Roller-skating retirees

An employee of a rental station gives roller-skates to elderly attendees before a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. Enthusiast Valentina Arkhipova, an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, conducts lessons free of charge twice a week for about 70 elderly retirees, aged between 55 and 73, who want to master roller-skating. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin