Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Oct 10, 2013 | 12:50am BST

Rockettes rehearsal

<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
1 / 11
<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
2 / 11
<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
3 / 11
<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes take a break during rehearsal for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes take a break during rehearsal for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes take a break during rehearsal for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
4 / 11
<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 11
<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 11
<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
7 / 11
<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
8 / 11
<p>The heels of a dance instructor are seen during the Radio City Rockettes rehearsal for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

The heels of a dance instructor are seen during the Radio City Rockettes rehearsal for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, October 10, 2013

The heels of a dance instructor are seen during the Radio City Rockettes rehearsal for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
9 / 11
<p>Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Dancers from the Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 11
<p>An instructor demonstrates a pose for dancers from the Radio City Rockettes during a rehearsal for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

An instructor demonstrates a pose for dancers from the Radio City Rockettes during a rehearsal for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, October 10, 2013

An instructor demonstrates a pose for dancers from the Radio City Rockettes during a rehearsal for the 2013 edition of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive

Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive

Next Slideshows

Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive

Scarlett Johansson: Sexiest woman alive

Scarlett Johansson has been named the sexiest woman alive for the second time by Esquire, the only woman to have been given the title twice by the publication.

08 Oct 2013
Miley in the morning

Miley in the morning

Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York.

07 Oct 2013
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity sightings.

04 Oct 2013
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Catwalk creations and designs at Paris fashion week.

03 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos