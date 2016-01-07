Rogue Jewish settlers
Jewish settler Refael Morris stands at an observation point overlooking the West Bank village of Duma, near Yishuv Hadaat, an unauthorized Jewish settler outpost January 5, 2016. Steeped in messianic Jewish mysticism and rebelling against what they...more
Jewish settlers work on the construction of a house in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Netanel holds a Bible as he herds his sheep in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Netanel prays in the early morning as his sheep roam nearby in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Netanel herds his sheep in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jewish settler Refael Morris stands with his wife and baby near their house in the unauthorised Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Jewish settler walks next to her house in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli flag flutters as a Jewish settler works on the construction of a house in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Achiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jewish settlers stand at an observation point overlooking the West Bank village of Duma, near Yishuv Hadaat, an unauthorized Jewish settler outpost January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A general view shows Esh Kodesh, an unauthorized Jewish settler outpost, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Next Slideshows
Syria's humanitarian crisis
Civilians face starvation, army sieges and displacement in Syria's ongoing war.
On death row in San Quentin
A rare look at life on death row at San Quentin State Prison in California.
Man shot dead at Paris police station
Paris police shot dead a man wielding a knife after he tried to enter a police station shouting "Allahu Akbar" and wearing what turned out to be a fake suicide...
Inside the Oregon refuge
For the first time, Ammon and Ryan Bundy and their supporters allowed a photographer to join them inside their refuge for a night marked by moments of...
MORE IN PICTURES
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.