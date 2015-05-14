Edition:
Rolling out the red carpet

Palestinians place a red carpet between the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, before they display a film on the war in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians place a red carpet between the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, before they display a film on the war in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Palestinians place a red carpet between the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, before they display a film on the war in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman prepares a red carpet for the departure ceremony of Mangyongbyong cruise ship in the North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman prepares a red carpet for the departure ceremony of Mangyongbyong cruise ship in the North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, September 03, 2011
A woman prepares a red carpet for the departure ceremony of Mangyongbyong cruise ship in the North Korean Special Economic Zone of Rason City, northeast of Pyongyang August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Balloons are released at the Monument of Independence during Independence Day celebrations in Phnom Penh November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea

Balloons are released at the Monument of Independence during Independence Day celebrations in Phnom Penh November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2009
Balloons are released at the Monument of Independence during Independence Day celebrations in Phnom Penh November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea
Kuwait City airport employees wipe the sand from the red carpet during a sand storm before the arrival of France's President Nicolas Sarkozy in Kuwait February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Remy de la Mauviniere/Pool

Kuwait City airport employees wipe the sand from the red carpet during a sand storm before the arrival of France's President Nicolas Sarkozy in Kuwait February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Remy de la Mauviniere/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2009
Kuwait City airport employees wipe the sand from the red carpet during a sand storm before the arrival of France's President Nicolas Sarkozy in Kuwait February 11, 2009. REUTERS/Remy de la Mauviniere/Pool
A man vacuums the red carpet laid out on the steps leading up to the Schauspielhaus concert hall in Berlin March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man vacuums the red carpet laid out on the steps leading up to the Schauspielhaus concert hall in Berlin March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2012
A man vacuums the red carpet laid out on the steps leading up to the Schauspielhaus concert hall in Berlin March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Mexico's President Felipe Calderon and his wife Margarita walk on the red carpet during the IV Summit of the Pacific Alliance in Paranal astronomical observatory near Antofagasta city, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Mexico's President Felipe Calderon and his wife Margarita walk on the red carpet during the IV Summit of the Pacific Alliance in Paranal astronomical observatory near Antofagasta city, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2012
Mexico's President Felipe Calderon and his wife Margarita walk on the red carpet during the IV Summit of the Pacific Alliance in Paranal astronomical observatory near Antofagasta city, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Airport staff rolls back the red carpet as U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama depart from the airport in New Delhi January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Airport staff rolls back the red carpet as U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama depart from the airport in New Delhi January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Airport staff rolls back the red carpet as U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama depart from the airport in New Delhi January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Larry, the Downing Street cat, sits on the red carpet at the door to number 10 prepared for the arrival of the Mahmoud Abbas, the President of Palestinian Authority in central London, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Larry, the Downing Street cat, sits on the red carpet at the door to number 10 prepared for the arrival of the Mahmoud Abbas, the President of Palestinian Authority in central London, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2012
Larry, the Downing Street cat, sits on the red carpet at the door to number 10 prepared for the arrival of the Mahmoud Abbas, the President of Palestinian Authority in central London, January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Red carpet is removed after Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra welcomed China's Premier Li Keqiang during a ceremony at the government house in Bangkok October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Red carpet is removed after Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra welcomed China's Premier Li Keqiang during a ceremony at the government house in Bangkok October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, October 11, 2013
Red carpet is removed after Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra welcomed China's Premier Li Keqiang during a ceremony at the government house in Bangkok October 11, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Indian soldiers stand on a red carpet amid dense fog as they wait for the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Indian soldiers stand on a red carpet amid dense fog as they wait for the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2013
Indian soldiers stand on a red carpet amid dense fog as they wait for the start of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Indian Air force officials put the red carpet in place before South Korean President Park Geun-Hye's arrival at the airport airport in New Delhi January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Air force officials put the red carpet in place before South Korean President Park Geun-Hye's arrival at the airport airport in New Delhi January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2014
Indian Air force officials put the red carpet in place before South Korean President Park Geun-Hye's arrival at the airport airport in New Delhi January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A motorcycle rider arrives for the grand opening of the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, July 12, 2008, that showcases more than a century of the company's history that began in Milwaukee in 1903. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A motorcycle rider arrives for the grand opening of the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, July 12, 2008, that showcases more than a century of the company's history that began in Milwaukee in 1903. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Sunday, July 13, 2008
A motorcycle rider arrives for the grand opening of the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee, July 12, 2008, that showcases more than a century of the company's history that began in Milwaukee in 1903. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Buddhist monk walks outside the Buddhist Palace in Wuxi March 27, 2009, a day before the opening of the World Buddhist Forum. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A Buddhist monk walks outside the Buddhist Palace in Wuxi March 27, 2009, a day before the opening of the World Buddhist Forum. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2009
A Buddhist monk walks outside the Buddhist Palace in Wuxi March 27, 2009, a day before the opening of the World Buddhist Forum. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A White House staffer vacuums the red carpet on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

A White House staffer vacuums the red carpet on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, May 19, 2010
A White House staffer vacuums the red carpet on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Jim Young
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao listen to the national anthems in front of the Chancellery during a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Gero Breloer/Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao listen to the national anthems in front of the Chancellery during a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Gero Breloer/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2009
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao listen to the national anthems in front of the Chancellery during a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Gero Breloer/Pool
