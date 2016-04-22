Edition:
Robot workforce

A woman input orders for a robot which works as a waitress in a restaurant in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman input orders for a robot which works as a waitress in a restaurant in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A woman input orders for a robot which works as a waitress in a restaurant in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Brianna Lempesis, from San Diego, appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone6S at the Apple Retail in Palo Alto, California. Lempesis made the purchase via the screen and the phone was attached to a hook on the robot. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Brianna Lempesis, from San Diego, appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone6S at the Apple Retail in Palo Alto, California. Lempesis made the purchase via the screen and the phone was attached to a hook on the robot. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
Brianna Lempesis, from San Diego, appears on a video screen on her "Beam" robot, while waiting in line to purchase an iPhone6S at the Apple Retail in Palo Alto, California. Lempesis made the purchase via the screen and the phone was attached to a hook on the robot. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
SoftBank Corp's human-like robot named "Pepper" gestures as it introduces Nestle's coffee machines at an electric shop in Tokyo. Nestle SA started to use robots to help sell its coffee makers at electronics stores across Japan, becoming the first corporate customer for the chatty, bug-eyed androids unveiled by tech conglomerate SoftBank Corp. REUTERS/Issei Kato

SoftBank Corp's human-like robot named "Pepper" gestures as it introduces Nestle's coffee machines at an electric shop in Tokyo. Nestle SA started to use robots to help sell its coffee makers at electronics stores across Japan, becoming the first corporate customer for the chatty, bug-eyed androids unveiled by tech conglomerate SoftBank Corp. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, December 01, 2014
SoftBank Corp's human-like robot named "Pepper" gestures as it introduces Nestle's coffee machines at an electric shop in Tokyo. Nestle SA started to use robots to help sell its coffee makers at electronics stores across Japan, becoming the first corporate customer for the chatty, bug-eyed androids unveiled by tech conglomerate SoftBank Corp. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A humanoid robot, jointly developed by University of Tokyo and Japan's public research organization Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, lifts up a basket filled with coral sand weighing around 30 kg (66 pounds) during a demonstration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

A humanoid robot, jointly developed by University of Tokyo and Japan's public research organization Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, lifts up a basket filled with coral sand weighing around 30 kg (66 pounds) during a demonstration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2007
A humanoid robot, jointly developed by University of Tokyo and Japan's public research organization Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, lifts up a basket filled with coral sand weighing around 30 kg (66 pounds) during a demonstration in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Robot couple Xiaolan (L) and Xiaotao carry trays of food at a restaurant in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China. The restaurant has two robots delivering food for customers. REUTERS/Stringer

Robot couple Xiaolan (L) and Xiaotao carry trays of food at a restaurant in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China. The restaurant has two robots delivering food for customers. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
Robot couple Xiaolan (L) and Xiaotao carry trays of food at a restaurant in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China. The restaurant has two robots delivering food for customers. REUTERS/Stringer
Humanoid robot bartender "Carl" gestures to guests at the Robots Bar and Lounge in the eastern German town of Ilmenau. Carl", developed and built by mechatronics engineer Ben Schaefer who runs a company for humanoid robots, prepares spirits for the mixing of cocktails and is able to interact with customers in small conversations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Humanoid robot bartender "Carl" gestures to guests at the Robots Bar and Lounge in the eastern German town of Ilmenau. Carl", developed and built by mechatronics engineer Ben Schaefer who runs a company for humanoid robots, prepares spirits for the mixing of cocktails and is able to interact with customers in small conversations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2013
Humanoid robot bartender "Carl" gestures to guests at the Robots Bar and Lounge in the eastern German town of Ilmenau. Carl", developed and built by mechatronics engineer Ben Schaefer who runs a company for humanoid robots, prepares spirits for the mixing of cocktails and is able to interact with customers in small conversations. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A doctor operates on a patient with a surgical robot in Hefei, Anhui province. Technology is playing a growing role as Beijing overhauls a healthcare management sector blighted by chaotic patient data, underfunded rural health centres, overburdened city hospitals and a nationwide shortage of doctors. REUTERS/Stringer

A doctor operates on a patient with a surgical robot in Hefei, Anhui province. Technology is playing a growing role as Beijing overhauls a healthcare management sector blighted by chaotic patient data, underfunded rural health centres, overburdened city hospitals and a nationwide shortage of doctors. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 14, 2014
A doctor operates on a patient with a surgical robot in Hefei, Anhui province. Technology is playing a growing role as Beijing overhauls a healthcare management sector blighted by chaotic patient data, underfunded rural health centres, overburdened city hospitals and a nationwide shortage of doctors. REUTERS/Stringer
A yet-to-be-released Segway Ninebot personal transportation robot is seen onstage during the Intel keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A yet-to-be-released Segway Ninebot personal transportation robot is seen onstage during the Intel keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A yet-to-be-released Segway Ninebot personal transportation robot is seen onstage during the Intel keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The Jet Propulsion Lab team's RoboSimian robot turns on a valve at a simulated disaster-response course during day one of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California. REUTERS/David McNew

The Jet Propulsion Lab team's RoboSimian robot turns on a valve at a simulated disaster-response course during day one of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
The Jet Propulsion Lab team's RoboSimian robot turns on a valve at a simulated disaster-response course during day one of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Robotics Challenge finals in Pomona, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Visitors look at a kimono-clad android robot (L) named Aiko Chihira, developed by Toshiba Corp., at the reception desk of Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi department store in Tokyo. The human shaped robot can use sign language and introduce itself. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors look at a kimono-clad android robot (L) named Aiko Chihira, developed by Toshiba Corp., at the reception desk of Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi department store in Tokyo. The human shaped robot can use sign language and introduce itself. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Visitors look at a kimono-clad android robot (L) named Aiko Chihira, developed by Toshiba Corp., at the reception desk of Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi department store in Tokyo. The human shaped robot can use sign language and introduce itself. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Robonaut 2 is shown in the International Space Station's Destiny laboratory during a round of testing for the first humanoid robot in space. Ground teams put Robonaut through its paces as they remotely commanded it to operate valves on a task board. REUTER/NASA/Handout

Robonaut 2 is shown in the International Space Station's Destiny laboratory during a round of testing for the first humanoid robot in space. Ground teams put Robonaut through its paces as they remotely commanded it to operate valves on a task board. REUTER/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2013
Robonaut 2 is shown in the International Space Station's Destiny laboratory during a round of testing for the first humanoid robot in space. Ground teams put Robonaut through its paces as they remotely commanded it to operate valves on a task board. REUTER/NASA/Handout
A robot named "Robovie-II" moves around a grocery store in Kyoto. "Robovie-II" is part of an experiment developed by Japanese robotics research institution ATR, to help the elderly with chores. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

A robot named "Robovie-II" moves around a grocery store in Kyoto. "Robovie-II" is part of an experiment developed by Japanese robotics research institution ATR, to help the elderly with chores. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2010
A robot named "Robovie-II" moves around a grocery store in Kyoto. "Robovie-II" is part of an experiment developed by Japanese robotics research institution ATR, to help the elderly with chores. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A humanoid robot works side by side with employees in the assembly line at a factory of Glory Ltd., a manufacturer of automatic change dispensers, in Kazo, north of Tokyo, Japan. Japanese firms are ramping up spending on robotics and automation, responding at last to premier Shinzo Abe's efforts to stimulate the economy and end two decades of stagnation and deflation. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A humanoid robot works side by side with employees in the assembly line at a factory of Glory Ltd., a manufacturer of automatic change dispensers, in Kazo, north of Tokyo, Japan. Japanese firms are ramping up spending on robotics and automation,...more

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A humanoid robot works side by side with employees in the assembly line at a factory of Glory Ltd., a manufacturer of automatic change dispensers, in Kazo, north of Tokyo, Japan. Japanese firms are ramping up spending on robotics and automation, responding at last to premier Shinzo Abe's efforts to stimulate the economy and end two decades of stagnation and deflation. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Nadine, a humanoid created by Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Professor Nadia Thalmann and her team, looks at her laptop next to one of the computer systems running her software at their campus in Singapore With her brown hair, soft skin and expressive face, Nadine is a new brand of human-like robot that could one day, scientists hope, be used as a personal assistant or care provider for the elderly. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Nadine, a humanoid created by Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Professor Nadia Thalmann and her team, looks at her laptop next to one of the computer systems running her software at their campus in Singapore With her brown hair, soft skin and...more

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Nadine, a humanoid created by Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Professor Nadia Thalmann and her team, looks at her laptop next to one of the computer systems running her software at their campus in Singapore With her brown hair, soft skin and expressive face, Nadine is a new brand of human-like robot that could one day, scientists hope, be used as a personal assistant or care provider for the elderly. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A sales assistant robot picks up a can of Coca Cola during a demonstration at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. The conference, which kicked off in Beijing on Monday, is a three-day event including a forum, an exhibition and a robot contest for youth, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer

A sales assistant robot picks up a can of Coca Cola during a demonstration at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. The conference, which kicked off in Beijing on Monday, is a three-day event including a forum, an exhibition and a robot contest for youth, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A sales assistant robot picks up a can of Coca Cola during a demonstration at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. The conference, which kicked off in Beijing on Monday, is a three-day event including a forum, an exhibition and a robot contest for youth, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A humanoid robot named "I-Fairy" (C) acts as a witness at the wedding ceremony between Tomohiro Shibata (L) and Satoko Inoue in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

A humanoid robot named "I-Fairy" (C) acts as a witness at the wedding ceremony between Tomohiro Shibata (L) and Satoko Inoue in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2010
A humanoid robot named "I-Fairy" (C) acts as a witness at the wedding ceremony between Tomohiro Shibata (L) and Satoko Inoue in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A visitor speaks to Baidu's robot Xiaodu at the 2015 Baidu World Conference in Beijing, China. Xiaodu, an artificial intelligent robot developed by Baidu, has access to the company's search engine database and can respond to voice commands. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A visitor speaks to Baidu's robot Xiaodu at the 2015 Baidu World Conference in Beijing, China. Xiaodu, an artificial intelligent robot developed by Baidu, has access to the company's search engine database and can respond to voice commands. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A visitor speaks to Baidu's robot Xiaodu at the 2015 Baidu World Conference in Beijing, China. Xiaodu, an artificial intelligent robot developed by Baidu, has access to the company's search engine database and can respond to voice commands. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Baxter robot of Rethink Robotics picks up a business card as it performs during a display at the World Economic Forum in China's port city of Dalian. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A Baxter robot of Rethink Robotics picks up a business card as it performs during a display at the World Economic Forum in China's port city of Dalian. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A Baxter robot of Rethink Robotics picks up a business card as it performs during a display at the World Economic Forum in China's port city of Dalian. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A student and an instructor look at a computer as they demonstrate using a headset to control robots with her mind, at the People's Liberation Army Information Engineering University, in Zhengzhou, China. The robots can be controlled through the headset to go different directions, turn their heads and pick up objects. REUTERS/Stringer

A student and an instructor look at a computer as they demonstrate using a headset to control robots with her mind, at the People's Liberation Army Information Engineering University, in Zhengzhou, China. The robots can be controlled through the headset to go different directions, turn their heads and pick up objects. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A student and an instructor look at a computer as they demonstrate using a headset to control robots with her mind, at the People's Liberation Army Information Engineering University, in Zhengzhou, China. The robots can be controlled through the headset to go different directions, turn their heads and pick up objects. REUTERS/Stringer
Humanoid robot HRP-2 uses a tap after washing a cup during a demonstration at Tokyo University. Tokyo University's researchers showcased humanoid robots which can perform household chores such as serving tea and washing dishes. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Humanoid robot HRP-2 uses a tap after washing a cup during a demonstration at Tokyo University. Tokyo University's researchers showcased humanoid robots which can perform household chores such as serving tea and washing dishes. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2007
Humanoid robot HRP-2 uses a tap after washing a cup during a demonstration at Tokyo University. Tokyo University's researchers showcased humanoid robots which can perform household chores such as serving tea and washing dishes. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A robot, used by the German federal police, is seen in action during a security drill at Schoenefeld airport near Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

A robot, used by the German federal police, is seen in action during a security drill at Schoenefeld airport near Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A robot, used by the German federal police, is seen in action during a security drill at Schoenefeld airport near Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
A boy rides on a snow wagon towed by a robot dressed as a Teddy bear, which only moves forward by moving its legs, during the Ice and Snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A boy rides on a snow wagon towed by a robot dressed as a Teddy bear, which only moves forward by moving its legs, during the Ice and Snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, February 09, 2015
A boy rides on a snow wagon towed by a robot dressed as a Teddy bear, which only moves forward by moving its legs, during the Ice and Snow carnival at Taoranting park in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Pictures