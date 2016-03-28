Rolling Stones in Cuba
Keith Richards (R), Mick Jagger (C) and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform a free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A fan of the Rolling Stones waits for its free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones is seen on a giant screen as he performs during a free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
(L-R) Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones wave after landing in Havana, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Fans run with a Cuban flag outside Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs at a free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Fans take photographs with their mobile phones before a free outdoor concert by the Rolling Stones at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Fans attend a free outdoor concert by the Rolling Stones at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ronnie Wood (L) and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform a free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Fans dance during a free outdoor concert by the Rolling Stones at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Fans take photographs while sitting on a bar during a free outdoor concert by the Rolling Stones at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones is seen on a giant screen as he performs during a free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Fans hold an image of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara with the symbol of the British band Rolling Stones before their free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre...more
Fans attend a free outdoor concert by the Rolling Stones at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs a free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Fans attend a free outdoor concert by the Rolling Stones at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs a free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Fans wait for the free outdoor concert by the Rolling Stones at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Fans cheer before a free outdoor concert by the Rolling Stones at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs a free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
(L-R) Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones talk to media after landing in Havana, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Fans hang up a banner on a terrace outside the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Fans take a selfie near the stage at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Fans hold a Cuban flag outside Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Fans attend a free outdoor concert by the Rolling Stones at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
