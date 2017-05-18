Edition:
Roger Ailes: 1940 - 2017

Roger Ailes, then chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Television Stations, answers questions during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California July 24, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Roger Ailes, then chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Television Stations, answers questions during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California July 24, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2006

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2006
Roger Ailes, then chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Television Stations, answers questions during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California July 24, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
1 / 8
News Corporation chief Rupert Murdoch (R) speaks at a press conference where it was announced that Roger Ailes would head the new Fox 24-hour news network, in New York January 30, 1995. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

News Corporation chief Rupert Murdoch (R) speaks at a press conference where it was announced that Roger Ailes would head the new Fox 24-hour news network, in New York January 30, 1995. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
News Corporation chief Rupert Murdoch (R) speaks at a press conference where it was announced that Roger Ailes would head the new Fox 24-hour news network, in New York January 30, 1995. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
2 / 8
Fox News President Roger Ailes (L) talks to "Fox Business Morning" correspondents Nicole Petallides (R) and Jenna Lee before the debut of the Fox Business Network in New York October 15, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fox News President Roger Ailes (L) talks to "Fox Business Morning" correspondents Nicole Petallides (R) and Jenna Lee before the debut of the Fox Business Network in New York October 15, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2007

Reuters / Monday, October 15, 2007
Fox News President Roger Ailes (L) talks to "Fox Business Morning" correspondents Nicole Petallides (R) and Jenna Lee before the debut of the Fox Business Network in New York October 15, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
3 / 8
Roger Ailes appears at a press conference where he was named to head the new Fox 24-hour news network in New York, January 30, 1995. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Roger Ailes appears at a press conference where he was named to head the new Fox 24-hour news network in New York, January 30, 1995. REUTERS/Peter Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Roger Ailes appears at a press conference where he was named to head the new Fox 24-hour news network in New York, January 30, 1995. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
4 / 8
Roger Ailes, then chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Television Stations, answers questions as Fox news anchor Shepard Smith takes questions via satellite from Kiryat Shmona, Israel, during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California July 24, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Roger Ailes, then chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Television Stations, answers questions as Fox news anchor Shepard Smith takes questions via satellite from Kiryat Shmona, Israel, during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California July 24, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2006

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2006
Roger Ailes, then chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Television Stations, answers questions as Fox news anchor Shepard Smith takes questions via satellite from Kiryat Shmona, Israel, during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California July 24, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
5 / 8
Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes speaks during a panel session titled "Democracy and the Media: Are They Compatible?" at the 2005 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills April 19, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes speaks during a panel session titled "Democracy and the Media: Are They Compatible?" at the 2005 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills April 19, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes speaks during a panel session titled "Democracy and the Media: Are They Compatible?" at the 2005 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills April 19, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
6 / 8
Jeff Greenfield (C), senior analyst at CNN, moderates a panel session titled "Democracy and the Media: Are They Compatible?" during a lively discussion with participants Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes (R) and former United States Vice President Al Gore at the 2005 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills April 19, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Jeff Greenfield (C), senior analyst at CNN, moderates a panel session titled "Democracy and the Media: Are They Compatible?" during a lively discussion with participants Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes (R) and former United States Vice...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Jeff Greenfield (C), senior analyst at CNN, moderates a panel session titled "Democracy and the Media: Are They Compatible?" during a lively discussion with participants Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes (R) and former United States Vice President Al Gore at the 2005 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills April 19, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
7 / 8
Roger Ailes answers questions during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California July 24, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Roger Ailes answers questions during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California July 24, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2006

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2006
Roger Ailes answers questions during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California July 24, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
