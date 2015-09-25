Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Sep 25, 2015 | 6:30pm BST

Robot buys iPhone

Brianna Lempesis, from San Diego, reacts after purchasing an iPhone 6s via a video screen on her "Beam" robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. Lempesis made the purchase via the screen and the phone was attached to a hook on the robot. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Brianna Lempesis, from San Diego, reacts after purchasing an iPhone 6s via a video screen on her "Beam" robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. Lempesis made the purchase via the screen and the phone was attached to a hook on the robot....more

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Brianna Lempesis, from San Diego, reacts after purchasing an iPhone 6s via a video screen on her "Beam" robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. Lempesis made the purchase via the screen and the phone was attached to a hook on the robot. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
1 / 9
Brianna Lempesis appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone6s at the Apple store in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Brianna Lempesis appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone6s at the Apple store in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Brianna Lempesis appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone6s at the Apple store in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
2 / 9
Brianna Lempesis looks on after purchasing an iPhone 6s via a video screen on her "Beam" robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Brianna Lempesis looks on after purchasing an iPhone 6s via a video screen on her "Beam" robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Brianna Lempesis looks on after purchasing an iPhone 6s via a video screen on her "Beam" robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
3 / 9
Brianna Lempesis is interviewed by media after purchasing an iPhone 6s, in a bag hanging from her "Beam" robot, via a video screen on the robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Brianna Lempesis is interviewed by media after purchasing an iPhone 6s, in a bag hanging from her "Beam" robot, via a video screen on the robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Brianna Lempesis is interviewed by media after purchasing an iPhone 6s, in a bag hanging from her "Beam" robot, via a video screen on the robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
4 / 9
Brianna Lempesis appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, enters the Apple store to purchase an iPhone 6s in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Brianna Lempesis appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, enters the Apple store to purchase an iPhone 6s in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Brianna Lempesis appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, enters the Apple store to purchase an iPhone 6s in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
5 / 9
Brianna Lempesis takes a sip of her coffee via video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone 6s at the Apple Retail in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Brianna Lempesis takes a sip of her coffee via video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone 6s at the Apple Retail in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Brianna Lempesis takes a sip of her coffee via video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone 6s at the Apple Retail in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
6 / 9
Brianna Lempesis departs after purchasing an iPhone 6s, in a bag hanging from her "Beam" robot, via a video screen on the robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Brianna Lempesis departs after purchasing an iPhone 6s, in a bag hanging from her "Beam" robot, via a video screen on the robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Brianna Lempesis departs after purchasing an iPhone 6s, in a bag hanging from her "Beam" robot, via a video screen on the robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
7 / 9
Brianna Lempesis appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone 6s at the Apple store in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Brianna Lempesis appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone 6s at the Apple store in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Brianna Lempesis appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone 6s at the Apple store in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
8 / 9
Brianna Lempesis is interviewed by media after purchasing an iPhone 6s, in a bag hanging from her "Beam" robot, via a video screen on the robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Brianna Lempesis is interviewed by media after purchasing an iPhone 6s, in a bag hanging from her "Beam" robot, via a video screen on the robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Brianna Lempesis is interviewed by media after purchasing an iPhone 6s, in a bag hanging from her "Beam" robot, via a video screen on the robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Eid: Feast of the Sacrifice

Eid: Feast of the Sacrifice

Next Slideshows

Eid: Feast of the Sacrifice

Eid: Feast of the Sacrifice

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to commemorate Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son on God's command.

25 Sep 2015
Pope Francis in NYC

Pope Francis in NYC

Pope Francis begins his visit to New York City.

25 Sep 2015
A day with a Syrian refugee

A day with a Syrian refugee

Reuters photographer Eric Gaillard spent a day with Ehab Ali Naser, a 23-year-old Syrian refugee who had set up camp on the outskirts of Paris.

25 Sep 2015
Battle for Yemen

Battle for Yemen

The frontlines and beyond in the conflict for Yemen.

25 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures