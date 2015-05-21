Edition:
Rohingya return to refugee camps

Sixteen-year-old Mohammed Savet, who was released from a human trafficking boat, shows the scars he got from being hit by the human trafficker on board the boat, at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 19, 2015. Scores of Myanmar's minority Rohingya Muslims are paying off people smugglers and returning to the squalid camps they used to live in after being held for months on overcrowded ships that were to take them to Thailand but did not move far from shore. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A Rohingya Muslim man carries containers of water in front of boats near a jetty at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 21, 2015. Often beaten, and given little food and water, at least 50 Rohingya came back over the weekend after paying boat captains between $200 and $300 per person, people in one of the camps said. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Rohiakar, a Rohingya Muslim woman, shows a picture of her daughter Saywar Nuyar, 22, who is being held by a human trafficker, at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 21, 2015. A crackdown on the people-smuggling network in Thailand, usually the first stop en route to Malaysia, has meant that at least three ships loaded with hundreds of Rohingya and impoverished Bangladeshis were staying off the coast of Myanmar, they said. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Be Be Asha, 20, who arrived back from a ship, looks on at her home in a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 19, 2015. Those who came back said the crews beat them with metal rods and engine chains when they asked for more food. Many were starving, surviving on three cups of water and two handfuls of rice a day for up to three months. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Rohingya Muslims kids gather at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. About 3,000 of this new wave of "boat people" have washed ashore in Indonesia and Malaysia after the traffickers abandoned them because of the crackdown. Thousands more are adrift on overcrowded boats in the Andaman Sea off Indonesian, Malaysian or Thai shores, while others are closer to home, off Myanmar or Bangladesh. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Marmot Einut, 22, who was released from a human trafficking boat, shows the scars he got from being hit by the human trafficker onboard the boat, at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. "The smuggling routes were disturbed, so they let people back for around $200 per body," said Kyaw Hla, a Rohingya community leader who helped bring back about 20 Rohingya in two groups. With the onset of the monsoon season and no prospects of traveling to Thailand, the captains cut their losses and accepted about a tenth of what they often charge, the people involved said. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Roshida, a 25-year-old widow, reacts at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. One of them was Roshida, a 25-year-old widow, who left her camp, Say Tha Mar Gyi, three months ago. Roshida, who uses just one name, boarded the ship with two young sons and a nine-month old daughter. "To go there - and then to come back - I sold everything: my camp food rations and my house. I have nothing," said Roshida, speaking to Reuters in the camp. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Roshida (C), a 25-year-old widow, shows her three-year-old son Heshot Ulah, who has a cigarette burn scar on his arm caused by the crew of a ship they boarded after leaving their refugee camp, during an interview with Reuters outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. "Once, the crew was eating rice and my son started crying for more food. They got angry and burned his arm with a cigarette butt," said Roshida showing a pink, round scar on her son's arm. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Roshida, a 25-year-old widow who was released from a human trafficking ship, is seen at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. On board, she crouched for hours on end in stifling heat, her legs tightly pressed against the back of the woman in front of her. Beatings were common. She said she saw two dead people being thrown off another ship in the area. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Adula Gawni, a Rohingya Muslim, shows a picture of his son Marmot Ismai, who is being held at a human trafficking camp, in a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. Ismai left the refugee camp with others on a boat to Malaysia four month ago, only to phone his family back 40 days later to tell them he was kidnapped with a ransom of 4,000 Malaysian ringgit. Gawni and his family have already sent 2,000 Malaysian ringgit and 600,000 kyats for Ismai's release. Just a few days ago, the family received a picture of Ismai via an Internet shop at the refugee camp with the message that they needed to pay another 2,000 Malaysian ringgit to the perpetrators for his release. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Mohammed Savet, 16, and Mohammed Inus, 26, who arrived back from a boat, chat with each other in a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A Rohingya Muslim woman washes clothes at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 21, 2015. As word spread that the ships were parked close to Myanmar shores, Maung Maung Soe, the camp leader, gathered money from the community to pay off the smugglers. That allowed Roshida and about 30 other people to return. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Rohingya Muslims line up to receive aid at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. Together with Kyaw Hla's efforts, that added up to 50 people who returned to the camps around the area. Rohingya elders say there may have been more people returning to remote towns in the northern part of Rakhine. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Mohammad Solay, 36, who was released from a human trafficking boat, sells betel nuts at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. The people in the camp survive off rice distributed by charities. They have no access to adequate healthcare - nor proper education or jobs. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Rohingya Muslims gather at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 19, 2015. Still, local government officials insist there is no evidence that people from Myanmar were on the boats floating off the coasts of several Southeast Asian countries. "The camps are stable," U Tin Maung Swe, a secretary for the Rakhine state government said. "The people there are rich - they have land and they sell their crops on the market," said the official, showing a booklet with projects such as an asphalt road and a school built with state money in the camps. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Be Be Asha, 20, who arrived back from a ship, looks on at her home in a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 19, 2015. Be Be Asha, who is in the eighth month of pregnancy, was saved at the last minute by her husband and women around her after traffickers were about to throw her off the ship when she lost consciousness. She says she has not recovered from the 45-day ordeal and was worried about the unborn baby. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Marmot Rar Sein (L) and Be Be Asha, 20, who arrived back from a ship, are seen at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 19, 2015. "I would like to go for a check-up to the clinic in the nearby village," she said. "But we don't even have enough money to get there." REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Rohingya Muslims gather at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Adulamin, 22, who was released from a human trafficking ship, sits in his home at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A Rohingya Muslim religious teacher conducts a class for children on the Koran at a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A man rows his boat at a fishing jetty near a refugee camp outside Sittwe, Myanmar May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
