Wed Jun 11, 2014

Rolling Stones on tour

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Mick Jagger and Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" show at Waldbuehne in Berlin, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones perform during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during their "14 on Fire" concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

