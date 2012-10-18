Rockettes legwork
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2012 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri