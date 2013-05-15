Roller coaster in the sea
A roller coaster sits in the ocean after the boardwalk it was built upon collapsed during Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A roller coaster at the Casino Pier amusement park sits in the waters of the Atlantic in this aerial view of Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A roller coaster is seen in the ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman and child walk away after looking at the remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Casino Pier Amusement park, including its partially submerged roller coaster, in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/NOAA
The extensive damage to an amusement park roller coaster in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy is seen in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
A roller coaster sits in the ocean after the boardwalk it was built upon collapsed during Hurricane Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
The remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster is pictured in the ocean, almost five months after Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A worker repairs a boardwalk as a crane removes remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that had been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers use a crane to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that have been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workmen use a crane to begin to dismantle the Jet Star roller coaster in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Workers use a crane to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that have been left in the ocean after Superstorm Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workmen use a crane to begin to dismantle the Jet Star roller coaster in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Residents at a waterfront bar take photographs as a crane works to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that had been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers use a crane to remove remnants of the Jet Star roller coaster that have been left in the ocean after Sandy hit Seaside Heights last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
