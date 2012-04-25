" /> " />
Rodney King book signing

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Rodney King demonstrates how he was knocked to the ground during a signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. This April 29 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Los Angeles Riots following the acquittal of four Los Angeles Police officers in the videotaped beating of motorist King. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Rodney King shakes hands during a book signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Rodney King signs his memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" along with the quote "Can we all get along," which he is known for saying during the L.A. riots, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Rodney King signs a photograph, beside his fiance Cynthia Kelley, during a book signing for his memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. The photograph was made from a video tape taken March 3, 1991 of King's arrest, which became the subject of a police brutality case...more

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Rodney King's signature is seen after he signed a photograph made from a video tape taken March 3, 1991 of his arrest during a book signing session for King's memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Rodney King talks during a discussion for his memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Rodney King arrives to talk about his memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A woman waits in line to have Rodney King sign his memoir book titled, "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption", at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Rodney King (C) smiles as he walks through the campus of the University of Southern California on his way to a book signing for his memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" during the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Rodney King (L) talks with journalist Patt Morrison (R) during a discussion for his memoir entitled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Rodney King reacts to the audience as he says he was "One of the Lucky Ones" because his incident was caught on video during a discussion for his memoir book titled "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption" at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Rodney King (L) signs an autograph as he attends the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California for his memoir book titled, "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption", with his fiancee Cynthia Kelley (R) in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Rodney King (L) poses with his memoir book titled, "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption", alongside his fiancee Cynthia Kelley (R) at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Rodney King poses with his memoir book titled, "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption", at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

