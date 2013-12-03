Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Dec 3, 2013 | 4:05am GMT

Roma of France

<p>French police stand guard as Roma families carry their belongings after being evicted from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

French police stand guard as Roma families carry their belongings after being evicted from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

French police stand guard as Roma families carry their belongings after being evicted from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
1 / 47
<p>A digger clears the site after the eviction of Roma families from their illegal camp near the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A digger clears the site after the eviction of Roma families from their illegal camp near the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A digger clears the site after the eviction of Roma families from their illegal camp near the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
2 / 47
<p>A Roma woman holds her rabbit near her belongings after being evicted by French police from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A Roma woman holds her rabbit near her belongings after being evicted by French police from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A Roma woman holds her rabbit near her belongings after being evicted by French police from their illegal camp near the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
3 / 47
<p>A Roma woman is seen at dawn before being evicted by French police from their illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A Roma woman is seen at dawn before being evicted by French police from their illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A Roma woman is seen at dawn before being evicted by French police from their illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
4 / 47
<p>Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, leaves an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river to reach an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, leaves an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river to reach an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, leaves an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river to reach an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
5 / 47
<p>Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, watches television in an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, watches television in an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, watches television in an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
6 / 47
<p>Simona (L), an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, watches television with her family in an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Simona (L), an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, watches television with her family in an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Simona (L), an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, watches television with her family in an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
7 / 47
<p>Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, does her homework in an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, does her homework in an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, does her homework in an hotel in the centre of Nice, southeastern France, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
8 / 47
<p>Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, wears a backpack to carry school books as she walks past shelters at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, wears a backpack to carry school books as she walks past shelters at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 7, 2013. ...more

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, wears a backpack to carry school books as she walks past shelters at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
9 / 47
<p>A Roma woman holds her child to warm up near a gas stove in her shelter at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A Roma woman holds her child to warm up near a gas stove in her shelter at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A Roma woman holds her child to warm up near a gas stove in her shelter at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
10 / 47
<p>A Roma woman fills a plastic jug with water from the Var River at an illegal camp on the banks of the river in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A Roma woman fills a plastic jug with water from the Var River at an illegal camp on the banks of the river in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A Roma woman fills a plastic jug with water from the Var River at an illegal camp on the banks of the river in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
11 / 47
<p>Laundry hangs to dry as a Roma woman burns rubbish near her shelter at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Laundry hangs to dry as a Roma woman burns rubbish near her shelter at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Laundry hangs to dry as a Roma woman burns rubbish near her shelter at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var river in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
12 / 47
<p>Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, turns the pages of her book as she uses a flashlight for her homework outside her shelter at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var River in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, turns the pages of her book as she uses a flashlight for her homework outside her shelter at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var River in Nice, southeastern France,...more

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Simona, an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, turns the pages of her book as she uses a flashlight for her homework outside her shelter at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var River in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
13 / 47
<p>Simona (2ndL), an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, gather with families around a fire at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var River in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Simona (2ndL), an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, gather with families around a fire at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var River in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard more

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Simona (2ndL), an 11 year-old Roma schoolgirl who has been living in France for 6 years, gather with families around a fire at an illegal camp on the bank of the Var River in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
14 / 47
<p>View of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

