrance during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Visitors pass a giant robot at the entrance to the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>A technician makes adjustments to the "Inmoov" robot from Russia during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Robot musicians perform during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

