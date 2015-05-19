Edition:
Robot helpers

Robots carry trays of food at a restaurant in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, May 18, 2015. The restaurant, which opened on Monday has two robots delivering food for customers. REUTERS/Stringer

Robots carry trays of food at a restaurant in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, May 18, 2015. The restaurant, which opened on Monday has two robots delivering food for customers. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Robots carry trays of food at a restaurant in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, May 18, 2015. The restaurant, which opened on Monday has two robots delivering food for customers. REUTERS/Stringer
A waitress places dishes on a tray carried by a robot couple at a restaurant in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, May 18, 2015. The robots were designed as a couple, Xiaolan and Xiaotao, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

A waitress places dishes on a tray carried by a robot couple at a restaurant in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, May 18, 2015. The robots were designed as a couple, Xiaolan and Xiaotao, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A waitress places dishes on a tray carried by a robot couple at a restaurant in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, May 18, 2015. The robots were designed as a couple, Xiaolan and Xiaotao, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Visitors look at a kimono-clad android robot (L) named Aiko Chihira, developed by Toshiba Corp., at the reception desk of Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi department store in Tokyo, April 20, 2015. The robot can use sign language and introduce itself. It is designed to interact with customers and recently has been upgraded so it can speak in Chinese. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors look at a kimono-clad android robot (L) named Aiko Chihira, developed by Toshiba Corp., at the reception desk of Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi department store in Tokyo, April 20, 2015. The robot can use sign language and introduce itself. It is...more

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Visitors look at a kimono-clad android robot (L) named Aiko Chihira, developed by Toshiba Corp., at the reception desk of Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi department store in Tokyo, April 20, 2015. The robot can use sign language and introduce itself. It is designed to interact with customers and recently has been upgraded so it can speak in Chinese. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A robot bartender named "Carl" gestures to guests at the Robots Bar and Lounge in the eastern German town of Ilmenau, July 26, 2013. "Carl" prepares spirits for the mixing of cocktails and is able to interact with customers in small conversations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A robot bartender named "Carl" gestures to guests at the Robots Bar and Lounge in the eastern German town of Ilmenau, July 26, 2013. "Carl" prepares spirits for the mixing of cocktails and is able to interact with customers in small conversations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2013

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2013
A robot bartender named "Carl" gestures to guests at the Robots Bar and Lounge in the eastern German town of Ilmenau, July 26, 2013. "Carl" prepares spirits for the mixing of cocktails and is able to interact with customers in small conversations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A robot cooks a crab soup at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Germany, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A robot cooks a crab soup at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Germany, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A robot cooks a crab soup at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Germany, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man puts dishes on robots for delivery at a restaurant in Hefei, Anhui province, China, December 26, 2014. The restaurant has a total of 30 robots to cook meals, deliver dishes and welcome customers. REUTERS/Stringer

A man puts dishes on robots for delivery at a restaurant in Hefei, Anhui province, China, December 26, 2014. The restaurant has a total of 30 robots to cook meals, deliver dishes and welcome customers. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 26, 2014

Reuters / Friday, December 26, 2014
A man puts dishes on robots for delivery at a restaurant in Hefei, Anhui province, China, December 26, 2014. The restaurant has a total of 30 robots to cook meals, deliver dishes and welcome customers. REUTERS/Stringer
A doctor operates on a patient with a surgical robot in Hefei, Anhui province, China, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A doctor operates on a patient with a surgical robot in Hefei, Anhui province, China, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 14, 2014

Reuters / Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A doctor operates on a patient with a surgical robot in Hefei, Anhui province, China, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
The DEKA Arm System, a robotic arm for amputees named for the "Star Wars" character Luke Skywalker, that can perform multiple, simultaneous movements. REUTERS/DARPA

The DEKA Arm System, a robotic arm for amputees named for the "Star Wars" character Luke Skywalker, that can perform multiple, simultaneous movements. REUTERS/DARPA

Reuters / Friday, May 09, 2014

Reuters / Friday, May 09, 2014
The DEKA Arm System, a robotic arm for amputees named for the "Star Wars" character Luke Skywalker, that can perform multiple, simultaneous movements. REUTERS/DARPA
The Asimo humanoid robot pours a drink into a cup during a presentation near Brussels, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The Asimo humanoid robot pours a drink into a cup during a presentation near Brussels, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
The Asimo humanoid robot pours a drink into a cup during a presentation near Brussels, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Robonaut 2 in the International Space Station's Destiny laboratory during a round of testing for the first humanoid robot in space, January 2, 2013. Ground teams put Robonaut through its paces as they remotely command it to operate valves on a task board. Its form and dexterity allow it to use the same tools and control panels as its human counterparts do aboard the station. REUTER/NASA

Robonaut 2 in the International Space Station's Destiny laboratory during a round of testing for the first humanoid robot in space, January 2, 2013. Ground teams put Robonaut through its paces as they remotely command it to operate valves on a task...more