View of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

View of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
15 / 47
<p>Iordan Lenin, 49, a Roma man, poses inside his caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Iordan Lenin, 49, a Roma man, poses inside his caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Iordan Lenin, 49, a Roma man, poses inside his caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
16 / 47
<p>A Roma child uses a hammer to separate and sort metals in front of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A Roma child uses a hammer to separate and sort metals in front of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A Roma child uses a hammer to separate and sort metals in front of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
17 / 47
<p>Iordan Lenin, 49, a Roma man, displays a vintage Canon camera at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Iordan Lenin, 49, a Roma man, displays a vintage Canon camera at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Iordan Lenin, 49, a Roma man, displays a vintage Canon camera at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
18 / 47
<p>Roma children are seen at a window of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Roma children are seen at a window of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Roma children are seen at a window of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
19 / 47
<p>A soccer ball sits in a puddle of water near caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A soccer ball sits in a puddle of water near caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A soccer ball sits in a puddle of water near caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
20 / 47
<p>Iulian Barbu, a Roma man, poses in front of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Iulian Barbu, a Roma man, poses in front of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Iulian Barbu, a Roma man, poses in front of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
21 / 47
<p>Children play in front of their caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Children play in front of their caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Children play in front of their caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
22 / 47
<p>A Romania woman sweeps the area in front of her caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A Romania woman sweeps the area in front of her caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A Romania woman sweeps the area in front of her caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
23 / 47
<p>A Roma child is seen at a window of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A Roma child is seen at a window of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A Roma child is seen at a window of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
24 / 47
<p>A woman does her wash at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A woman does her wash at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A woman does her wash at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
25 / 47
<p>A girl draws at the door of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A girl draws at the door of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A girl draws at the door of a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
26 / 47
<p>A Roma man balances on a scooter in front of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A Roma man balances on a scooter in front of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A Roma man balances on a scooter in front of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
27 / 47
<p>A girl leans on a school back pack outside a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A girl leans on a school back pack outside a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A girl leans on a school back pack outside a caravan at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
28 / 47
<p>View of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

View of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

View of caravans at an encampment of Roma families in Triel-sur-Seine, near Paris, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
29 / 47
<p>Borcha Sonita, a 16-year-old teenage Roma, waits at an illegal camp in Croix, northern France, before boarding a flight to Romania on a voluntary repatriation scheme, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Borcha Sonita, a 16-year-old teenage Roma, waits at an illegal camp in Croix, northern France, before boarding a flight to Romania on a voluntary repatriation scheme, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Borcha Sonita, a 16-year-old teenage Roma, waits at an illegal camp in Croix, northern France, before boarding a flight to Romania on a voluntary repatriation scheme, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
30 / 47
<p>Roma girls Rita (R) and Charlia, 7 and 5 years old respectively, play in front of caravans at an illegal camp in Croix, near Lille, northern France, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Roma girls Rita (R) and Charlia, 7 and 5 years old respectively, play in front of caravans at an illegal camp in Croix, near Lille, northern France, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Roma girls Rita (R) and Charlia, 7 and 5 years old respectively, play in front of caravans at an illegal camp in Croix, near Lille, northern France, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
31 / 47
<p>French CRS police stand guard as Roma families are evacuated from their illegal camp in Lille, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

French CRS police stand guard as Roma families are evacuated from their illegal camp in Lille, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

French CRS police stand guard as Roma families are evacuated from their illegal camp in Lille, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
32 / 47
<p>A Roma girls stands next to a caravan during the eviction of Roma families from an illegal camp in Lille, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A Roma girls stands next to a caravan during the eviction of Roma families from an illegal camp in Lille, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A Roma girls stands next to a caravan during the eviction of Roma families from an illegal camp in Lille, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
33 / 47
<p>French police stand guard as Roma families are evicted from their illegal camp in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot</p>

French police stand guard as Roma families are evicted from their illegal camp in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

French police stand guard as Roma families are evicted from their illegal camp in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Close
34 / 47
<p>French police stand guard as a Roma woman carries her baby during the eviction of their illegal camp in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot</p>

French police stand guard as a Roma woman carries her baby during the eviction of their illegal camp in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

French police stand guard as a Roma woman carries her baby during the eviction of their illegal camp in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Close
35 / 47
<p>Roma women prepare coffee near a wood fire shortly before they were evicted by French police from their illegal camp in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot</p>

Roma women prepare coffee near a wood fire shortly before they were evicted by French police from their illegal camp in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Roma women prepare coffee near a wood fire shortly before they were evicted by French police from their illegal camp in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Close
36 / 47
<p>A Roma woman and her baby, referred to as "gens du voyage" are seen though the window of their caravan at a camp in Strasbourg, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A Roma woman and her baby, referred to as "gens du voyage" are seen though the window of their caravan at a camp in Strasbourg, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A Roma woman and her baby, referred to as "gens du voyage" are seen though the window of their caravan at a camp in Strasbourg, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
37 / 47
<p>Roma woman Maria and her husband Virgil pose for a portrait inside their shelter in an illegal camp in Lille, northern France, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Roma woman Maria and her husband Virgil pose for a portrait inside their shelter in an illegal camp in Lille, northern France, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Roma woman Maria and her husband Virgil pose for a portrait inside their shelter in an illegal camp in Lille, northern France, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
38 / 47
<p>A young Roma child stands in the doorway of a shelter in an illegal camp in Lille, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A young Roma child stands in the doorway of a shelter in an illegal camp in Lille, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A young Roma child stands in the doorway of a shelter in an illegal camp in Lille, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
39 / 47
<p>A Roma boy plays front of shelters in an illegal camp in Lille, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A Roma boy plays front of shelters in an illegal camp in Lille, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A Roma boy plays front of shelters in an illegal camp in Lille, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
40 / 47
<p>A Roma family, referred to as "gens du voyage" sits close as they take shelter in a meeting room attached to a church after being expelled overnight in Lyon, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

A Roma family, referred to as "gens du voyage" sits close as they take shelter in a meeting room attached to a church after being expelled overnight in Lyon, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A Roma family, referred to as "gens du voyage" sits close as they take shelter in a meeting room attached to a church after being expelled overnight in Lyon, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
41 / 47
<p>Roma families, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", stand in the street after being evacuated from an illegal squat by French police in Lyon, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta</p>

Roma families, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", stand in the street after being evacuated from an illegal squat by French police in Lyon, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Roma families, referred to as "Gens du Voyage", stand in the street after being evacuated from an illegal squat by French police in Lyon, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
42 / 47
<p>Families from Romania stand near a fire as they prepare the dinner in front of makeshift shelters in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin</p>

Families from Romania stand near a fire as they prepare the dinner in front of makeshift shelters in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Families from Romania stand near a fire as they prepare the dinner in front of makeshift shelters in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin

Close
43 / 47
<p>View of makeshift shelters where Roma families live in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin</p>

View of makeshift shelters where Roma families live in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

View of makeshift shelters where Roma families live in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin

Close
44 / 47
<p>Women from Romania pose with their children in front of a makeshift shelter housing her family in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin</p>

Women from Romania pose with their children in front of a makeshift shelter housing her family in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

Women from Romania pose with their children in front of a makeshift shelter housing her family in a camp near the Garonne river in Toulouse, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bruno Martin

Close
45 / 47
<p>A Roma child is seen through a bus window as she cries after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

A Roma child is seen through a bus window as she cries after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A Roma child is seen through a bus window as she cries after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
46 / 47
<p>A Roma woman smokes as she waits for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

A Roma woman smokes as she waits for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

A Roma woman smokes as she waits for a bus to travel to the railway station after around 200 Roma people repatriated from France arrived at Bucharest airport, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
47 / 47
View Again
View Next
Ruins of Pompeii

Ruins of Pompeii

Next Slideshows

Ruins of Pompeii

Ruins of Pompeii

Collapsing walls at the ancient Roman city of Pompeii have raised fresh concerns about Italy's efforts to maintain one of the world's most treasured sites.

02 Dec 2013
Glasgow helicopter crash

Glasgow helicopter crash

Eight are dead after a police helicopter crashed into a packed Scottish pub.

02 Dec 2013
Black Friday

Black Friday

Scenes from the Black Friday shopping frenzy.

30 Nov 2013
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

Highlights from the 87th annual Thanksgiving Day parade.

29 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Snow piled up rapidly in parts of the northeastern United States as a blizzard began blowing in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills

U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills

North Korea warns the United States of "merciless" attacks if the carrier infringes on its sovereignty or dignity during U.S.-South Korean drills.

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Exploring the tunnel system used by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures