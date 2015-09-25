Robot buys iPhone
Brianna Lempesis, from San Diego, reacts after purchasing an iPhone 6s via a video screen on her "Beam" robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. Lempesis made the purchase via the screen and the phone was attached to a hook on the robot....more
Brianna Lempesis appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone6s at the Apple store in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Brianna Lempesis looks on after purchasing an iPhone 6s via a video screen on her "Beam" robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Brianna Lempesis is interviewed by media after purchasing an iPhone 6s, in a bag hanging from her "Beam" robot, via a video screen on the robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Brianna Lempesis appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, enters the Apple store to purchase an iPhone 6s in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Brianna Lempesis takes a sip of her coffee via video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone 6s at the Apple Retail in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Brianna Lempesis departs after purchasing an iPhone 6s, in a bag hanging from her "Beam" robot, via a video screen on the robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Brianna Lempesis appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone 6s at the Apple store in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Brianna Lempesis is interviewed by media after purchasing an iPhone 6s, in a bag hanging from her "Beam" robot, via a video screen on the robot, in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
