Pictures | Tue Jul 24, 2012

Roller-skating retirees

<p>An employee of a rental station gives roller-skates to elderly attendees before a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. Enthusiast Valentina Arkhipova, an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, conducts lessons free of charge twice a week for about 70 elderly retirees, aged between 55 and 73, who want to master roller-skating. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Elderly attendees prepare for a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Valentina Arkhipova (C), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, helps an elderly attendee put on her helmet during a roller-skating training session at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Elderly attendees get prepared before a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Valentina Arkhipova (front), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, addresses elderly attendees during a roller-skating training session at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Valentina Arkhipova (L), an instructor from the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Institute under the Siberian Federal University, instructs elderly attendees of a roller-skating training session in a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>An elderly attendee attends a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>An elderly attendee trains during a roller-skating lesson at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>An elderly attendee of a roller-skating lesson trains at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

<p>Elderly attendees of roller-skating lesson train at a park in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Tuesday, July 24, 2012

