Pictures | Mon Mar 28, 2016 | 7:10pm BST

Rolling Stones in Cuba

Keith Richards (R), Mick Jagger (C) and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform a free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
A fan of the Rolling Stones waits for its free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones is seen on a giant screen as he performs during a free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
(L-R) Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones wave after landing in Havana, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Fans run with a Cuban flag outside Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs at a free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Fans take photographs with their mobile phones before a free outdoor concert by the Rolling Stones at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Fans attend a free outdoor concert by the Rolling Stones at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Ronnie Wood (L) and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform a free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Fans dance during a free outdoor concert by the Rolling Stones at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Fans take photographs while sitting on a bar during a free outdoor concert by the Rolling Stones at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones is seen on a giant screen as he performs during a free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Fans hold an image of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara with the symbol of the British band Rolling Stones before their free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Fans attend a free outdoor concert by the Rolling Stones at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs a free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Fans attend a free outdoor concert by the Rolling Stones at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs a free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Fans wait for the free outdoor concert by the Rolling Stones at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Fans cheer before a free outdoor concert by the Rolling Stones at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs a free outdoor concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
(L-R) Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones talk to media after landing in Havana, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Fans hang up a banner on a terrace outside the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Fans take a selfie near the stage at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Fans hold a Cuban flag outside Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Fans attend a free outdoor concert by the Rolling Stones at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex in Havana, Cuba March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Pictures