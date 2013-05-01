Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed May 1, 2013 | 3:40pm BST

Rockettes audition

<p>Dancers wait in a room for their turn to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers wait in a room for their turn to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Dancers wait in a room for their turn to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 15
<p>Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
2 / 15
<p>Dancers wait for their turn during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers wait for their turn during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Dancers wait for their turn during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
3 / 15
<p>Dancers audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Dancers audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 15
<p>A dancer auditions to become a one of the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A dancer auditions to become a one of the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

A dancer auditions to become a one of the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
5 / 15
<p>Dancers wait for their turn during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013.REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers wait for their turn during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013.REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Dancers wait for their turn during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013.REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
6 / 15
<p>A dancer adjusts her makeup as she waits to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A dancer adjusts her makeup as she waits to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

A dancer adjusts her makeup as she waits to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 15
<p>Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
8 / 15
<p>Marie LeTourneau, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, warms up in a doorway as dancers wait to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Marie LeTourneau, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, warms up in a doorway as dancers wait to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Marie LeTourneau, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, warms up in a doorway as dancers wait to audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
9 / 15
<p>Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Dancers warm up before an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
10 / 15
<p>A dancer performs during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A dancer performs during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

A dancer performs during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 15
<p>Dancers perform at an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers perform at an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Dancers perform at an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
12 / 15
<p>Dancers perform during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers perform during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Dancers perform during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
13 / 15
<p>Dancers perform during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers perform during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Dancers perform during an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
14 / 15
<p>Dancers perform at an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Dancers perform at an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, May 01, 2013

Dancers perform at an open audition to join the world famous Rockettes at New York City's Radio City Music hall, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Celebrity style: Cyndi Lauper

Celebrity style: Cyndi Lauper

Next Slideshows

Celebrity style: Cyndi Lauper

Celebrity style: Cyndi Lauper

The fashion of style of singer Cyndi Lauper.

30 Apr 2013
Michelle Obama's hair styles

Michelle Obama's hair styles

A look at the hair stylings of first lady Michelle Obama.

29 Apr 2013
White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

President Obama poked fun at the media, his critics and himself at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, a star-filled event where...

29 Apr 2013
Daring dresses

Daring dresses

Provocative and daring dresses worn by celebrities.

26 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning for London

Mourning for London

The world grieves after an attacker killed three people and injured about 40 near parliament in London.

Disneyland Paris turns 25

Disneyland Paris turns 25

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.

Attack outside UK parliament

Attack outside UK parliament

The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.

Trapped in Mosul

Trapped in Mosul

About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."

The day after in London

The day after in London

Images from the day after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 before being shot dead by police near parliament in London.

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Drought brings disease fears in Kenya

Villagers in northern Kenya have begun to burn piles of animal carcases, hoping to head off an outbreak of disease as their livestock starve to death in the region's worst drought in five years.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures