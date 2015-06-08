Robot rescuers

The Team Tartan Rescue CHIMP (CMU Highly Intelligent Mobile Platform) robot from Carnegie Mellon University is readied in the team garage during the finals of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotic Challenge in Pomona,...more

The Team Tartan Rescue CHIMP (CMU Highly Intelligent Mobile Platform) robot from Carnegie Mellon University is readied in the team garage during the finals of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotic Challenge in Pomona, California June 6, 2015. Twenty-four teams are competing to win a portion of a $3.5 million prize by operating humanoid robots across a task and obstacle course. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

