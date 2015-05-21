Rohingya return to refugee camps
Sixteen-year-old Mohammed Savet, who was released from a human trafficking boat, shows the scars he got from being hit by the human trafficker on board the boat, at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 19, 2015. Scores of Myanmar's minority...more
A Rohingya Muslim man carries containers of water in front of boats near a jetty at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 21, 2015. Often beaten, and given little food and water, at least 50 Rohingya came back over the weekend after paying boat...more
Rohiakar, a Rohingya Muslim woman, shows a picture of her daughter Saywar Nuyar, 22, who is being held by a human trafficker, at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 21, 2015. A crackdown on the people-smuggling network in Thailand, usually the...more
Be Be Asha, 20, who arrived back from a ship, looks on at her home in a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 19, 2015. Those who came back said the crews beat them with metal rods and engine chains when they asked for more food. Many were...more
Rohingya Muslims kids gather at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. About 3,000 of this new wave of "boat people" have washed ashore in Indonesia and Malaysia after the traffickers abandoned them because of the crackdown. Thousands...more
Marmot Einut, 22, who was released from a human trafficking boat, shows the scars he got from being hit by the human trafficker onboard the boat, at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. "The smuggling routes were disturbed, so they...more
Roshida, a 25-year-old widow, reacts at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. One of them was Roshida, a 25-year-old widow, who left her camp, Say Tha Mar Gyi, three months ago. Roshida, who uses just one name, boarded the ship with...more
Roshida (C), a 25-year-old widow, shows her three-year-old son Heshot Ulah, who has a cigarette burn scar on his arm caused by the crew of a ship they boarded after leaving their refugee camp, during an interview with Reuters outside Sittwe, Myanmar...more
Roshida, a 25-year-old widow who was released from a human trafficking ship, is seen at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. On board, she crouched for hours on end in stifling heat, her legs tightly pressed against the back of the...more
Adula Gawni, a Rohingya Muslim, shows a picture of his son Marmot Ismai, who is being held at a human trafficking camp, in a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. Ismai left the refugee camp with others on a boat to Malaysia four month...more
Mohammed Savet, 16, and Mohammed Inus, 26, who arrived back from a boat, chat with each other in a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Rohingya Muslim woman washes clothes at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 21, 2015. As word spread that the ships were parked close to Myanmar shores, Maung Maung Soe, the camp leader, gathered money from the community to pay off the...more
Rohingya Muslims line up to receive aid at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. Together with Kyaw Hla's efforts, that added up to 50 people who returned to the camps around the area. Rohingya elders say there may have been more...more
Mohammad Solay, 36, who was released from a human trafficking boat, sells betel nuts at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. The people in the camp survive off rice distributed by charities. They have no access to adequate healthcare...more
Rohingya Muslims gather at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 19, 2015. Still, local government officials insist there is no evidence that people from Myanmar were on the boats floating off the coasts of several Southeast Asian countries....more
Be Be Asha, 20, who arrived back from a ship, looks on at her home in a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 19, 2015. Be Be Asha, who is in the eighth month of pregnancy, was saved at the last minute by her husband and women around her after...more
Marmot Rar Sein (L) and Be Be Asha, 20, who arrived back from a ship, are seen at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 19, 2015. "I would like to go for a check-up to the clinic in the nearby village," she said. "But we don't even have enough...more
Rohingya Muslims gather at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Adulamin, 22, who was released from a human trafficking ship, sits in his home at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Rohingya Muslim religious teacher conducts a class for children on the Koran at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man rows his boat at a fishing jetty near a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
