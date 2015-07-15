Edition:
Pictures | Wed Jul 15, 2015 | 3:30am BST

Rolling Stones Zip Code tour

Veteran rocker Mick Jagger performs during The Rolling Stones' final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Veteran rocker Keith Richards performs during The Rolling Stones' final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A fan uses her mobile phone to record a video of veteran rockers The Rolling Stones as they perform during their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Veteran rocker Mick Jagger performs during The Rolling Stones' final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A fan uses her mobile phone to record a video of The Rolling Stones as they perform during their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Veteran rocker Mick Jagger (C) performs during The Rolling Stones' final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Fans sing along with veteran rockers The Rolling Stones as they perform during their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Veteran rocker Mick Jagger runs down the runway on stage during The Rolling Stones' final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Veteran rocker Mick Jagger performs during The Rolling Stones final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Veteran rocker Mick Jagger (C) salutes the outdoor crowd of 51,000 as Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards (R) embrace after their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Veteran rockers The Rolling Stones perform during their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Veteran rockers Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts take a bow after their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in Orchard Park, New York July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