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2013
Robonaut 2 in the International Space Station's Destiny laboratory during a round of testing for the first humanoid robot in space, January 2, 2013. Ground teams put Robonaut through its paces as they remotely command it to operate valves on a task board. Its form and dexterity allow it to use the same tools and control panels as its human counterparts do aboard the station. REUTER/NASA
A care-O-bot service robot carries a package of juice during a demonstration in Stuttgart, Germany, March 15, 2013. The robot can pick up and bring objects such as drinks or open the door for paramedics. The SRS robot can move autonomously but it can also be supported during new situations from a remote operator and as a consequence allows the robot to learn in a similar situation for the next time. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A care-O-bot service robot carries a package of juice during a demonstration in Stuttgart, Germany, March 15, 2013. The robot can pick up and bring objects such as drinks or open the door for paramedics. The SRS robot can move autonomously but it...more

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2013
A care-O-bot service robot carries a package of juice during a demonstration in Stuttgart, Germany, March 15, 2013. The robot can pick up and bring objects such as drinks or open the door for paramedics. The SRS robot can move autonomously but it can also be supported during new situations from a remote operator and as a consequence allows the robot to learn in a similar situation for the next time. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's and Brazil's national soccer team jerseys at the University of Bonn, June 18, 2014. . REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's and Brazil's national soccer team jerseys at the University of Bonn, June 18, 2014. . REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Wednesday, June 18, 2014

Reuters / Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's and Brazil's national soccer team jerseys at the University of Bonn, June 18, 2014. . REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Denso Corp's robot arm "Denoute-san" plays Japanese chess, also known as Shogi, east of Tokyo, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Denso Corp's robot arm "Denoute-san" plays Japanese chess, also known as Shogi, east of Tokyo, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Denso Corp's robot arm "Denoute-san" plays Japanese chess, also known as Shogi, east of Tokyo, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Honda's Asimo robot demonstrates its ability to hop during a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Honda's Asimo robot demonstrates its ability to hop during a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 17, 2014

Reuters / Thursday, April 17, 2014
Honda's Asimo robot demonstrates its ability to hop during a demonstration for the media at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cook stands behind a robot as it process food at the kitchen of a restaurant in Hefei, Anhui province, China, December 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A cook stands behind a robot as it process food at the kitchen of a restaurant in Hefei, Anhui province, China, December 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 26, 2014

Reuters / Friday, December 26, 2014
A cook stands behind a robot as it process food at the kitchen of a restaurant in Hefei, Anhui province, China, December 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A robot performs during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A robot performs during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, May 18, 2014

Reuters / Sunday, May 18, 2014
A robot performs during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A "Nao" humanoid robot sits in a corner while its batteries are being charged during a presentation at a branch of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in Tokyo, April 13, 2015. Upon request by a customer, the robot offers basic information about banking services in Japanese, English and Chinese. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A "Nao" humanoid robot sits in a corner while its batteries are being charged during a presentation at a branch of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in Tokyo, April 13, 2015. Upon request by a customer, the robot offers basic information about banking services in Japanese, English and Chinese. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A "Nao" humanoid robot sits in a corner while its batteries are being charged during a presentation at a branch of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in Tokyo, April 13, 2015. Upon request by a customer, the robot offers basic information about banking services in Japanese, English and Chinese. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
SoftBank's human-like robot named "Pepper" gestures as it introduces Nestle's coffee machines in Tokyo December 1, 2014. Nestle started to use robots to help sell its coffee makers across Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

SoftBank's human-like robot named "Pepper" gestures as it introduces Nestle's coffee machines in Tokyo December 1, 2014. Nestle started to use robots to help sell its coffee makers across Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
SoftBank's human-like robot named "Pepper" gestures as it introduces Nestle's coffee machines in Tokyo December 1, 2014. Nestle started to use robots to help sell its coffee makers across Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A robot delivers food at a restaurant in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A robot delivers food at a restaurant in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A robot delivers food at a restaurant in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A robot designed to prune vines is seen in the Pouilly Fuisse vineyard in France, October 12, 2012. The robot will be able to prune up to 600 vines per day, says his inventor, French engineer Christophe Millot, who had been working on the project for three years. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

A robot designed to prune vines is seen in the Pouilly Fuisse vineyard in France, October 12, 2012. The robot will be able to prune up to 600 vines per day, says his inventor, French engineer Christophe Millot, who had been working on the project for three years. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2012

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2012
A robot designed to prune vines is seen in the Pouilly Fuisse vineyard in France, October 12, 2012. The robot will be able to prune up to 600 vines per day, says his inventor, French engineer Christophe Millot, who had been working on the project for three years. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A humanoid robot during a demonstration in Beijing, April 29, 2015. The android was produced jointly by China's Shanghai Yangyang Intellegent Robot Science Service center and Japanese professor Hiroshi Ishiguro, with the aim of popularizing robotics among the young. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A humanoid robot during a demonstration in Beijing, April 29, 2015. The android was produced jointly by China's Shanghai Yangyang Intellegent Robot Science Service center and Japanese professor Hiroshi Ishiguro, with the aim of popularizing robotics among the young. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A humanoid robot during a demonstration in Beijing, April 29, 2015. The android was produced jointly by China's Shanghai Yangyang Intellegent Robot Science Service center and Japanese professor Hiroshi Ishiguro, with the aim of popularizing robotics among the young. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman reaches out to shake hands with a robotic hand at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A woman reaches out to shake hands with a robotic hand at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A woman reaches out to shake hands with a robotic hand at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
